Secret Service Director Resigns

Happy Wednesday! It’s been a rough few weeks for America, but as proof that there are still good things in the world, college football “Week Zero” is now only one month away.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Cheatle Calls it Quits

Ten days after what Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle called “the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades,” the embattled director—who faced a grilling from members of Congress this week—resigned on Tuesday.

Hours-long congressional testimony on Monday did little to add to the sum of public knowledge about how the would-be assassin got so close to killing former President Donald Trump earlier this month. The heated hearing prompted rare bipartisan cooperation among members of the House Oversight Committee, and though Cheatle on Tuesday heeded calls for her to resign, there are still more questions than answers about the events in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

In an email to all Secret Service staff on Tuesday that was leaked to the Washington Post, Cheatle announced that she will resign as director. “The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission,” Cheatle wrote in her email to agency employees. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director.”

Prior to Monday’s hearing, there had been a slow drip of new information about the gunman. In the run-up to his attempt on Trump’s life, he apparently looked up news stories about the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, the phrase “major depressive disorder,” and a list of political figures in both parties including both Trump and President Joe Biden. According to a briefing provided to lawmakers last week, the gunman was first identified by law enforcement …

Worth Your Time

Writer and commentator Anne Applebaum joined Tim Mak of the Counteroffensive Substack to discuss her new book, Autocracy, Inc. “The reason why the book has that title is that I spent a long time searching for a metaphor,” she told Mak. “The relationship between modern autocracies: they are not an alliance, they are not a bloc. I don’t even think they’re an axis because axis implies some kind of coordinated activity. What they are more like is a huge international conglomerate within which there are separate companies that cooperate when it suits them, but otherwise do their own thing. And I think that’s the best way to describe a group of countries who have nothing in common ideologically. You have communist China, nationalist Russia, theocratic Iran, Bolivarian socialist Venezuela. … Unlike the most famous dictators of the 20th century, most of the leaders of these countries are very interested in money, and in hiding money, and in enriching people around them.”

In Law & Liberty, Titus Techera reflected on the life and legacy of comedian Bob Newhart, who passed away last week at the age of 94. “Bob suffered the absurdities of modern life and made the middle-class man into a dignified figure, not despite but because he was put upon,” Techera wrote. Newhart unleashed his deadpan demeanor and keen cultural observations onto legions of fans through his hit comedy albums and equally successful sitcoms, The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart. “I think the great affection for and the lasting fame of Bob Newhart owes to the fact that he was something modern Americans especially need, an avuncular figure who is not in the grip of foolish passion. Perhaps people are looking at some level for guidance, not just reassurance. It’s perhaps the best way to remember Bob—a rare mix of wit, the artistic mischief-making required for good storytelling, and a mild temper. Something for everyone to like, and therefore something to bring everyone together.”

The Hill: [Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki] Haley Sends Cease-and-Desist to ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ Group

“Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue. Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong,” Haley said. “I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe, and prosperous.”

Wall Street Journal, July 16, 2024: Elon Musk Has Said He is Committing Around $45 Million a Month to a New Pro-Trump Super PAC

Fortune, July 23, 2024: Elon Musk Denies Reported $45 Million a Month Pledge to Trump, Says He Doesn’t ‘Subscribe to Cult of Personality’

Associated Press: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Flips Onto its Side After Crash Along Suburban Chicago Highway

In the Zeitgeist

The one and only Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic torch on the last leg before it reaches the Eiffel Tower on Friday to light the Olympic Cauldron at the opening ceremonies. The rapper confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday: “U gots to do it!! 👊🏿🇺🇸🔥🔥🏃🏿🥇🇫🇷 Will u be watchin?? #FollowTheDogg #ParisOlympics”

We hope that means we will get to experience some of his sparkling sports commentary in the coming weeks, too:

Toeing the Company Line