Southeast U.S. Digs Out From Under Helene’s Devastation

‘The River’s Coming and We Have to Go’

Once rivers started overrunning their banks, the floods came fast.

Concerned about constant rain that hadn’t stopped in two days, on Friday, Mike Smith, a public health researcher at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, decided to work from home at his small farm outside the city. On normal days, Smith, his wife Arika, and their three daughters could see the banks of the Nolichucky River about a quarter of a mile away from their home, but not the river itself. By early afternoon, Smith could see the river cresting its banks and spilling into the valley where his house farm sat.

He knew they had to go. “It was shocking how fast it went from, ‘This is not good’ to ‘the river’s coming and we have to go.’”

Federal, state, and local agencies are rushing aid to communities across six states devastated by Hurricane Helene—with areas in the Appalachian Mountains particularly hard-hit in this once-in-a-generation storm. Search and rescue efforts continue, but even as the full scope of the damage—and, indeed, the number of fatalities—is still becoming clear, partisans, including former President Donald Trump, have tried to politicize the disaster and amplify lies about the emergency response.

Early last week, the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, office issued its first warnings of potential strong rainfall as Hurricane Helene began to form. Throughout the week as Helene approached, the tone and tenor of those warnings escalated. First, it was just “heavy rainfall.” On Tuesday evening, the office warned that the storm “has the potential to be an extremely rare event.” By Wednesday, NWS concluded that what was coming to the Appalachian region could potentially be “an extremely rare event with catastrophic …

The team over at Tim Mak’s substack, The Counteroffensive, delivers an account of a visit to the grave of Oleksii Mes, Ukraine’s first F-16 pilot, who was recently killed in a friendly fire incident. “It was the first loss of an F-16 in Ukraine, and the first loss of one of its pilots,” they wrote. “The pilot was a remarkable man, a talented aviator, and a successful advocate for Ukraine’s effort to rally the West’s attention to the cruel war now taking place in his country. Oleksii’s death has consequences for the future of the war: on the West’s willingness to train pilots and provide F-16s; on domestic morale; and on how Ukrainian air power will be used going forward. But most of all it accents a single point that has echoed since February 2022: Ukraine is losing its very, very best.”

For Politico, Jonathan Martin reports from Springfield, Ohio, on Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s efforts to lead the community through a crisis instigated by his party’s presidential nominee. “DeWine knows well we’re living through a recurring part of history at the moment: when increased immigration levels are met with backlash and opportunistic politicians feast,” Martin wrote. “We talked about how many times, and with how many groups, migration has prompted ‘great backlash,’ as he put it. ‘We’re a nation of immigrants and we have to continue to have people come into this country who want to work and want to contribute,’ DeWine said. ‘That’s how we have vitality.’ He sounded like a Republican unfrozen from another cycle of history.”

NBC News: ‘It’s Very Complex’: Biden Struggles With Being Out of the National Conversation

Former President Donald Trump, discussing Project 2025 with the Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen:

“The head guy called me up. I said, ‘You have no right to write a thing like that. You’re not speaking for me,’” Trump told me, referring to the [Heritage Foundation] president, Kevin Roberts. “I said, ‘You really—what you did is terrible.’” “Not only that,” he added. “They were interviewing people for jobs, which isn’t so good.”

Dikembe Mutombo, basketball Hall of Famer and humanitarian, has died of brain cancer at age 58, the NBA announced Monday. The 7-foot-2 Congolese-American was one of the best defensive players of all time and a master shot-blocker:

