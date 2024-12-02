Syrian Rebels Retake Aleppo in Shock Offensive

Happy Monday! We missed you guys! Who’s ready to catch up on five days’ worth of news?

Syrian Civil War Heats Up

As Syrian rebels charged into Aleppo over the weekend, setting foot in the city for the first time since they were forced out in 2016, some residents greeted them in the street with hugs.

The Syrian opposition launched a surprise offensive on Wednesday that quickly saw its forces take the major city over the weekend, a sign that one of the world’s frozen—yet continuously lethal—conflicts seems to be heating up once again.

The renewed fighting 13 years after the beginning of the war appears to be an effort to exploit new weakness and distraction among the Syrian government’s key partners—Russia, Hezbollah, and Iran—but it’s unclear how long the spasm of violence will last and what kind of enduring destabilizing effect, if any, it might have on the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad.

Videos and images over the course of the last few days purported to show rebel forces in Aleppo burning Syrian flags and vandalizing posters of Assad, with whom they’ve been locked in a bloody conflict since 2011 after Assad brutally repressed peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators calling for his ouster.

Since the beginning of the fighting—which saw the Assad regime repeatedly use chemical weapons on its own people and spawned a desperate refugee crisis that reshaped Europe—the rebel coalition has been messy, and included some deeply unsavory characters. The tip of the current rebel spear is the Islamist Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as the al-Nusra Front. HTS was once associated with al-Qaeda, but has taken some pains in recent years to publicly break with the group. Nevertheless, the U.S. has designated it as a terrorist organization.

Syrian rebels, apparently led by the HTS, on Wednesday launched a surprise offensive from Idlib province, moving over the course of several days to take swaths of Aleppo on Saturday. As they advanced, they captured villages and claimed weapons and vehicles previously used by government forces.

Though the rebels have not just waltzed in—there were reports of some fighting between opposition and government forces as the HTS and its allies captured the Aleppo airport and military academy on Sunday—their march to Aleppo was swift. The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory of Human Rights, which tracks the conflict in the country, reported that the rebels were met with little resistance on the ground by the Syrian military. Government officials and the heads of the police and security withdrew from Aleppo as the rebels swept in. Some 400 people—both civilians and combatants—have already been killed in this recent spate of violence.

On Sunday, the fighting seemed to extend to the south of Idlib as well, toward government-held Hama in western Syria. There, some regime forces seemed to retreat before they’d met the enemy, though reporting from the Syrian Observatory also indicates they are setting up checkpoints outside the city, cordoning it off. But opposition forces have still reportedly taken more than half a dozen Syrian military bases, with all of their accompanying loot.

The speed of the rebel advance is both a sign of the rebels’ increased professionalism after four years of training and organizing and of the regime forces’ dysfunction and lack of preparedness. It’s primarily a result of “a profoundly fragile [Syrian] regime & fragmented ‘military,’” argued Charles Lister, the director of the Syria program at the Middle East Institute.

In recent years, the contours of the conflict had basically stabilized. Rebel forces controlled territory in the northwest around the city of Idlib, while Assad’s regime held around 70 percent of the country, including the rest of the major cities. The United States and its allies had intervened in Syria in the latter part of the last decade to put down the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), successfully ending its control of territory in the country.

The civil war—in addition to turning the country into a hotbed for terrorism—also devolved into a proxy war of sorts. The Assad regime was propped up at every turn by Russia—whose forces and mercenaries were on the ground as recently as last year—and Iran. Iran’s proxies, and Hezbollah in particular, have also intervened on Assad’s behalf. As Charlotte reported in September, Syrians in rebel-held Idlib rejoiced in the streets when Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated by Israel.

Turkey supports rebel forces in Syria and Turkish forces directly operated in parts of northwestern Syria from 2016. In 2020, Turkey and Russia signed a ceasefire agreement successfully quelling a conflict in northwest Syria that threatened to have Russian forces engaging directly with a NATO ally. The civil war had been largely stalemated.

Until last week.

The rebels may be jumping at a moment of relative weakness for Russia, Iran, and its proxies who had previously propped up Assad. Russia, starved for manpower and ammunition, has removed some forces and materiel from Syria to prosecute its war in Ukraine. Bludgeoned by Israeli air strikes last month, Iran’s capabilities have been diminished as its proxies are taking a beating in Gaza and Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) pummeled Hezbollah—once involved in the fighting in northwestern Syria and formerly the crown jewel of Iran’s proxy forces—with airstrikes and a ground invasion, ultimately forcing Hezbollah to acquiesce to a ceasefire last week.

“We were not surprised that these rebels would try to take advantage of a new situation in which the Syrian government’s main backers—Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah—were all distracted and weakened by conflicts and events elsewhere,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

In recent months, Syria has also been the venue for strikes in the proxy war between Israel and Iran. The IDF frequently hit Iranian targets in the country over the last year, including an April strike in Damascus that killed a Syrian commander and precipitated Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israel later that same month.

Likewise, U.S. forces stationed in northeast Syria have been hit by rocket fire from Iranian proxies. “At the moment,” Sullivan said, “we believe that our forces, who are stationed in Syria to fight ISIS, are not at proximate risk because they are in a different part of the country from where this particular offensive is taking place.”

Though Syrian government forces haven’t put up much of a fight this week, Russia hasn’t been entirely absent—despite the Kremlin’s preoccupation with its own war. On Saturday, Russian fighter jets bombed Aleppo for the first time since 2016. There have also been Russian strikes, along with the Syrian government’s planes, across Idlib province and near Hama.

Assad, for his part, has been out of the spotlight. Though the Syrian government denies it, he reportedly spent part of the last week in Moscow, asking Russian officials to come to his aid. Over the weekend, the Iranian foreign minister visited Damascus to pledge Iranian support for the dictator—though it’s not clear what that will look like materially. The offensive has ultimately demonstrated just how brittle and reliant the regime is, though the durability of the rebels’ success is unclear.

“The group at the vanguard of this rebel advance, HTS, is actually a terrorist organization designated by the United States, so we have real concerns about the designs and objectives of this organization,” Sullivan said. “At the same time, of course, we don’t cry over the fact that the Assad government, backed by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, are facing certain kinds of pressures.”

Why did Democrats fail to convince voters that they took inflation, the economy, and immigration seriously this election cycle? “One possibility is that Democratic advocacy groups are prominently pushing ideas that even their own most progressive voters are lukewarm about,” Stephen Hawkins and Daniel Yudkin wrote for The Atlantic. “Another is that Donald Trump’s campaign successfully linked Kamala Harris’s campaign with controversial transgender-policy stances. In a widely seen attack ad, a 2019 interview clip of Harris explaining her support for publicly funded sex-change surgeries for prisoners, including undocumented immigrants, was punctuated by a voiceover intoning that ‘Kamala is for they/them; President Trump is for you.’ In tests run by Harris’s main super PAC, 2.7 percent of voters shifted toward Trump after being shown the ad—a massive result. The constant reinforcement of the link between Harris and this policy, coupled with Harris’s apparent inability or unwillingness to publicly distance herself from it, likely reinforced Americans’ association of trans issues with Democrats.”

The New Yorker investigated a college-football phenomenon: annual games between mighty powerhouses like Georgia and cupcakes like the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “Scheduling the rest of the games is a kind of art,” Louisa Thomas wrote. “Some games are what’s known as home-and-home series—teams take turns playing home and away, most often without money exchanging hands. Athletic directors target a certain strength of schedule. Then finances come into play. Departments need to fund their expenses, which they do get from selling games to richer teams. They consider logistical factors, like the distance between a stadium and an airport. Having competitive games on the schedule is a factor, too. Cupcake games can be risky for schools, and not only for the team that might find itself losing 63–0. ‘If you’ll allow me to use the industry-specific term here, they’re all dogshit,’ Brown said, of the quality of the games, ‘and people won’t want to go.’”

New York Times: Pete Hegseth’s Mother Accused Her Son of Mistreating Women for Years

The mother of Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, wrote him an email in 2018 saying he had routinely mistreated women for years and displayed a lack of character. “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” Penelope Hegseth wrote, stating that she still loved him. … Mrs. Hegseth, in a phone interview with The New York Times on Friday, said that she had sent her son an immediate follow-up email at the time apologizing for what she had written. She said she had fired off the original email “in anger, with emotion” at a time when he and his wife were going through a very difficult divorce.

Politico: Biden’s Frustrating Photo Finish

As grim reality has set in following DONALD TRUMP’s election victory, those staffers toiling away in the West Wing and EEOB have had something else sapping their morale — and blowing up their group chats: a growing concern that they might not get their departure photos with the president, a meaningful memento for those who have served in this and past administrations. … Biden did not take any departure photos for several months, perplexing staffers who’ve always appreciated his personal touch. “They just took them off his schedule months ago, and no one knows why,” the former official said. “Of course the culture is bad over there if they’re not doing the little things.”

It was rivalry weekend in college football, and things got … heated in several stadiums across the country. For the record, guys, you can’t actually plant a flag on AstroTurf, anyway.

There were also plenty of intra-Dispatch tensions over Ohio State’s loss to Michigan on Saturday—but boy was it fun to watch for everyone except managing editor Rachael Larimore.

