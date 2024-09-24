The Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Happy Tuesday! While we can’t say we’d encourage an 8-year-old to take her mom’s car for a joy ride to Target at 7 a.m. for a Frappuccino and a little bit of shopping, neither can we say we’d blame her.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Operation ‘Northern Arrows’ Commences

After last week’s attacks on Hezbollah’s electronics systems—which saw pagers and walkie-talkies explode in terrorists’ hands across Lebanon—one might assume that, sensing some sort of security breach may be afoot, top Hezbollah leaders would avoid all being in the same place at the same time.

Not so.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a daytime strike on what it said was a meeting of top commanders of the Iran-backed terrorist organization underneath a civilian building in Beirut, Lebanon. According to the IDF, the attack eliminated the head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, Ibrahim Aqil, as well as basically all of the top Radwan commanders—as many as 11, the IDF claimed, though Hezbollah acknowledged just two deaths among top brass.

The pinpoint attack apparently foiled a planning session for an October 7-style attack on the northern Israeli communities of the Galilee in retaliation for the electronics attack.

Israel has been increasingly aggressive against Hezbollah in recent days—taking out top brass and destroying significant amounts of its sizable arsenal—adopting what seems to be a strategy of “escalation to de-escalate.” Monday marked the most destructive day in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel since October—perhaps even since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war—though it remains to be seen whether Hezbollah will back down or whether …

Worth Your Time

Should foreign airlines be allowed to fly commercially between two U.S. cities? For his Substack Slow Boring, Matthew Yglesias says “yes.” “If you want to fly direct from DC to Bangor, Maine these days, your only option is on American Airlines, even at the peak of the summer travel demand season,” he wrote. But, “Airlines like RyanAir, EasyJet, and Whizz Air that serve lots of European leisure travelers could not enter this market. Only an American airline can fly between American cities. … If we see a market with barriers to entry and a lack of competition, do we want to change policy to make the industry more competitive, or do we want to point to the lack of competition as a reason that we need utility-style regulation? Sometimes utility-style regulation is, in fact, the answer. But I think there is a tendency in some quarters to reach too quickly for that solution rather than ‘remove the barriers to entry.’”

“Are you among the silent majority?” Simon Davidson asked, writing in The Hill. “I once was. With polarization plaguing public discourse, I saw no point in engaging. But then I began to wonder if my silence was part of the problem,” Davidson wrote. “Though a loud minority spreads polarization with false stereotypes, we are complicit by failing to correct them. We can slow polarization’s spread not with silence, but by reclaiming the public square as a place to seek truth and understanding. When others want a fight, we don’t have to give it to them. We can engage not with fear and loathing, but with respect and empathy. Not with animosity, but with curiosity. Not to prove we are right but to discover we are wrong, as it is only then that we learn.”

New York Times: A Congressman Had an Affair. Then He Put His Lover on the Payroll.

Shortly after taking the oath of office, the first-term congressman [Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York] hired his longtime fiancée’s daughter to work as a special assistant in his district office, eventually bumping her salary to about $3,800 a month, payroll records show. In April, Mr. D’Esposito added someone even closer to him to his payroll: a woman with whom he was having an affair, according to four people familiar with the relationship. The woman, Devin Faas, collected $2,000 a month for a part-time job in the same district office.

The Hill: Trump Threatens John Deere With 200 Percent Tariff If It Outsources Manufacturing

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Oops. Trump’s Campaign Mixes Up State Of Georgia With Country Of Georgia

In the Zeitgeist

This was supposed to be Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s recovery year. But on Thursday night, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to have a “50/50” season—that is, the first to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Needing two home runs and one steal to reach 50/50 entering Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins, Ohtani put on a show, hitting three home runs and stealing two bases, culminating in one of the greatest single-game performances in MLB history. Some recovery.

