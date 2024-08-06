Trump Campaign Struggles to Adapt to Kamala Harris

Happy Tuesday! In what was likely our final game of the season, The Dispatch’s softball team rolled to an easy 30-11 victory last night.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a Situation Room meeting on Monday with the administration’s national security team ahead of an increasingly likely Iranian attack on Israel. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said its forces are ready to counter “any sudden threat,” as Iran seeks retaliation for two recent terrorist assassinations, including the killing of Hamas’ top political leader—Ismail Haniyeh—last week at a guesthouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran. Iranian officials have already arrested more than a dozen intelligence and military officials—in addition to guesthouse workers—in connection to Haniyeh’s assassination at the heavily guarded facility.
- Multiple outlets reported yesterday that several United States service members were injured on Monday after two rockets struck inside Al-Asad Air Base, a military base owned by Iraq but where many U.S. military personnel operate and are stationed. It remains unclear what entity was responsible for the attack—and where the rockets were launched from—but initial reporting has linked the attack to an Iranian-backed group.
- The United Nations confirmed on Monday that nine male employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the agency responsible for distributing aid in Palestinian territories, were possibly involved in Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. “For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks,” said U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq, adding that all nine employees will be fired. “For us, any participation in the attacks is a tremendous betrayal of the sort of work that we are supposed to be doing on behalf of the Palestinian people.” The extent to which the nine men may have been involved in Hamas’ attacks is either currently unknown or yet to be disclosed publicly.
- Vice President Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, will reportedly announce her running mate later this morning after narrowing down her shortlist to two governors: Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro and Minnesota’s Tim Walz. Politico reported Monday that Harris’ campaign plans to announce her running mate in a social media video this morning ahead of a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tonight.
- Stock markets slid worldwide on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500—the three major market indexes in the United States—all falling by more than 2.5 percent and the latter two indices experiencing their worst day in nearly two years. Japan suffered one of the more severe market declines, as the Nikkei 225—an index of Tokyo’s Stock Exchange—tumbled more than 12 percent on Monday, the largest single-day drop in the index in more than three decades. Such downturns seem poised to reverse today, however, with the Nikkei 225 surging 11 percent early Tuesday morning and U.S. stock futures following suit.
- A federal judge on Monday ruled that Google broke antitrust laws in its pursuit of a monopoly over online search, deciding in favor of the Justice Department and 17 states that had sued the tech company in 2020. “Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote in a nearly 300-page decision that could have widespread ramifications for the tech industry. Mehta did not outline potential remedies in his ruling, but such penalties could range from a requirement to stop certain business practices to a forced breakup of the company’s search business. Google plans to appeal the ruling, with Kent Walker, the company’s president of global affairs, saying in a statement: “This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn’t be allowed to make it easily available.”
- At least five people, including two children, died on Monday after Hurricane Debby, now downgraded to a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida on Monday morning, leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity as heavy rains and winds pummeled the southeast. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 61 counties and ordered 3,000 state National Guard troops to respond. Meteorologists expect Debby to move northward up the Atlantic seaboard for the remainder of the week.
- American forces on Monday completed their withdrawal from Niger, with the U.S. military relinquishing control of its last military base in the central African country about five months after Niger’s ruling junta—which assumed power in a July 2023 coup—had ordered all U.S. military personnel and civilian Defense Department employees to leave. The now-defunct military base was opened in 2018, with the federal government spending approximately $280 million—including construction and operational expenses—on the outpost seen by some senior military officials as essential for counterterrorism operations in the region. The handful of American troops remaining in Niger are stationed at the U.S. embassy in the country, and are expected to depart by September 15, a deadline previously agreed upon by U.S. and Nigerien government officials.
- Bangladesh’s authoritarian Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday after anti-government protesters calling for her ouster besieged the capital of Dhaka, storming and looting her official residence and the nation’s parliament building. Hasina, who had led Bangladesh since 2009, narrowly escaped the violent protesters, leaving via helicopter and airplane into India with members of her family and entourage. Following Hasina’s resignation, army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman announced the formation of an interim government. Monday’s events came after months of student-led demonstrations—which Hasina’s government had brutally repressed—calling for more merit-based opportunities for coveted civil service positions.
- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Monday agreed to drop criminal charges against former Trump lawyer and ally Jenna Ellis in the Arizona fraudulent slate of electors case—brought against nearly 20 Trump allies in April—in exchange for Ellis’ cooperation with state prosecutors in the case. Eleven of the defendants—including Ellis—were initially charged with nine criminal violations for posing as official presidential electors for Arizona in 2020, while the charges for the other seven were and remain redacted.
Trump’s Undisciplined Campaign
It didn’t take long after U.S. markets opened on Monday—with the Dow Jones Industrial Average taking a nearly 900-point hit at the opening bell—for former President Donald Trump to seize on a new line of attack against Vice President Kamala Harris.
“KAMALA CRASH,” he posted on Truth Social at 10:01 a.m. ET.
That must have gotten the wheels turning in his mind, because just seconds later—at 10:02 a.m. ET—he truthed: “TRUMP CASH vs. KAMALA CRASH!” Throughout the day on Monday, he posted a flurry of truths that were variations on that theme. “REMEMBER,” the former president asserted in one such post, “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
The Trump campaign has spent the last two weeks trying to find its sea legs after President Joe Biden—against whom it had calibrated its entire strategy—announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Harris to succeed him. The former president and his team have failed to land on a coherent line of attack against the vice president, even as …
Worth Your Time
- How difficult is it for Americans held captive abroad to reintegrate? The Washington Post’s former Tehran bureau chief, Jason Rezaian, who was held prisoner in Iran, described in the Post what the three Americans freed from Russia last week may face. “When I returned home from Iran in 2016 after being imprisoned for nearly a year and a half, I found that the IRS had charged me with thousands of dollars in penalties for not filing my taxes on time,” he wrote. “My credit rating was also shattered. Many bills that had been set for autopay were declined and sent to collection while I was away.” Rezaian says future returned prisoners should not face the difficulties he suffered. “The U.S. government can do more to support the social reintegration of returned hostages. … As a free society, we owe the victims of this abuse more than our support and empathy. Considerable resources were expended in the effort to negotiate their release. It is important now to invest more to return them to normal life.”
- Writing in Foreign Affairs, Colin P. Clarke and Lucas Webber highlighted the re-emerging, global threat posed by the Islamic State—especially in a world divided by great power competition. “ISIS-K and other terrorist groups exploit the seams between great powers,” they wrote. “Not only do they avoid detection when countries do not share information, but they also deliberately launch attacks that exacerbate sectarian tensions, making it even more difficult for governments to prevent further violence. Terrorist activity is a global problem, as ISIS-K’s newly ambitious strategy shows, and counterterrorism efforts must be global, as well. As long as intelligence agencies remain wary of cooperating or passing along critical information about this shared threat, they will cede the initiative to the groups that would do their countries harm.”
Presented Without Comment
CNN: [Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug] Emhoff Acknowledges Affair During First Marriage After Tabloid Report
Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage after the alleged details of the relationship were published by a British tabloid.
…
The statement comes after the Daily Mail reported that Emhoff had a relationship with one of his then-young daughter’s teachers, which resulted in the end of his first marriage.
…
The Daily Mail reported that the woman became pregnant and that, according to a close friend, she “did not keep the child.” The woman, whom CNN is not naming, did not return a voicemail on Saturday afternoon looking for comment.
Also Presented Without Comment
Politico: Usha Vance Calls [Her Husband J.D. Vance’s] ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comments a ‘Quip’
In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist
Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis—who wins gold in our hearts for coolest name, even if he loses points for competing for his mother’s native Sweden, instead of the U.S., where he was born—set an Olympic record on Monday night in Paris. Then, in the very next jump, he broke his own world record with a jump of 6.25 meters.
