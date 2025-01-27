Trump’s White House and the New Artificial Intelligence Era

Happy Monday! The final four of 43 monkeys who escaped from a research facility in South Carolina in November have been captured and returned to captivity. We give it a week before they receive their presidential pardons and are back on the street.

A New AI Era?

President Donald Trump might have too many tech CEOs in the kitchen, as the saying goes.

Just hours after Trump announced Stargate—a $500 billion joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle aimed at building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the U.S.—on Tuesday, Elon Musk took to X to give his two cents. “They don’t actually have the money,” he claimed in a post responding to the news. If it wasn’t immediately clear that the comment was a jab at the project’s main champion, Sam Altman, Musk clarified any confusion by calling the OpenAI CEO a “liar” and a “swindler” the following day.

Trump, for his part, shrugged off the spat. “Elon doesn’t like one of those people,” he told reporters Friday. “I have certain hatreds of people too.” But the clash’s reverberations go beyond petty personal rivalries. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly transforming industry, it may be Trump’s first glimpse into the difficulties of navigating AI policy in the early days of a technology driven by big personalities and strong opinions.

Particularly because Musk has a point—Stargate is not yet fully funded, and Trump says the government isn’t pitching in. In his first week, Trump very publicly reversed course from the Biden administration’s cautious approach to AI. But if the back-and-forth over Stargate is any indication, the apparent 180 may be more of a “vibes” shift than a substantive policy change.

Widespread public use of generative AI models first gained traction midway through President Joe Biden’s term with the release of several large language models (LLM), like ChatGPT. AI labs “train” their LLMs on trillions of pieces of data to execute tasks and provide human-like interactions.

But many tech luminaries—including Altman and 38 members of Google’s DeepMind AI unit—quickly voiced concerns about the new technology’s destructive capacity, penning an open letter in May 2023 calling for “mitigating the risks of extinction from AI” to be made as high a priority as pandemics and nuclear war. “That sets off this big push in Washington,” prompting congressional hearings and calls for regulation, Michael Frank, co-founder and CEO of Radiant Intel, told TMD.

Driven by fears that the technology could pose an existential threat, Biden took a swing at crafting regulation in October 2023 via the lengthiest executive order (EO) to date. The sprawling order erected guardrails around America’s largest AI companies, establishing standards, testing, and review processes for their AI systems. It also created reporting requirements that large corporations would be able to comply with, but smaller companies would have a harder time meeting.

Despite its heft, the EO was somewhat of a moot point when it was signed, pertaining only to AI models so large that it didn’t apply to any technology that existed at the time. “The Biden EO was a panic move of wanting to make sure they had a foothold on something,” Shane Tews, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) who studies digital economy issues, told TMD. “That was not well understood by a lot of people.”

But it also signaled the heavy-handed approach the Biden White House wanted to take in reining in the emerging technology. “Whatever the specifics of anything like the Biden administration was doing, it was very easy to see that the endgame would be a very onerous, restrictive regulatory regime,” James Pethokoukis, a senior fellow and the DeWitt Wallace Chair at AEI, told TMD.

Enter President Trump. If you want insight into Trump’s attitude toward artificial intelligence, look no further than the audience at his inauguration. Scattered throughout the crowd were executives from Google, Apple, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, and Tesla—all major players in America’s AI race.

And on his first day, Trump tossed out Biden’s 110-page EO, signaling his intention to move away from the stringent regulatory regime of his predecessor. “It’s quite exciting,” Mel Morris, CEO of Corpora.ai, told TMD. Altman seemed to feel the same, expressing his optimism about the incoming president on X: “I think he will be quite incredible for the country in many ways.”

Two days into his term, the president announced the Stargate project, which will build data centers powerful enough to train advanced AI models on trillions of pieces of data. But, as Trump later reiterated, the government is not funding the project at all—Trump only publicly pledged to approve power plants for the centers by declaring an energy emergency. Stargate is strictly a private-sector initiative, and it may not even be close to its funding goals. Asked by reporters on Friday whether the companies had the $500 billion touted in the announcement, Trump responded: “They’re very rich people, so I hope they do.”

If the executives do secure the necessary funding, the project would mark a significant step forward in the burgeoning AI industry. “[Trump’s] big focus is on unleashing technology and getting more investment in the U.S. Stargate is certainly a huge endeavor,” Frank said. “I suspect it won’t be the only big capital-intensive project like that that Trump wants to see the tech community work together on.”

Trump—alongside David Sacks, the White House’s designated cryptocurrency and AI czar—issued his own AI executive order on Thursday, declaring the new U.S. policy “to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance.” In actuality, the order is more of a plan to make a plan, requiring various officials to present a proposal that will support the goal of American AI innovation within 180 days. But whether the “action plan” in six months will tighten certain restrictions or take a more hands-off approach to AI is still to be determined.

Trump and Biden did see eye-to-eye on at least one goal related to the emerging technology: competing with China. The country recently developed an AI model that rivals—and in some cases exceeds—the capabilities of America’s most advanced LLMs. In one of his final acts in office, Biden imposed restrictions on the number of advanced chips used for developing AI that can be exported to China and more than 120 other countries.

But some analysts are concerned that the blanket move could inadvertently end up giving Chinese chip manufacturers market share—the exact problem the rules sought to avoid—as affected countries turn to Chinese companies to bypass the new American export controls. “Now all these parts of the world that are under this quota system where they don’t just get free access to chips, are they going to go through this big compliance burden?” Frank said. “They are going to be okay buying from a company like Huawei. … It means America will have a lot less control over the AI ecosystem.”

Whether or not to repeal the new rules, which do not take effect for another three months, is just one of the decisions Trump will face as his AI policy begins to take shape. But the interesting assortment of personalities involved makes it difficult to predict the president’s next move.

Musk, for example, has supported AI regulation in the past. The Tesla CEO backed a stringent bill in California that established a litany of regulatory requirements on AI companies, and in 2023, signed an open letter advocating for a six-month moratorium on AI development to add “safety protocols.” But Musk is also a major player in the AI race, having founded xAI to compete with OpenAI and the other major players in LLMs. Altman is less close to Trump but has also backed government intervention in the past, suggesting possible regulatory policies to lawmakers when testifying before Congress last year.

But there are certain regulations that the Trump administration, Congress, and players in the AI industry could all be interested in. Providing clarity on liability, for example, would be a common-sense regulation that could increase trust in AI. A federal law addressing data privacy concerns around the emerging technology could be another. “There is bipartisan support to do something kind of similar to the California privacy law,” Frank said of the state’s recently passed legislation to promote transparency in AI developers’ data collection practices.

“The one thing that we know with Trump is that it will be dynamic,” Morris said.

Writing in the New York Times, Ross Barkan declared an end to the era of hyperpolitics: the sense of all-encompassing political conflict that dominated the period before, during, and after Trump’s first term. “To be on one side and against the other was to be consumed with a style of activism that demanded righteousness. Fervor was the currency and ‘moral clarity’ the catchword. Nuance was discarded; against Trump, the world-historical menace, who had time for it? By 2020, stopping Trump was the overriding theme of the election, with the pandemic as the inescapable backdrop. In that same year came the killing of Floyd, triggering the largest mass protests in American history,” he wrote. “But those same pathologies did not take over the 2024 presidential election. It had its culture-war fodder and circumstantial peculiarity—the 11 th -hour Kamala Harris ascension, Trump’s third straight nomination—but in the end it proved rather ordinary. … Now that it’s done, with relatively few on the left genuinely shocked by Trump’s win, accommodation and acceptance are the new watchwords.”

-hour Kamala Harris ascension, Trump’s third straight nomination—but in the end it proved rather ordinary. … Now that it’s done, with relatively few on the left genuinely shocked by Trump’s win, accommodation and acceptance are the new watchwords.” Anna Nicolaou of the Financial Times reported on the rise of the “podcast bros” and their role in building grassroots support for the Trump campaign in 2024. “There is a huge, and growing, media world that is hidden from sight for mainstream audiences. Today’s podcast stars are both very famous—filling up Madison Square Garden, for example—yet also unknown to large portions of Americans. My parents, who are in their seventies and still keep ‘the news’ humming on their TV set all day, have never heard of them. For younger generations, YouTube has supplanted cable television,” she wrote. “These podcasters don’t tend to fit neatly into a typical left or right ideological profile—although there’s a through-line of contempt for ‘the establishment’ and resistance to political correctness.”

DC News Now: Republican Congressman Introduces Bill To Rename Washington Dulles International Airport After Trump

“We have entered the golden age of America largely thanks to President Trump’s leadership,” [GOP Rep. Addison] McDowell stated in a news release. “It is only right that the two airports servicing our nation’s capital are duly honored and respected by two of the best presidents to have the honor of serving our great nation,” he continued, alluding to Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Va.

Mediaite: J.D. Vance Goes to the Mat for Trump’s Blanket Jan. 6 Pardons—Just Days After He Insisted Violent Rioters ‘Obviously’ Wouldn’t Be Pardoned

