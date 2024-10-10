Unpacking Iran’s Efforts to Meddle in the U.S. Election

Kimberly Burrell sat among a group of loved ones of Philadelphia’s gun violence victims in July for an interview with a national television reporter.

The gathering took place around the anniversary of the death of her 18-year-old son Darryl Pray Jr. in 2009, and Burrell was a bundle of raw emotion.

…

And though Burrell and others said they didn’t want to talk much about politics, Burrell shared some general thoughts on the challenges of inflation as a single working mother.

She’d nearly forgotten about the interview until family and friends from across the country started reaching out to the lifelong Democrat last week to tell her they’d just seen her in a political commercial — that was pro-Donald Trump.