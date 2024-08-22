Walz Accepts Democrats’ Vice Presidential Nomination

Happy Thursday! Drucker, Charles, and Mike seem to be having a great time in Chicago, which does lead us to consider, if only briefly, that Declan may have been onto someth—nah, forget it.

Coach Walz Gives a Pep Talk

CHICAGO—Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday evening with an efficient, energetic 15-minute-long address that brought a packed United Center arena to its feet with paeans to the compassion and greatness of America.

“We’re all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason: We love this country,” Walz said in his now trademark homespun style, echoing the dominant theme of the third night of the Democratic National Convention. “Freedom iis a big part of what this election is about,” he added before taking a moment to acknowledge his wife Gwen, his daughter Hope, and his son Gus. “You are my entire world and I love you.”

It was a well choreographed coming-out party for the 60-year-old vice presidential nominee, though his address kicked off after prime time on the East Coast—nearly 11:30 p.m.—because the program, like the first two nights, went long and ran late. Walz, a former high school teacher, was introduced by former student Benjaman C. Ingman, who in turn welcomed to the stage alumni of the Mankato West High School football team he helped coach to a state championship a quarter-century ago.

Walz, whom Vice President Kamala Harris selected as her running mate just two weeks ago, was the headliner, as is the tradition for the Wednesday evening of a four-day presidential nominating convention. A roster of VIP speakers preceded the governor, priming the crowd and viewers for his speech: political luminaries like former President Bill Clinton; entertainment industry celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and rising Democratic stars, like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

For convention delegates and guests, at least, Walz was worth the wait. The crowd waved signs that read “Coach Walz” and hoisted cutouts of the governor’s face. And Walz didn’t overstay his warm welcome.

In just half the run time of nomination acceptance speeches delivered in July by Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio; and delivered in 2016 and 2020 by former Vice President Mike Pence; and delivered by Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, Walz told the story of his life. His whole family was at points during the speech moved to tears. In a touching moment caught on camera, Walz’s son, Gus, a high school student, stood, tears in his eyes and clapping before pointing at his father and saying: “That’s my dad.”

In addition to highlighting his own biography—so much of why Harris picked him—Walz expressed the domestic ambitions and philosophy of a would-be Harris administration.

“I think we owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she’d do as president before we ask them for their vote,” Walz said. “If you’re a middle class family, or a family trying to get to the middle class, Kamala Harris is going to cut your taxes. If you’re getting squeezed by prescription drug prices, Kamala Harris is going to take on Big Pharma. If you’re hoping to buy a home, Kamala Harris is going to help make it more affordable.”

He also proved his mettle as an attack-dog, taking a few partisan shots at Vance and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. “When I was teaching every year, we’d elect a student body president,” Walz said. “And you know what? Those teenagers could teach Donald Trump a hell of a lot about what a leader is.”

Perhaps coincidentally—or perhaps not—there was another vice presidential nomination acceptance speech that was short and sweet, just like Walz’s. It was delivered in 2020 by Harris.

Battle Over Homeless Encampments Heats Up

On the national stage, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is known for his slicked-back hair, liberal creds, willingness to pick fights with national Republicans, and a penchant for visiting Michelin-starred restaurants during pandemic lockdowns.

He is not known for getting his hands dirty and picking up trash.

Different times call for different foreign policy approaches, but which foreign policy tradition is best equipped to guide U.S. foreign policy today? “Although Jacksonian national populism and Jeffersonian isolationism have their legitimate place in American foreign policy debates, neither can fully address today’s challenges,” Walter Russell Mead wrote in Foreign Affairs. “Another historical school of U.S. foreign policy, Hamiltonian pragmatism, is better suited to the crises of the contemporary world. … The driving force behind the Hamiltonian renewal is the rising importance of the interdependence of corporate success and state power,” he wrote. “Both business and government leaders are today discovering something that Hamilton could have told them has long been true: economic policy is strategy, and vice versa. The combined effects of the information revolution, the massive mix of investment and regulatory activism by governments in the energy complex involved in the fight against climate change, and the continuing impact of the regulatory changes introduced in the wake of the financial crisis have brought the corporate world and the American state into intimate contact.”

Writing in his Governing Right Substack, Andy Smarick asked, “If the American people give Donald Trump a second term, who will work for that administration?” Of course, that depends on the type of staff Trump wants in the White House. “Usually, a new president has a clear political ideology and a set of strongly held policy positions,” Smarick wrote. “That sends signals to the field about who is wanted. But as I’ve written, Mr. Trump doesn’t have a discernible approach to policy (apart from maybe immigration). For sure, he has a persona, an affect. But he doesn’t have an explicit philosophy of governing. He also changes his mind routinely. So, unlike most other administrations, buying policy talent is not the dominant theme of a Trump II vision board. What is? Probably loyalty. Now, all new administrations like loyal candidates. But Mr. Trump takes demands of loyalty to a new level. And since he seems to believe his first administration was undermined by hires who were insufficiently loyal, we should expect even greater demands of devotion.”

The Bulwark: Donald Trump: ‘I Hate My Opponent’

“This is just the way I am. I hate my opponent. I hate my opponents,” Trump told a confidant who advised the former president to consider backing away from calling the vice president “stupid” or “dumb” at their high-profile standoff in a few weeks, which he has done repeatedly. Trump explained to the confidant that he’s treating Harris the same way he did Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. “Hillary, Joe, Kamala. It doesn’t matter. I just hate them.”

New York Times: Thai Politician Is Under Fire After Slapping a Journalist on Camera

We asked Declan if there was anything going on in the baseball world worth including in this section and, the Cubs being five games out of a playoff spot, he sent us this song instead. Singer Theo Kandel sounds like a long-lost Avett brother.

