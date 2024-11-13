What Happened and What’s Next

Happy Wednesday! It was such a pleasure to meet so many of you live and in Technicolor yesterday at the inaugural Dispatch Summit! To make sure you don’t miss our next major event, consider becoming a premium member. You’ll unlock priority registration for all our events, plus three all-access annual subscriptions and ad-free podcasts.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Taking Stock After the 2024 Election

Four years ago this week, The Dispatch held its first-ever event: two days of virtual programming in the middle of a pandemic analyzing the results of the 2020 election.

Yesterday, a week after President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive political comeback, we had the privilege of welcoming our Dispatch members to D.C. for our inaugural in-person Dispatch Summit. The day featured fascinating conversations about the state of the country and what the second Trump administration could look like with people in a position to know. Look out for many of these discussions to be released to Dispatch members in the coming days. Below is a quick recap of the day.

Reflecting on January 6 and the Future of the GOP With Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence initially ignored online grumblings about a novel and baseless legal theory that would have given him the power to overturn the results of the election. “I dismissed it out of hand as a student of the American founding all my life,” Pence told Sarah and Steve. “I thought there’s maybe no idea more un-American than the idea that any one person could decide who would be elected president of the United States.”

But the idea didn’t go away in the lead-up to January 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump seemed to believe Pence could …

Worth Your Time

Substacker Noah Smith has been working through an extensive post-mortem of the Democrats’ defeat last week, and he concludes the series of posts with a detailed case that governance of once-thriving “blue cities” has become a serious liability. “The American urban renaissance is now well and truly over,” he wrote for his Substack, Noahpinion. “In the 2010s and early 2020s, many progressive cities squandered the massive windfall from the knowledge industry boom. With its seemingly invincible network effects and ever-increasing bounty of tax revenues, that boom seemed to convince progressive cities that they had infinite amounts of fiscal and social surplus to dispose of as they pleased — that they could tolerate crime and disorder, spend infinite money, and neglect the need to build new housing, and that none of this would end up mattering. That turned out to be wrong, and now the bill is coming due.”

