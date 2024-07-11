Yet Another Democratic Vibe Shift

Happy Thursday! The demise of physical video rentals seems almost complete: Redbox—the DVD vending machine company—is no more, lawyers for its parent organization said Wednesday.

The visual landscape of the suburban strip mall has forever lost some of its charm.

More Dominoes Fall

As Jonah and Nick have written repeatedly in recent months, this is a “vibes” election. And never have the vibes been more all over the place than in the days since President Joe Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance.

In the days after we last wrote to you about the Democratic Party’s angst over Biden’s age and mental acuity, Biden’s odds of renomination—which had been trending downward—seemed to improve slightly. The president went on the offensive and Democrats’ push—publicly and privately—to convince Biden to step aside began to lose some of its “oomph.”

But the vibes have once again shifted, with plenty of Democratic dominoes falling in the last 24 hours—and even more teetering. Two weeks after the debate, just more than a month out from the Democratic National Convention, and 116 days away from the election, there is still deep uncertainty about the president’s future—despite Biden’s own assertions that he’s not going anywhere.

The president started the week in defiance, pushing back on growing Democratic unease with his candidacy. On Monday morning, Biden called into one of his favorite cable shows, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, in a move that may feel rather familiar. “I’m not going anywhere,” he declared. He railed against “the elites” in his party and the media who have come out against him—echoing advice host Joe Scarborough tweeted just a day earlier—and dared his critics to try and stop him from running. “Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me,” he said. “Announce for president, challenge me at the convention.”

The Morning Joe appearance came in conjunction with a letter the president shared with Democratic members of Congress on Monday morning, arguing that dropping out would be undemocratic. “The voters of the Democratic party have voted,” he wrote. “Do we now just say …

Writing for his Governing Right Substack, Andy Smarick explored the costs of alarmism. “We’re all familiar with the modern style of consuming political news: We seek out coverage and commentary we agree with, and that information makes us proud of our side and furious at others,” he wrote. “Since the other side is consuming information in the same way, we are driven apart and into comfortable, self-righteous bubbles. … From these bubbles emerges an intemperate, cruel profile that then invades the public square. … It is remarkable not just for its corrosiveness but for its immorality. It is the opposite of how we are taught to behave as we’re growing up. … The problem is today’s environment makes us believe that our bad behavior is justified.”

In a monumental piece for The Atlantic, Tim Alberta takes a look inside the Trump campaign and its masterminds, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. “In my conversations with LaCivita and Wiles over the past six months, they assured me multiple times that the campaign was planning for all contingencies, that they took quite seriously the possibility of a substitution and would be ready if Biden forfeited the nomination,” Alberta reported. “Biden quitting the race would necessitate a dramatic reset—not just for the Democratic Party, but for Trump’s campaign. Wiles and LaCivita told me that any Democratic replacement would inherit the president’s deficiencies; that whether it’s Vice President Kamala Harris or California Governor Gavin Newsom or anyone else, Trump’s blueprint for victory would remain essentially unchanged. But they know that’s not true. They know their campaign has been engineered in every way—from the voters they target to the viral memes they create—to defeat Biden. And privately, they are all but praying that he remains their opponent.”

The Wrap: Biden Campaign Responds to George Clooney Op-Ed by Flexing Fundraiser Stamina, [Says] POTUS ‘Stayed for Over 3 Hours,’ Clooney Quickly Left

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett, speaking to a reporter on Capitol Hill this week:

“I got to get in there, guys. Those post offices are not going to name themselves!”

National Review: Harvard Reverses Suspensions for Five Anti-Israel Encampment Participants

The trailer for the Gladiator sequel stirred up quite the debate in Dispatch Slack, so we’ll put it to you: Are you Team “Grifting, Unnecessary Sequel” or Team “I’ll Watch Anything With Pedro Pascal In It”?

