Zelensky Lands in Contentious U.S. Election Fight

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Endgame in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had only been in the U.S. a few hours before he stepped right in the middle of a fraught presidential election.

On Sunday, his first day in the country, he visited a munitions factory that makes essential 155 mm rounds. The kicker? The plant is in Pennsylvania, the presidency’s must-win state. Plus, he visited with prominent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, a strong backer of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Critics—in both good faith and bad—argued the move smacked too much of election interference by a foreign leader. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson went so far on Wednesday as to call for Zelensky to remove the Ukrainian ambassador who arranged the visit, and House Republicans opened an investigation into the tour.

The appearance of partisanship was only underscored by Zelensky’s comments in an interview with the New Yorker, in which he called vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance “too radical.” In February 2022, Vance said he didn’t care what happened to Ukraine “one way or another.”

Zelensky’s visit and comments have set off former President Donald Trump, who’s taken swipes at the Ukrainian leader during rallies all week. “Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with $60 billion,” Trump said Monday. “He wants [Harris] to win this election so badly.”

“He’s making nasty little aspersions toward your favorite president, me,” he added on Thursday.

Zelensky’s first few days stateside were likely missteps for a leader who’s already …

Worth Your Time

Writing for the Hedgehog Review, Alan Jacobs explored how one of Montesquieu’s lesser-known works, Persian Letters, offers a helpful method for navigating political differences. “In American political discourse today, anyone who sees problems with our two dominant political parties will immediately and loudly be accused of ‘both-sidesism,’” Jacobs wrote. “But that charge is built on the double assumption that (a) there are only two sides and (b) we must choose one of them.” Persian Letters demonstrates how binary thinking can give way to the wisdom of triangulation, Jacobs argued. “It is only through triangulation that one can accurately assess the claims of a particular tradition; which is to say, it is not enough even to know one other religion, or civilization—or language, for that matter,” he wrote. “The more points we can plot in the field of our perception, the richer and denser will be our understanding. This does not mean that we will see one choice as good as another, but rather that we will make our own choices (even when we choose to remain securely embedded within our inherited tradition) with more wisdom and insight.”

While Eric Adams is the first sitting New York City mayor ever to be indicted on criminal charges, the Big Apple has a long tradition of suspect behavior emanating from the mayor’s office, argued Clyde Haberman, the New York Times’ former city hall bureau chief. “Ethical breaches and New York City Hall have gone hand in hand for so long that it’s almost as if you can’t have one without the other,” he wrote. “You have to go way, way back—to the days of the secular saint Fiorello La Guardia—to come up with a New York mayor unencumbered by enough baggage to sink an ocean liner. Why this is so is open to debate. It may well be that in a city that is the nation’s financial, media and fashion capital, the best and the brightest find local politics a less-than-worthy pursuit; there are so many other ways to make money and a name for oneself. It is also possible, in a city whose principal defining endeavor has been the pursuit of wealth as far back as when it was called New Amsterdam, that political exigencies and human frailty almost inevitably lead even well-meaning politicians down perilous rabbit holes.”

New York Times: The R.N.C. Asked a Conspiracy Theorist to Train Poll Watchers. Here’s What He Told Them

A few years ago, Jack Posobiec was a fringe figure and a right-wing agitator best known for helping spread “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy theory about Democrats running a satanic child abuse ring underneath a Washington pizza parlor. This month, he was invited by the Republican National Committee to speak to a group of volunteers about how to monitor elections in Michigan. … The key to elections, he said, is that “it doesn’t matter who votes. It matters who counts the votes.”

CNN: Study Asked 10 And 11-Year-Olds About Trump And Harris. These Are The Themes That Came Out

Interviewer: “What’s the first word that pops into your head when you hear the name Kamala Harris?” Fourth grader: “Liar” Interviewer: “What’s the first word that pops into your head when you hear Donald Trump?” Different fourth grader: “Pure evil.”

In the Zeitgeist

The first season of The Last of Us ended rather brutally and abruptly (spoilers!!!), leaving some viewers previously unacquainted with the video game series’ storyline feeling ambivalent. But we’d be lying if we told you the season two trailer didn’t pull us right back in.

