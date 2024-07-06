Dems Try Harris on for Size

We’ve now seen President Joe Biden’s first interview since he drove his campaign into a ditch in last week’s presidential debate. It was not reassuring.

But it couldn’t be. Biden can’t become a different person or de-age 20 years, and he especially can’t do it with the whole world coming down on him. Indeed, the Democrats who have been calling on him to get out there and dispel the doubts about his candidacy are asking the man who, until nine days ago was their presumptive nominee, to walk into a buzz saw.

Biden will have to face reporters in an open press conference next week at a NATO summit in Washington. What should be a moment for an incumbent to play American colossus bestride the world stage will be yet another make-or-break moment for his presidency. He could hide from the press, and that would be even worse.

Now that so many in the media and his party have said out loud what has been so obviously true for so long—that Biden is much diminished and often seems lost at sea—every big moment reinforces the story of a crisis in confidence. It may be unfair to Biden that he’s taking a beating from his own party and the press for something that was no more or less true before the debate than it was after, but the pack mentality of politics is always a brutal business.

Congress is set to return Monday from its Independence Day recess and once reliable Biden allies are making moves against him. Most ominous for Biden is the news that Sen. Mark Warner, the respected Virginia Democrat who serves as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is said to be gathering a group of his fellow Senate Democrats to lower the boom on Biden. Just a week ago, we said that this was a possible, but not probable, scenario. Today, the reverse is true.

And the best evidence of that is how much effort is already going into positioning for who comes after Biden.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the South Carolina kingmaker, is already floating plans for how to replace Biden as the nominee, a “mini-primary” that would offer at least a patina of a democratic process but avoid both chaos and the chance of a nominee even more dubious than the incumbent. As the race to replace Biden intensifies, getting the sitting president to abandon his reelection bid will shift from being a scary leap into the unknown to a necessary precondition for the various factions of the party to maneuver for what comes next.

People don’t want to be the first to move against the leader of the party, but neither do they want to be the last to get in position to help pick the next one. Opportunity costs shift from early birds to late risers.

Two consequential questions for Democrats this weekend:

If Biden is too infirm to run for president, is he too infirm to be president?

If that process can be completed in time, which nominee would stand the best chance of winning the shortest general election campaign in modern history?

Unless you just fell out of a coconut tree, you know that the answers to all of those questions run through—or over—Vice President Kamala Harris.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has already offered his assessment of the vice president as a potential foe: “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so f—ing bad.”

A rising star who quickly burned out in her own 2020 presidential run, Harris has been pretting bleeping bad as a politician in the past five years. Even her selection as running mate was tainted by Biden declaring long in advance that his choice would be a black woman, a sop to disappointed voters who wanted a barrier-breaking nominee but ended up with an elderly white man from Delaware. Rather than Biden treating her as a fierce competitor whom he accepted to a team of rivals out of respect for her talents, Harris was added to the ticket as a diversity hire.

And she has had, even by the miserable standards of the vice presidency, an inglorious time as second banana. So bad that Trump’s profane offering is actually a pretty good reflection of the conventional wisdom around Harris, so much so that the idea that Harris was actually less popular than Biden became a reliable, bipartisan trope around Washington.

But what that misses is that Harris is less familiar to voters than Biden. While he consistently outperforms her on favorability ratings by a couple of points, that’s mostly because of voters who haven’t formed hard opinions about her. In a February poll for the New York Times, 38 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Biden compared to 36 percent for Harris. Less popular, right? But look at the unfavorables: Biden was viewed unfavorably by 59 percent of respondents compared to 55 percent for Harris. He was more popular, she was less unpopular.

We see the same thing in that poll’s head-to-head matchups with Trump. It was Biden 43 percent to Trump 48 percent compared to Harris 41 percent to Trump 47 percent. Trump didn’t do better against Harris, he did worse. She just couldn’t match Biden’s topline.

That changed with the debate, as we saw in the CNN poll out this week that found Biden trailing Trump by 6 points but Harris behind by only 2 points. Democrats desperate for an alternative were happy to glom on to Harris, enough so to put the race in a statistical tie.

I commend to you my colleague Nate Moore’s fine analysis of that poll from the site of my other colleague Ruy Texeria, but here’s the money graphic:

And here’s Nate’s takeaway:

The underlying numbers offer additional hope for Harris, who does noticeably better with the groups most reluctant to Biden’s candidacy. She wins nonwhite voters by 29 points compared to Biden’s 21. She wins 18-34 year olds by a point, while Biden loses them by 6. Independents back Harris over Trump by three points, but Trump over Biden by 10 points. All these groups are overrepresented among ‘double haters’—which indicates one of Harris’s main advantages is simply that she isn’t Biden or Trump.

How would all of that look once $1 billion gets spent for and against Harris as a potential nominee? Maybe she ends up where Biden was pre-debate: Locked in a very close race but unable to win in the Electoral College. But she has more room to grow than Biden for sure, and the name recognition and national status that the other potential contenders lack. Plus, she has the clearest means to use the money the campaign has already raised.

I bet Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other presidential aspirants hope Biden guts it out. They’d have a hard time getting past the sitting vice president if the president gets toppled, and a Harris Hail Mary, if successful, could mean delaying their own ambitions not just to 2028 but 2032.

Harris would be an underdog in a race with Trump, for sure. But with Biden looking like a sure loser, Democrats might prefer an uncertain chance for victory to certain defeat.

STATSHOT

Biden Job Performance

Average approval: 38.4%

Average disapproval: 59.6%

Net score: -21.2 points

Change from one week ago: ↓ 3.4 points

Change from one month ago: ↓ 4.6 points

[Average includes: New York Times/Siena: 34% approve-62% disapprove; CNN: 36% approve-62% disapprove; AP/NORC: 39% approve-61% disapprove; Gallup: 38% approve-58% disapprove; Fox News: 45% approve-55% disapprove]

General Election

Donald Trump: 41.4% (↓ 0.6 points from one week ago)

Joe Biden: 37.2% (↓ 2.8)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: 10.2% (↑ 1.0)

[Average includes: New York Times/Siena: Trump 42%-Biden 37%-Kennedy 8%; Suffolk/USA Today: Trump 41%-Biden 38%-Kennedy 8%; CNN/SSRS: Trump 41%-Biden 35%-Kennedy 14%; TIPP: Trump 40%-Biden 39%-Kennedy 10%; Quinnipiac: Trump 43%-Biden 37%-Kennedy 11%]

