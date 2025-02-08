Our Best Stuff From the DOGE Days of Winter

Musk’s DOGE foot soldiers are stomping their way into the bureaucracy to smash it up while Musk himself, in his role as President Donald Trump’s consigliere, continues to use his massive social media platform X to target perceived enemies, from Republican members of Congress to recalcitrant civil servants. And few in non-MAGA Washington—from Congress to K Street—seem to know what to make of Musk’s role. One Republican lobbyist described it succinctly: “Wild sh-t.”

The terminally online Musk is flexing his new power as a bruiser for Trump and the MAGA movement, fueled by the feedback Musk’s superfans feed him on his own platform. He then takes those half-baked or conspiratorial ideas that he can escalate to the widest possible audience with a tap of his fingers, which has become its own source of drama in Trump 2.0.