Our Best Stuff From a Week of Market Volatility

Trump paused some tariffs but escalated his trade war with China.

Trader Peter Michael Tuchman reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell in New York City, on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
By
Hello and happy Saturday. To give you a peek behind the curtain, things got a little dicey around here Wednesday. Scott Lincicome had written a concise history of President Donald Trump’s longstanding affection for tariffs for his Capitolism newsletter. Given that Trump’s sweeping global tariffs had just been implemented that morning, Scott described them in the present tense. After I returned Scott’s edited newsletter to him but before I could get it into the publishing system and hit “send,” most of the tariffs went … “poof.” The president had paused them. Luckily, Scott was able to make some updates to his newsletter, and the pause didn’t undermine his larger point. (Spoiler alert: Trump really, really, really likes tariffs.)

Whiplash was the theme of the week. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were down on Monday, the third straight trading day of losses for both indices. It was more of the same on Tuesday, except that the Nasdaq also suffered a drop. But something more ominous was going on. Usually when there is a downward trend in the stock markets, investors turn to bonds—specifically, U.S. Treasury bonds, which are considered more stable. However, the bond markets were also down. As this helpful CBS News piece explained, “Turmoil in the bond market creates very real pressures on the nation’s finances. Because the Treasury Department pays interest to debt holders, any increase in yields puts more financial strain on the nation’s coffers.”

As Trump paused most—but not all—of the tariffs, he also escalated the trade war with China. As we noted in The Morning Dispatch (🔒) : “By Friday, the outlines of the new new U.S. trade policy had emerged: a whopping 145 percent tariff rate on Chinese goods; a baseline 10 percent tariff on the rest of the world; and 90 more days of profound uncertainty as American trade partners—and American businesses—scramble to determine their next move.”

The stock market remained volatile all week: up on Wednesday after the tariffs were paused, down on Thursday, up on Friday. Bond yields remained up on Friday, and the dollar is weaker. None of those are good signs. 

Nick Catoggio argues in Boiling Frogs (🔒) that investors are signalling a lack of faith in the United States, and that it’s about more than a trade war: 

Anything can happen in an America led by Donald Trump. The United States is an increasingly risky place to do business—or even to visit—and that risk is now being priced into treasuries. The more the president behaves like a third-world caudillo—by ignoring court orders, say—the higher the risk premium markets will demand to invest here. We will not remain the world’s reserve currency after placing dimwitted Orbánists at the helm of the most powerful country in history, nor should we—2029 is a long way away.

If you’re hopeful that maybe the economic advisers with whom Trump has surrounded himself might use their expertise to steer him toward a better path—Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a former hedge fund manager and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services firm—well, Kevin Williamson has some bad news for you. He noted that in a speech to the Economic Club of New York Bessent said, “Access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American dream. … The American Dream is rooted in the concept that any citizen can achieve prosperity, upward mobility, and economic security.”

That might make for a good cable-television soundbite, but as Kevin points out in his piece, wages are only truly higher if they are higher relative to prices. “It surely was not lost on the members of the Economic Club of New York, sniggering discreetly into their pinstriped lapels, that lower real prices and higher real wages are, in the technical terminology of academic economics, the same goddamned thing,” he wrote. “I don’t mean that one is as good as the other or that one is a useful substitute for the other—they are the same thing in the same way that 3+2 is the same thing as 2+3.” His verdict? “Our treasury secretary is an economic illiterate.”

Maybe keep avoiding a peek at your 401(k), but be sure to check out our other work on Trump’s trade war. John McCormack reports on Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s changing stance on free trade, Michael Warren wrote about how Democrats are responding, and Jonah Goldberg interviewed Scott Lincicome on The Remnant. Thank you for reading and have a great weekend.

Illustration by Simone Altamura.

Slouching Towards Tyranny

The financial volatility of recent days is just one symptom of a broader, more deliberate descent. Decline doesn’t solely mean impoverishment; it means degeneration, to sink backward and down. And that is what the United States’ current leadership class is choosing for this country by willfully dismantling the free-market system, abandoning America’s role as a global leader, and degrading the separation of powers and rule of law. Even worse, it is doing so based on a suite of false assumptions: that Americans are weak, unable to compete in an open market, and incapable of responding to any incentives or exhortations more high-minded than rank self-interest or partisan contempt. The underlying assumption, held by leaders across the political spectrum, is that appealing to America’s loftiest ideals for reasons unrelated to partisan advantage is for suckers.
(Illustration from Getty Images)

Gardening in the Demon-Haunted World

The market system is man-made, just as gardens are. But it is not the product of any individual will. It is a crowdsourced network of institutions, constructed over generations of trial and error, learned best practices, and the accumulation of common law and legislation alike. Just as no one person knows how to make a pencil, no one knows how to create a global system of finance and trade. But, together, over time, we made it. And it has delivered massive abundance. The problem with the garden system is that when it’s working, you don’t notice its operation. You take it for granted just as you take for granted that you will get light when you flick a switch and hot water when you turn a faucet. When it’s operating properly, the garden system has few active defenders or explainers. This leaves the field vulnerable to people of the gun to promise a better way.
Indian health workers and Joanna Gower (right), a Rotary Club member, administer polio vaccine drops to a child in Amritsar, India, on January 28, 2018, as part of a program to eradicate the polio virus. (Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images)

The Best and the Worst

Afghanistan and Pakistan could be decently governed countries tomorrow if their peoples chose it; they could be as economically prosperous as Poland or Greece in a few decades and as well-off as the median EU country or Canada in a few more years, if they chose the right kind of policies. Hong Kong went from being one of the poorest places in the world—with basically nothing in the way of infrastructure or natural resources—to one of the wealthiest in only a few years thanks to the entrepreneurship of the people and the benign neglect of their British colonial overlords. But, instead, Afghanistan and Pakistan are distinguished from the rest of the world by the fact that their children suffer death and disability because of their refusal to allow their people access to a vaccine that has been available in the rest of the world since Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House.

Best of the Rest

Rachael Larimore's Headshot

Rachael Larimore

Rachael Larimore is managing editor of The Dispatch and is based in the Cincinnati area. Prior to joining the company in 2019, she served in similar roles at Slate, The Weekly Standard, and The Bulwark. She and her husband have three sons.

