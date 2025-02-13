Skip to content
Latest
Assessing Claims That Trump Refuses to Unveil Barack Obama’s Presidential Portrait
Go to my account
Fact Check

Assessing Claims That Trump Refuses to Unveil Barack Obama’s Presidential Portrait

Trump did not have an official ceremony for the portrait, but it was by mutual agreement.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits at the White House on September 7, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By
Scroll to the comments section

A viral post claims that President Donald Trump refused to unveil Barack Obama’s presidential portrait and won’t allow it to hang in the White House. “This is the official White House portrait of President Obama that Trump refuses to hang and have an official unveiling for,” the post reads. “It is the first time in history that a sitting president has been so petty. Trump may not hang it, but can share it and flood the internet with it!”

The claim is outdated and includes some inaccuracies. It’s true that Trump did not host a ceremony during his first term to unveil Obama’s presidential portrait, but the decision appears to have been made mutually by both the Trump White House and the Obamas. The image shown is also not Obama’s official portrait, which was eventually unveiled by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Sitting presidents traditionally host their predecessor at the White House for a ceremony to unveil an official portrait. In 2004, for example, George W. Bush hosted Bill Clinton for such a ceremony, and in 2012, Obama welcomed Bush. The custom stretches back to 1978 when Jimmy Carter hosted his predecessor Gerald Ford for a portrait ceremony.

In May 2020, NBC News first reported that a ceremony for Obama was unlikely to occur before the end of Trump’s term. However, the break in tradition was not prompted solely by Trump. NBC News also reported that Obama had “no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office.” Representatives for both Obama and the Trump White House declined to comment on the story at the time.

In September 2022, Biden unveiled Obama’s portrait at a ceremony in the White House’s East Room. The portrait was painted in 2018 by artist Robert McCurdy and depicts Obama against a stark white background.

Official White House portraits are different from those shown in the National Portrait Gallery’s America’s Presidents exhibition. The White House Historical Association assists in funding, acquiring, and donating portraits for the White House collection, while portraits in the National Portrait Gallery are funded and commissioned separately by donors to the Smithsonian.

The White House Historical Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you have a claim you would like to see us fact check, please send us an email at factcheck@thedispatch.com. If you would like to suggest a correction to this piece or any other Dispatch article, please email corrections@thedispatch.com.

Alex Demas's Headshot

Alex Demas

Alex Demas is a fact checker at The Dispatch and is based in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining the company in 2023, he worked in England as a financial journalist and earned his MA in Political Economy at King's College London. When not heroically combating misinformation online, Alex can be found mixing cocktails, watching his beloved soccer team Aston Villa lose a match, or attempting to pet stray cats.

Gift this article to a friend

Your membership includes the ability to share articles with friends. Share this article with a friend by clicking the button below.

Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.

With your membership, you only have the ability to comment on The Morning Dispatch articles. Consider upgrading to join the conversation everywhere.

More From The Dispatch

The Latest