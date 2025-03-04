Dispatch Live: President Trump Addresses Joint Session of Congress

Michael Warren will host tonight’s Dispatch Live and will be joined by Steve Hayes, David M. Drucker, Charles Hilu, and guest Mike Pesca to break down the key themes of President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Trump’s first few weeks back in office have been marked by a flurry of executive actions dramatically reshaping the federal government and the United States’ place in the world. Will he succeed in explaining this chaotic approach to the American people?
Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube following the address.
- Who: Michael Warren, Steve Hayes, David Drucker, Charles Hilu, and Mike Pesca
- When: Tuesday, March 4, as soon as President Trump is done speaking.
- Where: YouTube
Dispatch Live is a virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)
Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.
A video recording of Dispatch Live will be available on our website tomorrow morning. An audio-only version of the conversation will also be available tomorrow on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.
