Controversial Posts by State Department Appointee Are Genuine

Did a State Department appointee post on X that white men should be in charge and that America’s national ideology is focused on coddling women and minorities? According to a flurry of viral posts, former White House speechwriter Darren Beattie, who was appointed yesterday as the State Department’s acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, has made numerous controversial statements on his social media accounts.

Social media is littered with screengrabs of posts by political officials that are fabricated or edited, and posts that included screengrabs of Beattie’s tweets have been reported by Facebook users as potentially false. But the tweets are genuine and at least some remain live on his X account.

“Donald Trump’s new State Department appointee,” wrote Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, in a Threads post that includes a screenshot of a post Beattie made in October 2024. Beattie wrote, “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” and, “Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”

As of February 4, 2025, the post has not been deleted.

Other controversial posts that are now spreading, including Beattie’s claims that middle-class white men are treated worse than China’s Uyghurs and that high-IQ white men are the only demographic that matters, are also real and had not been deleted as of Tuesday.

Beattie, who served as a speechwriter during Trump’s first presidential term, was fired from his White House position in 2018 following revelations that he participated in a conference linked to white nationalists in 2016. Following his termination, Beattie founded Revolver News, a right-wing media site.