The Dispatch Monthly Mailbag with Charles Hilu

Dear Dispatch readers,

Thank you to everyone who participated in our latest Monthly Mailbag with co-founder and CEO Steve Hayes. To read about his thoughts on The Dispatch’s first five years and the state of the journalism industry, his year living in Spain, and his taste in music, be sure to click here.

This month, Charles Hilu, Dispatch Politics reporter, has raised his hand to take on all of your questions.

Charles joined The Dispatch in early 2024 after a stint at the Washington Free Beacon and internships at both National Review and the Washington Examiner. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2023.

As you’re thinking about questions you have for Charles, here are some suggested topics:

Working on Dispatch Politics and covering his first Republican and Democratic National Conventions this summer;

and covering his first Republican and Democratic National Conventions this summer; The greatness of the sports teams representing the University of Michigan and the city of Detroit;

The best kinds of Lebanese food and the tragic reason why he cannot eat many Lebanese sweets;

What he has learned about his heritage through his family’s seemingly collective interest in genealogy;

His favorite musicals and his experience being a theater kid in high school; and

His favorite Catholic hymns, saints, and devotions.