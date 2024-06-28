Video: Post-Debate Analysis

Mike Warren was joined by an all-star cast of Dispatchers—including Sarah, Steve, Jonah, Kevin, Declan, and Alex—on this episode of Dispatch Live to break down the stunning presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Was the election just decided? Can Biden remain the Democratic nominee? If not, who takes his place?
Audio-only recordings of Dispatch Live are available the following morning on The Skiff, our members-only podcast feed. Click here to sign up for The Skiff on your preferred podcast platform.