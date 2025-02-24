A Purge at the Pentagon

Happy Monday! The New York Yankees on Friday announced the reversal of the team’s longstanding prohibition on beards, allowing players to sport “well-groomed” facial hair for the first time in decades.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

CQ Out, Razin In

After laying off thousands of new hires across the federal government, the Trump administration late last week set its sights on a new target: a handful of the highest-ranking officers in the U.S. military.

President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he was nominating Air Force Lt. Gen. John Dan “Razin” Caine, a retired three-star general, to replace Air Force Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved to oust Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Slife, and the top lawyers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force—all without apparent replacements in mind.

“Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars,” the defense secretary said in a statement soliciting nominations for the senior roles.

The unprecedented steps, taken without apparent cause, sent shockwaves through the Pentagon. While some defense analysts and lawmakers viewed the moves as attempts by Trump to elevate loyalists to the senior advisory roles, others saw them as part of Hegseth’s crusade against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the Department of Defense. And many fear the purge could be the first of many, as the administration signals plans to upend the defense and national security establishment.

To many, the firings appeared to be the latest chapter in Hegseth’s war on “woke.” Franchetti, the Navy’s top officer, had been the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs, while Brown was its second black chairman to date. The latter came under fire from right-wing groups after releasing a video in 2020, as Air Force chief of Staff, responding to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and detailing his own experience of rising through the ranks of the Air Force as a black officer. “All of us have to seek out those diverse candidates to bring them in. And that’s what we’re trying to do in the Air Force,” Brown told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in a 2020 interview. “You almost got to purposely manage some of this. You can’t let it—if you do it by happenstance, we won’t change.”

Despite being handpicked to lead the Air Force by Trump during his first term, Brown has since been implicitly accused by Hegseth of being a beneficiary of diversity policies. “Was it because of his skin color? Or his skill? We’ll never know, but always doubt—which on its face seems unfair to CQ,” the former Fox News host wrote in his 2024 book, The War on Warriors, referring to Brown by his nickname. “But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it doesn’t really much matter.”

Hegseth also foreshadowed Brown’s eventual sacking in an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast in November, days after Trump’s election victory. “First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the joint chiefs,” he said, asked how he would correct what he described as the Pentagon’s institutional decay. “Any general that was involved—general, admiral, or whatever—that was involved in any of the DEI woke s—t has got to go.” Hegseth also pointed to former President Barack Obama’s DOD leadership shuffles as a “top-down” effort to change the ethos of the organization.

But Trump’s decision to abruptly oust Brown after the four-star general’s more than 40 years of military service marked a major departure from historical precedent. Presidents typically wait until the end of the chairman’s four-year term before replacing them and Brown, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2023, wasn’t set to leave the post until September 2027.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday after Brown’s firing, Hegseth again highlighted Obama’s record of replacing generals. The former president fired Army Gen. David McKiernan as the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan in May 2009—the first time a president had dismissed a four-star commanding general during wartime since President Harry Truman’s move to fire Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1951 during the Korean War—in an effort to get “fresh eyes” on the conflict. Obama later removed Gen. James Mattis as commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) amid reported disputes over how to handle Iran.

“This is a reflection of the president wanting the right people around him to execute the national security approach we want to take,” Hegseth said, adding that Brown was “not the right man for the moment.”

So who is, in the eyes of the Trump administration? Dan “Razin” Caine, who retired as a three-star lieutenant general in December. Announcing his nomination on Friday, Trump described Caine as “an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”

Trump’s relationship with Caine dates back to his trip to Iraq in 2018, when the general apparently impressed the president with an audacious plan to eliminate the Islamic State. “We’re only hitting them from a temporary base in Syria,” Trump later remembered Caine telling him. “But if you gave us permission, we could hit them from the back, from the side, from all over—from the base that you’re right on, right now, sir. They won’t know what the hell hit them.”

But Caine, as a retired three-star general, isn’t a conventional choice to serve as Trump’s top military adviser. The 1986 Goldwater-Nichols Act requires the Joint Chiefs chair to have served as a vice chair, combatant commander, or service chief, though the president can waive the prerequisites if he “determines such action is necessary in the national interest.” And, although rare, past presidents have recalled retired generals back into service. In 2003, former President George W. Bush chose Gen. Peter Schoomaker to serve as Army chief of staff three years after the general’s departure from the military.

Although Caine’s colleagues reportedly describe him as professional and apolitical, his nomination to serve as the highest-ranking U.S. officer comes amid a moment of heightened anxiety at the Pentagon. Last week, Hegseth directed the DOD to draw up plans to slash the defense spending by some $50 billion in each of the next five years. The administration also announced plans to fire some 5,400 probationary employees this week in the opening salvo of an initiative to cut the department’s 950,000-employee civilian workforce by 5 to 8 percent.

Hegseth’s moves to replace the top lawyers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force—known as Judge Advocates General (JAG)—have also sparked concerns among analysts. In addition to providing independent legal counsel to military officers, the attorneys are tasked with defending and prosecuting U.S. troops in military court. “In some ways that’s even more chilling than firing the four stars,” Georgetown Law professor Rosa Brooks wrote on X. “It’s what you do when you’re planning to break the law: you get rid of any lawyers who might try to slow you down.”

Asked to respond on Fox News over the weekend, Hegseth joked that he didn’t “know who Rosa is and what her hyperbole is all about.”

“Ultimately, we want lawyers who give sound, constitutional advice and don’t exist to attempt to be roadblocks to anything,” Hegseth continued. “Traditionally [these lawyers] have been elected by each other, or chosen by each other, which is exactly how it works often with the chairman as well. Small group of insulated officers who perpetuate the status quo. Well guess what? Status quo hasn’t worked very well at the Pentagon. It’s time for fresh blood.”

Democratic lawmakers seem to share Brooks’ concerns, however, with several warning that the Pentagon purge is part of a broader effort by Trump to stifle dissent across the federal government—to the possible detriment of U.S. military readiness.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, a former Army paratrooper and the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, warned in October that, if elected, Trump would purge the military to install loyalists. And in an opinion piece for the Washington Post on Friday, he was even blunter. “Donald Trump’s quest for power is endangering our military,” Reed wrote. “A clear message is being sent to military leaders: Failure to demonstrate personal and political loyalty to Trump could result in retribution, even after decades of honorable service.”

