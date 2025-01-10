Assessing Trump’s Expansionist Designs

Happy Friday! If anyone was wondering, Belgium’s food agency has officially warned against eating your Christmas tree. But don’t change your dinner plans just yet—Sweden says it’s fine.

We’ll let our brave readers tell us which country is right.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Making Expansionism Great Again

Less than two weeks until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, journalists and commentators got their first fully fledged goose chase of the new administration during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The ostensible purpose of the presser was to announce a $20 billion investment by a Dubai developer in data centers across eight states. But more than an hour into Trump’s remarks, the focus shifted away from the multi-billion dollar tech deal and into the realm of the bizarre, as the soon-to-be president mused about doubling the size of the continental United States by absorbing Canada, annexing Greenland, taking back the Panama Canal, and just for good measure, renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

As longtime TMD readers know, we don’t consider it our job to follow the once and future president down every rabbit hole he fancies. There’s enough coverage of his more outlandish statements already; we don’t need to add to the noise—particularly when it comes to off-the-cuff asides that don’t end up mattering much. Eventually, though, some of those outlandish statements or off-the-cuff asides end up mattering a whole lot. It’s our job to ascertain which is which as best we can. And there are some signals that Trump’s latest expansionist turn …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. You can read our 1,248-word item on Trump’s expansionist ambitions in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

For the New York Times, Yudhijit Bhattacharjee tells the captivating story of Shujun Wang: a Chinese spy who for years posed as a pro-democracy activist to gain access to exiled dissidents in the United States. “Wang helped organize events and rallies in the greater New York area to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre and protest the authoritarianism of the Chinese government. In 2006, he founded, with a group of prominent dissidents, a nonprofit in Flushing, Queens, called the Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang Memorial Foundation, with the mission of promoting democracy in China. Warm and affable, Wang became a recognizable face within the organization, managing its media relations and working to publicize the foundation’s activities in New York’s Chinese-language newspapers,” he wrote. “Secretly, according to federal investigators, he was working for China’s Ministry of State Security. Evidence presented at trial would show that at the direction of his handlers in the M.S.S., Wang spied on Chinese dissidents in Flushing and the New York area for years. His enthusiastic participation in the Chinese pro-democracy movement appeared to have been a ploy to gain proximity to its leaders and activists and to collect information about them for the ministry. United States authorities say the Chinese government uses such intelligence to intimidate and silence dissidents overseas.”

John Aziz argued in Quillette that rising automation and AI capabilities signal that capitalism is moving into a new frontier, not receding into its late stages as some Marxists claim. “Capitalism did not die. Instead, it has demonstrated its remarkable capacity for adaptation and reinvention by responding to crises in ways that, while imperfect, have ensured its continued survival and dominance. The Marxists hope it will be different this time. But they are wrong again. We are not witnessing the end of capitalism, but the early formation of a new phase: autocapitalism, in which automation, artificial intelligence, and robotics are set to redefine the relationship between labour, capital, and production,” he wrote. “This new world will be even more capitalistic, at least in the sense that far fewer people will be wage labourers, selling their labour to the owners of corporations to survive. Instead, many more of us will have to make our livings as capitalists. An individual’s ability to navigate this new phase of capitalism will increasingly depend on their ability to own and monetise some form of capital—whether it’s intellectual property, shares in automated enterprises, social media, or control over personal technologies like robots or AI that can be directed to engage in productive activities.”

Sen. John Fetterman on his upcoming meeting with President-elect Trump: “I’m angling to be named the pope of Greenland.”

NBC News: Los Angeles deputy mayor for safety linked to City Hall bomb threat

Times of Israel: U.S. anti-Israel activists blame Israel for Los Angeles wildfire crisis

In the Zeitgeist

This weekend kicks off the first NFL playoff games of the season, with 12 teams battling for Wild Card slots. In honor of the games—and the Broncos making the cut for the first time since 2015—here is former Denver quarterback Peyton Manning in a classic Saturday Night Live skit from 2007.