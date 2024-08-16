Astronauts in Limbo

Happy Friday! Please extend a hearty TMD welcome to the newest member of the Morning Dispatch crew, James Sutton! He was one of the Dispatch’s first interns—joining us in the fall of 2020—and we’re very excited to have him back aboard!

Houston, we have another problem.

It’s been 72 days since two American astronauts, Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams, took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS) for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. The pair successfully docked at the ISS the following day, but only after experiencing problems with some of Starliner’s thrusters. More than two months later, NASA is still trying to get to the bottom of the problem with the Boeing craft, and the delayed return is just the latest in a series of bad news cycles for the beleaguered aerospace giant.

Now the question becomes whether to wait to bring Wilmore and Williams home with a return ticket on the Starliner or have them hitch a ride on a SpaceX craft that is bound for the ISS as part of a separate manned mission and set to return to Earth many months from now.

Will anything change at Columbia University following Minouche Shafik’s resignation as president? Probably not, Seth Mandel argued in Commentary, because “we live in the age of the interchangeable technocrat, the permanent managers who come and go through a revolving door filled with people who think like them, act like them, and fail like them.” Minouche is part-and-parcel of that class, Mandel wrote. “You don’t have to worry about Minouche Shafik; she always lands on someone’s feet. Her life peerage in the House of Lords is nothing compared to her life peerage in the House of Technocrats. Truth is, Shafik’s stacked resume should have been a warning sign—not that she was overqualified for Columbia, but that she is part of a global class of bureaucrats who live and work on autopilot. She has reached that heralded point in her career at which her jobs are interchangeable. Once you are admitted to this class, there is little you can do to earn expulsion.”

Ilya Yashin—a Russian opposition politician and prisoner in Vladimir Putin’s Russia beginning in 2022 until his release this month in a prisoner swap—wanted to be excluded from a prisoner swap. Why? “Russia is my home,” Yashin told the New Yorker’s Joshua Yaffa. “The mere thought that someone would kick me out of my home is outrageous. Why does Putin get to decide if I live here or not? It’s just as much my country as his.” Yashin, now residing in Berlin, explained the difficult adjustment to society after spending 18 months in a Russian prison. “The other night, he went for a walk around Berlin and ended up on a wide, multilane thoroughfare,” Yaffa wrote. “His head started to spin. ‘It was as if I were intoxicated,’ he told me. ‘I hadn’t been in such a wide-open space in two years.’ He caught himself a few times stepping outside his hotel room and, unconsciously, putting his hands behind his back—a reënactment of the orders that guards gave every time they escorted him from his cell.”

CNN: Tim Walz’s 2006 Campaign Falsely Described Details About His Arrest For Drunk Driving in 1995

According to court and police records connected to the incident, Walz admitted in court that he had been drinking when he was pulled over for driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone in Nebraska. Walz was then transported by a state trooper to a local hospital for a blood test, showing he had a blood alcohol level of .128, well above the state’s legal limit of 0.1 at the time.

But in 2006, his campaign repeatedly told the press that he had not been drinking that night, claiming that his failed field sobriety test was due to a misunderstanding related to hearing loss from his time in the National Guard. The campaign also claimed that Walz was allowed to drive himself to jail that night.

None of that was true.

New York Times: At News Conference, Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Entitled to Personal Attacks’ Against Kamala Harris

“I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president,” he said, adding, “She certainly attacks me personally.”

Business Insider: A Ukrainian Soldier Said Russian Troops in Kursk Were ‘Sitting in the Forest and Drinking Coffee,’ Unaware They Were Being Invaded

We were sad to learn that two-time Oscar-nominated actress Gena Rowlands passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Rowlands is best known for her critically acclaimed portrayals of intense, dramatic characters in films directed by her husband, fellow actor John Cassavetes. But we will mainly remember her in her role as an elderly Allie Calhoun in this mid-2000s tearjerker:

