Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range Missiles

Happy Monday! A young Chicago Bears fan went viral yesterday after he collapsed on the couch and broke down in tears following his favorite team’s game-winning field goal being blocked by Karl Brooks of the Green Bay Packers.

But enough about Declan, let’s get on to the news.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

What’s Next in Ukraine?

In a Sunday radio interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reentering the Oval Office would bring the war between his country and Russia to a faster end. “It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House,” he said. “This is their approach, their promise to their citizens.”

What a cautious Zelensky cannot currently predict, though, is precisely what kind of end Trump envisions, considering Russia occupies significant chunks of Ukrainian territory. Much will hang on the success of Russian offensives in the next several months, the performance of the country’s economy, and the resolve of Ukraine’s U.S. backers.

As the war in Ukraine approaches its 1,000th day, prospects for the embattled country look grim. Through grinding assaults backed by artillery and missile barrages, Russian forces have made steady, if modest, gains in eastern Ukraine, especially around the cities of Kharkiv and Avdiivka. And as Trump prepares to move back into the White House, Ukraine could be caught in a double bind, with Russian troops slowly advancing and American support in question.

On Sunday, however, news broke that outgoing President Joe Biden had reportedly granted Ukrainians’ long-held wish for more firepower trained on Russia by lifting restrictions on …

Worth Your Time

The question of whether cheerleading is a sport has been heavily debated—and lobbied. For the New York Times Magazine, David Gauvey Herbert reported on how one company, and the man behind it, has engineered the development of cheer into something lucrative, acrobatic, and dangerous. “Nationwide, just over a million children, mostly girls, participate in cheer each year (some estimates are even higher), more than the number who play softball or lacrosse,” he wrote. “And almost every part of that world is dominated by a single company: Varsity Spirit. … Parents have reported spending upward of $10,000 a year per child in competitive cheer, with Varsity controlling, by some estimates, more than 80 percent of that market. Jeff Webb, the man who founded Varsity, has been called ‘John D. Rockefeller with glitter’ and the ‘Dark Sith Lord’ of cheer by some of his detractors. Webb, now in his 70s, pioneered the gravity-defying acrobatics of modern cheer. He paired his innovations with a desire for control over every facet of the sport, which he pursued over the course of more than four decades.”

For the Financial Times, Imogen West-Knights spent three days at a festival for Bigfoot true believers. “I wouldn’t have guessed that Bigfoot is a preoccupation for anybody,” she wrote. “In this day and age, where the suspicious-minded thinker has so many more pressing conspiracy theories to choose from, being into Bigfoot feels kind of hokey. Dated, even. The heyday of Bigfoot hunting was a good 60 years ago. … The North American Bigfoot Center in—incredibly—Boring, Oregon, receives dozens of reports every week about strange encounters in the forests. A Bigfoot has never been captured alive or dead, and there is no publicly available, conclusive evidence of any other kind that they exist. The FBI has been involved, as has Oxford University and the Smithsonian Museum, and all have come up with nothing. And yet, there were Peter and I, one weekend this past summer, driving to Oakridge to meet the believers.”

Axios: Johnson Argues Gaetz Report Should Stay Sealed as Ex-Rep a “Private Citizen”

Washington Post: Kari Lake Settles Election Defamation Case Brought by Arizona Official

In the Zeitgeist

The guys of TMD expressed keen interest in The Return, a new film about the Trojan War, suggesting perhaps the viral question “How often do you think about the Roman empire?” is insufficient and should be expanded to “How often do you think about classical civilization?” 📈