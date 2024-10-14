Eric Adams Faces Pressure to Resign After Indictment

Happy Monday! We were relieved to learn that the walking, talking, bartending, 6-foot-tall humanoid robots at a Tesla event last week were likely remote-controlled by humans, rather than actually powered by artificial intelligence.

It’d be a real shame for the AI apocalypse to come just three weeks before the election that everyone is so excited about.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Adams in the Hot Seat

Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams is defiant after a grand jury handed up a five-count indictment against him last month. “I think when both sides of this come out, people are going to have a second look at this entire event that’s taking place,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.

Adams is also, possibly improbably, a believer in his own political future. “I am going to serve my term and run for the election,” he proclaimed.

With less than a year to go until New York City’s mayoral primaries, it’s an open question as to whether Adams will be able to serve out his current term—much less secure a second one. After his indictment last month by federal prosecutors, high-profile members of the mayor’s administration continue to jump ship as New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul weighs his removal.

Late last month, federal prosecutors announced they were charging Adams with bribery, campaign finance offenses, and conspiracy. In allegations stretching back to Adams’ time as …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,820-word item on the embattled New York City mayor is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

The online reaction to the recent hurricanes in the U.S. revealed something dark about the state of American discourse, and it’s not pretty. “The truth is, it’s getting harder to describe the extent to which a meaningful percentage of Americans have dissociated from reality,” Charlie Warzel wrote in The Atlantic. “Even in a decade marred by online grifters, shameless politicians, and an alternative right-wing-media complex pushing anti-science fringe theories, the events of the past few weeks stand out for their depravity and nihilism. As two catastrophic storms upended American cities, a patchwork network of influencers and fake-news peddlers have done their best to sow distrust, stoke resentment, and interfere with relief efforts. But this is more than just a misinformation crisis. To watch as real information is overwhelmed by crank theories and public servants battle death threats is to confront two alarming facts: first, that a durable ecosystem exists to ensconce citizens in an alternate reality, and second, that the people consuming and amplifying those lies are not helpless dupes but willing participants.”

Writing in National Review, Jack Butler asked, “If you could get all the benefits of exercise with none of the work, would you do it?” This question may no longer be purely hypothetical. “Regarding the supposed miracle pill, the New York Post recently reported on a study by Danish researchers in which they claimed to have developed a molecule that can re-create some of the effects of strenuous activity on the human body—without the strenuous activity. … When these studies get attention, though, it’s usually for their more exciting potential to herald the end of the need for exercise.” What’s the problem with that? “Rather than offering a pathway back to health for those who need one, they could encourage shortcuts to fitness. A drug that promises to replicate the boons of exercise and a mindset that looks for the smallest possible amount of exertion that still produces some of its benefits don’t just neglect the full range of health possibilities offered by a truly active lifestyle. They also shortchange our possibilities as human beings.”

Former President Donald Trump, speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo:

Well, I always say, so, we have two enemies: We have the outside enemy, and then we have the enemy from within. And the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia, and all these countries. Because if you have a smart president, he can handle them pretty easily. I handled, I got along great with all—I handled them. But the thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside like Adam Schiff, Adam “Shifty” Schiff. … But I call him the enemy from within.

In the Zeitgeist

Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich made history on Sunday at the Chicago Marathon, breaking the women’s world record with a time of 2:09:56—nearly two minutes faster than the previous record. And just to prove she had some juice left, she grabbed the Kenyan flag and ran some more.

Toeing the Company Line