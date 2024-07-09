French Snap Election Sows Confusion

Happy Tuesday! Late last month, an Excalibur-like sword went missing from a rock wall in the village of Rocamadour, France, in which it had apparently been lodged for some 1,300 years.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Left-Wing Bloc Becomes Largest in French Parliament

There must be something in the waters of the English Channel that makes French and British leaders take insane electoral gambles at the drop of a hat.

As we wrote to you yesterday, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s snap election dice roll didn’t turn out well for his Conservatives. And despite the positive headlines, it’s possible French President Emmanuel Macron stumbled into the same trap.

After the right-wing populist National Rally (NR) party cleaned up in European parliamentary elections at the beginning of June, Macron decided to call voters’ collective bluff. He dissolved parliament—shocking even some of his close allies—and set elections for the last day of the month, with the second round taking place this past Sunday. The centrist technocrat promised the elections would be a “clarification” for the country on the question of whether it really wanted Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party in charge.

Though weeks of polls—and, indeed, the first round of voting on June 30—seemed to suggest that the French people’s answer to that question was, “yes, actually,” a stunning result in the second round of elections on Sunday saw the NR stumble, ultimately falling behind the New Popular Front, a coalition of previously divided left-wing parties, and Macron’s Together alliance.

Macron’s game of electoral roulette succeeded at keeping the far right out of power—but his attempt at clarification may have only confused France’s contentious politics further. Though Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will lead a caretaker government for the foreseeable future, no party now has enough seats in the French National Assembly to form a new government. Moreover, there’s no clear path forward for a cobbled-together coalition of strange bedfellows.

NR was formerly the National Front, founded by Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 1972. The younger Le Pen has done much to distance herself and her party from the National Front’s reputation for racism and antisemitism under her father—including expelling him in 2015—but it is still a nationalist and anti-immigration endeavor, even as the party adopts more left-wing economic populism and embraces an expanded social safety net.

Though the European right generally underperformed in June’s European parliamentary election, in France, it was an NR sweep—ironic for a party that until recently wasn’t even sure the EU should exist, never mind whether France should be a member. Macron’s party, Renaissance, garnered only some 15 percent of the vote. NR—led by up-and-comer Jordan Bardella, Marine Le Pen’s protégé—doubled that vote share and sent some 30 members to the European Parliament in Brussels, by far the largest delegation of any French party.

It was an embarrassing loss for Macron, a staunch Europeanist whose disapproval rating has hovered around 70 percent for a year after he muscled through sweeping pension reforms. So, with his own party ruling in a precarious minority government that’s hamstrung his legislative agenda, Macron spun the wheel and called an election on June 9. “This is a serious and weighty decision,” Macron said. “Above all, it is an act of trust. Trust in you, my dear compatriots, in the capacity of the French people to make the just choice for themselves and for future generations.”

While he may have been hoping against hope that his own party could regain an absolute majority to get out of minority government purgatory, it seems more likely he wanted to call an election that would have to happen eventually—given his government’s unpopularity—on his own terms.

Plus, a French national parliamentary election functions differently from the European equivalent. While seats in an EU parliamentary election are awarded based on the share of the popular vote, the bar for an individual candidate’s victory in French legislative elections is higher. If a single candidate doesn’t clinch an absolute majority in the first round of legislative elections, there’s a run-off, which could see both the top two vote-getters plus a small handful of candidates who get over a certain vote threshold face voters again.

Macron may have suspected that the system would favor moderate parties and candidates as it has in the past—including with his own elections in 2017 and 2022, which saw many voters hold their noses and vote against Le Pen in the second rounds of those presidential elections. Indeed, there’s a strong tradition of tactical voting in France, which has long maintained a so-called cordon sanitaire—a blockade against right-wing parties with links to France’s collaborationist history. “The rise of nationalists—of demagogues—is a danger for our nation, but also for our Europe, for the place of France in Europe, and in the world,” Macron said upon announcing elections.

In gamesmanship perhaps not unsurprising for a president who once said his thoughts were “too complex” for journalists, Macron seemed to have rationalized even a far-right success, if the system didn’t provide the expected fail-safe: If Le Pen’s party was swept into government, that victory might be a pyrrhic one if the public had time to become dissatisfied with their yet-untested policies before the 2027 presidential election. “And that was not totally far-fetched,” Dalibor Roháč, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute researching European politics, told TMD. “I mean, it was in a way a very brave break with the cordon sanitaire. I think actually in a structured way you sort of let [the far right] in, you turn them into stakeholders in the system, and then it will make it more difficult for them to compete next time around in 2027.”

Indeed, after the first round of voting on June 30, NR seemed poised for a victory, claiming about 30 percent of the popular vote—as in the European elections. At the outset of the campaign, the fractious French left formed a coalition anchored by far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Unbowed party, plus the Greens and the center-left Socialist party. The grouping—the New Popular Front—put up a respectable 28 percent in the first round. Macron’s bloc of centrist parties, Together, was running in third with some 21 percent of the popular vote.

More than 500 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly were set for a run-off, and in the week between the first and second rounds, Macron’s centrist bloc and the left-wing grouping strategically withdrew more than 200 candidates who seemed likely to splinter the anti-right-wing vote. Even still, polling suggested NR would still come out on top on Sunday with the largest number of seats in parliament.

Not so. In a stunning and unexpected result in Sunday’s second round, the New Popular Front will now form the largest bloc in the National Assembly with 188 seats, though still well short of a majority. Macron’s centrist alliance came away with 161 seats—down about 75 seats from the current parliament. And NR, which fell short of the decisive victory it seemed poised for, will have 142 seats in the national assembly—a jump of about 50 compared to the last legislative election.

The result sent shockwaves through the French political world, and straight through NR’s planned victory party. “Despite a second-round campaign that’s been marked by unnatural political alliances, intended to prevent by all means the French people from choosing a different political way for themselves, the National Rally has today achieved the greatest breakthrough in its entire history,” Bardella said at the NR watch party, taking aim at the left and centers’ strategic withdrawal from races.

Mélenchon—the controversial leader of the most radical party in the left-wing grouping—admitted his surprise at the victory, but quickly recovered himself to demand the president select his coalition to lead the government. “The president has the power, the president has the duty to call on the New Popular Front to govern,” he said Sunday. “It is ready for it.”

By tradition, the president does give the biggest party a chance to form a government, though that may not happen yet. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, of Macron’s party, offered the president his resignation on Monday, but Macron asked him to remain on in a caretaker capacity in the name of stability. “Our country is facing an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world in a few weeks,” Attal said Sunday, referring to the Paris Olympics, set to kick off later this month, and under a pall of concerns over terrorism.

Negotiations to form a new government will be complicated, especially considering modern France has never seen a hung parliament before. Mélenchon—who would likely emerge as the far left’s pick for prime minister despite his reputation as a firebrand—has already declared himself unwilling to form any sort of coalition government with Macron’s grouping so that the left-wing parties can implement their “entire program,” which would undo many of Macron’s key reforms—including the hard-fought revised retirement age.

Many in the centrist grouping have also long considered France Unbowed and Mélenchon—who is anti-Israel and has been accused of antisemitism—too extreme to govern with.“If [Macron] now tries to govern with the far left, they’ll be sort of hanging from his neck like a giant albatross,” Roháč told TMD.

Despite all of the early jockeying, a coalition between some elements of the left and center blocs is almost unavoidable, even if it’s led by someone low-profile and inoffensive—or even a technocrat from outside government altogether.

The confusion and instability underscore how the election which Macron likely hoped might shore up his mandate for three more years only further compromised it—even if his gambit did manage to best the far right for now. “If there is still the commitment on the left and the center to just keep the far right away at all costs,” Roháč said, “then come 2027 the far right will be the only grouping in the country that will be able to point to this dysfunction and say, ‘We are the only alternative. Vote for us.’”

