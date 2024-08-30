Harris’ Policy Agenda Slowly Coming Into Focus

Trump: As you know, I was always for IVF, right from the beginning, as soon as we heard about it. It’s fertilization, it’s helping women and men and families. But it’s helping women able to have a baby. Some have great difficulty and a lot of them have been very happy with the results, as you know. And what we’re doing—and we’re doing this because we just think it’s great and we need great children, beautiful children in our country. We actually need them. And we are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment. So we are paying for that treatment—

Dasha Burns: All Americans who want it?

Trump: All Americans that get it. All Americans that need it. So we’re going to be paying for that treatment or we’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.