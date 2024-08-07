Harris Selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Running Mate

Happy Wednesday! We’re not sure when or how Snoop Dogg became a fixture of NBC’s Olympics coverage, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Not a Swing, But a Walz

PHILADELPHIA—Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a pretty good Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, announced that he would be her running mate, completing the governor’s vault to the center of national politics that began only a couple of weeks ago.

But Jeremy Green Eche—a Brooklyn trademark lawyer who purchased the website www.harriswalz.com all the way back in 2020 for $8.99—is arguably having a better day. He said he’s willing to sell the domain, along with a slew of other Harris websites, for $15,000. In 2016, the Clinton campaign refused to humor the same gambit from Eche over www.clintonkaine.com, leading the Trump campaign to ultimately acquire the site and use it to promote negative news about the Democratic nominee.

We’ll see how much harriswalz.com is worth to the Harris campaign. For now, the site simply displays the governor’s name in the now-iconic “brat” theme.

On Tuesday evening, Harris introduced her veep pick to more than 10,000 energized supporters at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, casting Walz as a …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our full 1,851-word story on the Harris campaign’s VP pick is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

On her Good on Paper podcast, Atlantic staff writer Jerusalem Demsas explained how we got the maternal mortality crisis wrong. “In 1994, the International Classification of Diseases recommended adding a ‘pregnancy checkbox’ on national death certificates to try and make sure we weren’t undercounting maternal-mortality deaths,” Demsas explained. “It succeeded, but it also ended up overcounting deaths from other causes. For instance, a study looked at Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, and Ohio—four states that had adopted the checkbox—and found that more than a fifth of the pregnancy deaths were false positives. The women hadn’t even been pregnant. Correcting the record on these statistics doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. needs to do more to promote women’s health. But when we’re using shoddy facts to inform our understanding of the world or to inform policy making, it can lead us down fruitless paths. And that’s not in pregnant women’s interests at all.”

We need clearer safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for military purposes, Brianna Rosen argued for War on the Rocks. “AI-enabled warfare has reached its ‘Oppenheimer moment,’” she wrote. “From the backroom to the battlefield, AI is now being integrated into the full spectrum of military operations, including in logistics, intelligence collection, wargaming, decision-making, target identification, and weapons systems, with increasing levels of autonomy. … As AI pervades the battlespace, it is time to implement policies and forge consensus around how it will be governed. And while policy debates finally have moved beyond lethal autonomous weapons systems, governance frameworks still suffer from a narrow focus on military operations and international humanitarian law, leaving critical gaps in protection for civilians. Building on the international agreement, policymakers have a rapidly closing window of opportunity to address these problems and ensure that military AI is truly safe—on and off the battlefield.”

Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social:

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

New York Times: Scientists Find Arm Bone of Ancient ‘Hobbit’ Human

ESPN: Chicago White Sox Snap [American League] Record-Tying Losing Streak at 21 [Games]

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

On a massive day for the U.S. medal count, U.S. distance sprinter Cole Hocker pulled off a stunning victory in the last paces of the 1500-meter race on Tuesday, beating all of the podium favorites—including reigning Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr—to clinch the gold.

Toeing the Company Line