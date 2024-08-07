Harris Selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Running Mate

Happy Wednesday! We’re not sure when or how Snoop Dogg became a fixture of NBC’s Olympics coverage, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Not a Swing, But a Walz

PHILADELPHIA—Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a pretty good Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, announced that he would be her running mate, completing the governor’s vault to the center of national politics that began only a couple of weeks ago.

But Jeremy Green Eche—a Brooklyn trademark lawyer who purchased the website www.harriswalz.com all the way back in 2020 for $8.99—is arguably having a better day. He said he’s willing to sell the domain, along with a slew of other Harris websites, for $15,000. In 2016, the Clinton campaign refused to humor the same gambit from Eche over www.clintonkaine.com, leading the Trump campaign to ultimately acquire the site and use it to promote negative news about the Democratic nominee.

We’ll see how much harriswalz.com is worth to the Harris campaign. For now, the site simply displays the governor’s name in the now-iconic “brat” theme.

On Tuesday evening, Harris introduced her veep pick to more than 10,000 energized supporters at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, casting Walz as a Midwestern everyman and promising the pair would campaign to reach not just Democrats but all Americans. Yet the choice of Walz over the more moderate Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, reportedly the one other finalist for the position, suggests the Harris campaign may be more focused on unifying Democrats than reaching out to independents.

“I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future, a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward,” Harris told her supporters Tuesday night. “I am here today because I found such a leader.” The bulk of her remarks were spent telling the life story of the man who most people outside of Minnesota were unfamiliar with just a few days ago.

The quick version? The 60-year-old isn’t an Ivy League-educated, coastal elite. He grew up in a small town in rural Nebraska, working on a family farm during the summer. At age 17, he joined the Army National Guard and served for the next 24 years, reaching the rank of command sergeant major. After he left military service, he became a geography teacher and a football coach who helped lead his high school team to a state championship. Walz left teaching to run for Congress in 2006, and he represented Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District for the next 12 years, until he ran for governor in 2018. Walz is currently serving his second term in that latter role, and his rural roots still show through: He’s a gun owner and hunter who won the congressional shoot-out as a member of Congress.

“Thank you for bringing back the joy,” Walz told Harris as he opened his remarks at the rally. Harris’ ascension to the top of the ticket has reinvigorated Democratic voters, and the energy was palpable in the arena as voters cheered and danced between speakers. One attendee described the fresh excitement with Harris as feeling “like a 2008 Obama moment.”

The energetic rollout followed the Harris campaign’s lightning-fast vice presidential selection process, which reportedly included vetting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Shapiro seemed an obvious choice out of the group. He’s a very popular governor in a crucial swing state—a state he won by 15 points just two years ago—and he’s proven an effective surrogate in the early days of the Harris campaign. His more moderate, “get sh— done” profile as governor seemed to make him a great candidate to reach out to independents and potentially even disaffected Republicans.

But despite his broad appeal, Shapiro faced organized opposition from some progressives in the party that seemed—as violent, and often antisemitic, left-wing protests against Israel have repeatedly dominated headlines in recent months—to be about his religion. Shapiro is a practicing Jew and has been vocal in describing his faith. He has condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization, criticized the presence of antisemitism at the recent college campus protests, and supported former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill’s decision to resign after abysmal congressional testimony in which she equivocated on condemning antisemitism on her campus. But he has also criticized the Israeli war effort and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Josh’s position on Israel is almost identical to everybody else, but he’s being held to a different standard,” said Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida. “So you have to ask yourself why.”

Even before Harris made her announcement, Republicans were predicting Democrats might pass over Shapiro for such reasons. “They will have not picked Shapiro, frankly, out of antisemitism in their own caucus and in their own party,” J.D. Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, said yesterday morning. Dave Sherry, a Trump supporter and a retired restaurant owner from Boiling Springs, told TMD at a Trump rally in Harrisburg last week that Shapiro “seems to be a good governor,” but that he wouldn’t get the nod. “I hate to say it, but he’s a Jew, and he’s not gonna get picked,” Sherry predicted. “That’s the only reason why.”

Even some Democrats seemed to hold that view. “I’ve always considered myself progressive as an adult, and I’m very disappointed in the progressive movement right now and their attacks on Shapiro, because Walz and Kelly hold very similar views or even more conservative than Shapiro’s [views], but they have not gotten the attention that Shapiro has,” Jeremy Johnson—a Philadelphia resident who retired from working in retail merchandising and management last year—told TMD. “I don’t want to use the ‘A—antisemitic—word’ against the progressive left, but it does feel like that.” Johnson didn’t think that Harris made her decision based on that opposition to Shapiro—reporting Tuesday suggested the Harris camp liked Walz’s apparent comfort with playing second fiddle to Harris, in contrast to Shapiro’s ambitions for the vice presidency and beyond.

Walz quickly became a dark horse on the rise in the veepstakes, performing particularly well as a Harris surrogate on TV. During one cable news appearance, Walz labeled Vance and former President Donald Trump “just plain weird”—a moniker that went viral and has become a staple in Democratic messaging since, including among his fellow veep contenders and Harris herself.

Lines like that helped Walz distinguish himself as a communicator who talks to voters in a “beautiful, plain-spoken, Midwestern way,” as Shapiro said last night. Walz landed a few of his zingers in his first remarks as a vice presidential candidate. “Violent crime was up under Trump,” Walz said. “That’s not even counting the crimes he committed.”

Shapiro spoke last night to extended applause and standing ovations from rally attendees, offering his full endorsement of the Walz pick. Harris reciprocated the show of support. “I told Josh, ‘Look, I’m so, so invested in our friendship and doing this together,’” she said. “Because together with Josh Shapiro, we will win Pennsylvania.” Walz also thanked Shapiro, calling him “a treasure” and highlighting the raucous support he drew from the crowd: “Holy hell, can this guy bring the fire.”

The Harris campaign is no doubt hoping Walz can help the campaign better appeal to working-class Midwesterners and swing state voters, not just in Pennsylvania, but in Michigan and Wisconsin as well. As Nick wrote on Monday, “He’s neither a businessman nor a lawyer by trade, as Harris and Shapiro are, which gives Walz a degree of populist credibility that’s rare nowadays among the leaders of a party run by, and increasingly for, the professional class.”

Walz makes particular sense as a foil to Vance, the self-styled Appalachian, and the Minnesota governor seemed to particularly relish taking jabs at the GOP senator from Ohio during his speech on Tuesday. “Like all regular people I grew up with in the heartland, J.D. studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a bestseller trashing that community,” Walz said, referring to Vance’s memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. “Come on, that’s not what middle America is!”

Several of the rally attendees TMD spoke with were less familiar with Walz before the veepstakes but have liked what they’ve seen so far. “I think he’s an everyman,” said Kevin Hackney, a social studies teacher from Atlantic City, New Jersey. “I think his sound bites and the way he communicates is straight to the point. And I think that’s going to resonate with a lot of people in the middle.”

But down-to-earth stylings aside, Walz—unlike Shapiro—has governed as a progressive, and Republicans are already trying to take advantage of his leftist policy record. In 2023, in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, he signed a bill enshrining abortion rights—without any gestational limits—in state law. Walz also signed into law measures allowing illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses and securing access to gender-transition health care services as well.

Walz was also governor of Minnesota during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, was ground zero for the protests, riots, and violence in the days and weeks after the killing. Rioters torched businesses and storefronts there, resulting in almost $1 billion in damages. Then-Mayor Jacob Frey said Walz delayed responding to his request to send in the National Guard. Walz, who later called the city’s response an “abject failure,” claimed city officials needed to provide the state with more information before troops could be deployed.

Expect the Trump campaign to make an issue out of those fateful few months in 2020. Vance, for example, criticized Walz at an event in Philadelphia yesterday for letting rioters “burn down Minneapolis.” In an ad released yesterday, the Trump campaign alleged “Kamala Harris just doubled down on her radical vision for America by tapping another left-wing extremist as her VP nominee.” Republicans appear to be happier to be running against Walz than Shapiro—after the news broke, Trump simply posted “THANK YOU!” on his Truth Social account. The Trump campaign saw Shapiro as the tougher candidate to run against and, according to reporting from Marc Caputo, it even contributed to a whisper campaign to elevate progressive attacks on the governor.

While all the Harris supporters TMD spoke to at the rally said that they were excited to move forward with Walz on the ticket, some wondered if passing on Shapiro will end up being a missed opportunity. “He is very popular, and I’ve actually spoken to Republicans not too long ago who said I would have a hard time not voting for Josh,” said Denise Schultz, a Democratic volunteer and Hatboro-Horsham School Board member. “I know it was a really tough decision. I wouldn’t know how to make it either way.”

Ultimately, the election is about who can get to 270 electoral college votes. “The entire election is rooted in the Electoral College,” said Johnson, the Philadelphia retiree. “There’s 19 votes in Pennsylvania, and that is vital to what [Harris] needs to be able to win the electoral college. That’s probably why I was leaning a little more towards Shapiro, but I like what I’m seeing with Walz.”

On her Good on Paper podcast, Atlantic staff writer Jerusalem Demsas explained how we got the maternal mortality crisis wrong. “In 1994, the International Classification of Diseases recommended adding a ‘pregnancy checkbox’ on national death certificates to try and make sure we weren’t undercounting maternal-mortality deaths,” Demsas explained. “It succeeded, but it also ended up overcounting deaths from other causes. For instance, a study looked at Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, and Ohio—four states that had adopted the checkbox—and found that more than a fifth of the pregnancy deaths were false positives. The women hadn’t even been pregnant. Correcting the record on these statistics doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. needs to do more to promote women’s health. But when we’re using shoddy facts to inform our understanding of the world or to inform policy making, it can lead us down fruitless paths. And that’s not in pregnant women’s interests at all.”

We need clearer safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for military purposes, Brianna Rosen argued for War on the Rocks. “AI-enabled warfare has reached its ‘Oppenheimer moment,’” she wrote. “From the backroom to the battlefield, AI is now being integrated into the full spectrum of military operations, including in logistics, intelligence collection, wargaming, decision-making, target identification, and weapons systems, with increasing levels of autonomy. … As AI pervades the battlespace, it is time to implement policies and forge consensus around how it will be governed. And while policy debates finally have moved beyond lethal autonomous weapons systems, governance frameworks still suffer from a narrow focus on military operations and international humanitarian law, leaving critical gaps in protection for civilians. Building on the international agreement, policymakers have a rapidly closing window of opportunity to address these problems and ensure that military AI is truly safe—on and off the battlefield.”

Former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social:

What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

On a massive day for the U.S. medal count, U.S. distance sprinter Cole Hocker pulled off a stunning victory in the last paces of the 1500-meter race on Tuesday, beating all of the podium favorites—including reigning Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr—to clinch the gold.

