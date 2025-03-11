In Syria, New Fighting Opens Old Wounds

Happy Tuesday! It was 65 degrees in Washington, D.C., yesterday! We’re crossing our fingers that Punxsutawney Phil was wrong after all.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

The Canadian province of Ontario is imposing a 25 percent tariff on energy exports to the United States, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday. The province supplies electricity to 1.5 million Americans in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan; Quebec is reportedly considering similar actions. The price hike was in response to President Donald Trump’s recent levies on Canadian goods, which have been subject to several reprieves and exceptions. “In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win,” the country’s next prime minister, Mark Carney, said in his Sunday victory speech, vowing to stand up to Trump in the ongoing trade war.

The meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Saudi Arabia between the U.S. and Ukraine is intended to determine what Ukrainian concessions “are in the realm of possibility” in upcoming peace talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and Rubio will mark the first official meeting between the two countries after a White House meeting on February 28 between Zelensky and Trump descended into a shouting match. U.S. officials have sent mixed messages in recent days on whether paused U.S. intelligence and military aid to Ukraine will resume.

Trump on Monday signaled plans to arrest and deport foreign nationals who have engaged in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity” on college campuses across the country. The warning followed federal immigration agents’ detention of Mahmoud Khalil—a U.S. green card holder and graduate student at Columbia University who had led pro-Palestinian protests, some of which turned violent. Civil liberties groups have criticized the Saturday arrest as violating Khalil’s First Amendment rights and legal protections granted by his residency status. A federal judge in New York City ruled Monday that Khalil could not be deported until the court hears the case, with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

More than 80 percent of programs administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have been canceled, Rubio said Monday, with the remaining programs slated to be overseen by the State Department. “The 5200 contracts that are now canceled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States,” Rubio wrote on X. Also on Monday, USAID staffers living abroad were given a deadline of April 6 to decide whether they want to move back to the U.S. with government assistance, as the agency is dismantled.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to weigh in on a challenge to a 2019 Colorado law banning “conversion therapy” for minors questioning their sexual or gender identity. Kaley Chiles, a Colorado therapist, challenged the law on the basis that it violated the First Amendment free speech rights of counselors and had “devastating real world consequences” for young patients. More than 20 states have banned conversion therapy services for minors, with defenders of the bans arguing that such laws fall under the right of a state to regulate professional conduct.

The stock market continued to tumble as trading closed Monday, with the S&P 500 down 2.7 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 2.08 percent, and Nasdaq Composite falling 4 percent. The decline followed President Trump’s remarks warning that the economy was going through a “period of transition” when asked about recession fears Sunday, and as traders begin to factor in Trump’s resolve to implement high tariffs on China, the European Union, Canada, and Mexico. Also on Monday, retaliatory tariffs from China on U.S. beef, pork, chicken, wheat, and soybeans took effect.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said Monday he will sign a law to bar communities from putting fluoride in public drinking water, making Utah the first state to enact such a ban. National health organizations and dentists have opposed the measure, arguing that fluoride strengthens teeth and prevents decay. But Utah lawmakers voted against adding the mineral to water on the grounds that it was too expensive and a matter of individual choice. “It’s got to be a really high bar for me if we’re going to require people to be medicated by their government,” said Cox in a weekend interview.

Sectarian Violence Sweeps Syria

Clashes that began in towns along Syria’s Mediterranean coastline last week spread to the capital of Damascus on Monday, bringing the country’s new government face-to-face with the deadliest violence the country has witnessed since the overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad three months ago. Monitoring groups said the renewed fighting in Syria, which included widespread reports of revenge killings by government-affiliated forces, left more than 1,300 people—mostly civilians—dead in just 72 hours.

After a period of relative calm in western Syria, the reported attacks raised the specter of continued sectarian conflict in the wake of the country’s conquest by Islamist rebels in December. They also undermined a key goal of the emerging government in Damascus: securing international recognition and support.

“Today, as we stand at this critical moment, we find ourselves facing a new danger,” Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s interim president and the leader of the armed group that toppled Assad, said Sunday in a televised address calling for calm. “We will hold accountable, with full decisiveness, anyone who is involved in the bloodshed of civilians, mistreats civilians, exceeds the state’s authority or exploits power for personal gain. No one will be above the law.”

But whether the rebel commander is willing or able to tamp down the violence perpetrated by fighters under his control remains uncertain.

The massacres in the western provinces of Latakia and Tartus, which witnesses said were carried out by government security forces and supporters, primarily targeted Alawites. Assad belongs to the religious minority group, whose members often held government positions under the deposed regime. One video showed at least 20 men dead in a single Alawite town. Another captured government supporters carrying out extrajudicial executions in what they described as a “purifying” campaign. Scores of reports of Alawite families gunned down in their homes also emerged, prompting thousands of people to flee.

The killings appeared to be collective punishment for more than five decades of brutal rule by the Assad family. “More than a half million Syrians were killed by Assad’s regime. That’s an awful lot of blood with which to fuel a blood feud. But not every Alawi was necessarily an Assad backer, just like not every Sunni Arab was a Saddam [Hussein] supporter,” Michael Rubin, an American Enterprise Institute senior fellow, said of the deposed Iraqi dictator.

The jihadist roots of Syria’s new leader also raise concerns as he seeks to govern the ethnically and religiously diverse country. Prior to forming the interim government, al-Sharaa led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the rebel takeover of Damascus. The Islamist group, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, was initially formed as an offshoot of al-Qaeda.

Al-Sharaa has since sought to distance himself from his extremist past, but doubts remain among the new government’s would-be international supporters. And this latest wave of violence did little to assuage their concerns. In an interview with Reuters on Monday, al-Sharaa said his government had had no formal communications with the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office. He also floated the prospect of restoring Syria’s ties with Russia—the key backer of the Assad regime.

The prospective partnership with Moscow hints at Damascus’ desperation as it seeks to recover from more than a decade of civil war. Despite the change in leadership, Syria remains under crippling Assad-era sanctions. More than 90 percent of the country of 23 million people lives below the poverty line.

But analysts advise caution to Western governments hoping to pour their foreign aid dollars into the burgeoning government. Despite purporting to represent a Democratic Syria, al-Sharaa said last month that it could be four to five years before the country holds elections. And his forces have already come into conflict with other armed groups in their attempts to consolidate control. As we wrote to you last month:

Despite controlling Damascus, al-Sharaa’s coalition holds less than half of the country’s territory. Al-Sharaa announced plans to dissolve all armed groups into the state during a meeting with other rebel leaders last week, but not all of Syria’s various, multiethnic factions are on board. The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—which fights alongside U.S. troops to combat the Islamic State—still controls vast swaths of northeast Syria. And in the southwest, Druze militias hold key positions.

On Monday, however, al-Sharaa notched a victory in his efforts to pull the Kurdish-led militia into the fold. The leader met with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi in Damascus to sign a deal integrating the group into Syria’s armed forces and state institutions. The group controls lucrative gas and oil fields, an airport, and border crossings—all of which will fall under the control of the Syrian government. The deal, in turn, pledged to uphold “the rights of all Syrians to representation and participation in the political process.”

It’s unclear how much autonomy the SDF will retain under the umbrella of the Syrian military. But it was likely struck amid the looming threat of withdrawn U.S. support. Trump has not yet committed to backing the militia which received about $186 million from the U.S. in 2024. The group is a key player in preventing the resurgence of the Islamic State, but it also considers itself the protector of Syria’s Kurds, who make up about 10 percent of the population. As the new government in Damascus tries to dissolve the SDF and other militias, minority groups like the Kurds worry they’ll become increasingly vulnerable to sectarian violence.

Syria’s Druze, for example, have been particularly reluctant to lay down their arms. The distinct ethnic and religious group—which practices what many consider to be an offshoot of Islam, putting it in the crosshairs of ISIS and other extremists—is fearful of what a Sunni-dominated government will have in store. Some communities have even requested Israeli intervention on their behalf. Earlier this month, Israel ordered its military to be prepared to defend a Druze town near Damascus, and on Monday, a government spokesman reiterated that the country is “prepared, if needed, to defend the Druze.”

“Religious freedom is always the canary in the coal mine,” Rubin warned. “Expect dark days ahead for Syria, darker if the international community ignores reality and channels reconstruction aid through al-Sharaa’s government.”

Today’s Must-Read

Elon Musk, the GOP Base, and the Ties That Bind David M. Drucker Musk did not just write a big check, although he did. He did not just underwrite a super PAC—America PAC—funding critical voter turnout operations in key battleground states, although he did. Musk practically lived in Pennsylvania during the homestretch of the 2024 campaign, traveling the commonwealth to headline town hall-style events during which, as The Dispatch witnessed firsthand in suburban Philadelphia, he would field audience questions for hours in a bid to boost voter registration and turnout for Trump. Musk became a political celebrity with a fanatical following as well, by harnessing his political popularity and his ubiquity on X, interacting with rank-and-file platform users and chastising Republican officials he deems insufficiently supportive of the president.

Toeing the Company Line

Worth Your Time

Writing for The Atlantic, Rose Horowitch looked into how U.S. universities are trying to comply with, or at least get around, President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders. “These universities seem to be betting that changing job titles and editing websites will be enough to keep the Trump administration off their back. Meanwhile, they’ll continue the work of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion—the actual things—just without using that terminology. In their view, the programs they are retaining were legal all along, because they don’t involve race-based discrimination. Services such as guiding low-income students through the financial-aid process and providing support groups for those whose parents didn’t attend college help universities recruit and retain students,” she wrote. “If some private universities are betting on lying low, public universities in red states, where state legislatures and university regents might share the Trump administration’s hostility to DEI, may have little choice but to go beyond cosmetic changes. Ohio State University shut down its Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the end of February. Ohio University postponed its Black Alumni Reunion, technically open to everyone, while it reviewed the event for compliance.”

Stephen Kotkin is considered by many to be the greatest living historian of Russia. His interview with the New Yorker’s David Remnick, which dug into the hard realities facing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, was therefore predictably excellent. “So the truths are as follows: [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky is looking for security guarantees, which means that not just Ukrainians will die—that people from other countries, European countries especially, will die. The Europeans have not sent a single soldier to the front during the war, and they’re fighting over whether they’re going to send any soldiers, even if there’s a peace deal, an armistice. Poland, which is Ukraine’s biggest backer, has refused to agree to promise to send peacekeepers after the fighting stops, let alone during the fighting. So Europe, God bless, is playing charades,” he said. “Now, that’s not to say that Trump is going to solve anything. It could well be that Trump’s actions produce the perverse and unintended consequences that we often see in politics. It could be that the situation worsens. But the situation was not going well.”

Politico: “Potty Mouth’ Democrats Have Some New Fighting Words We Can’t Put in This Headline”

CNBC: “Trump Says a Transition Period for the Economy Is Likely: ‘You Can’t Really Watch the Stock Market’”

With fears brewing over the potential tariff impact, the labor market slowing and indicators pointed toward possible negative growth in the first quarter, the president and his top lieutenants are projecting a mostly optimistic outlook tempered with warnings about near-term churning. “There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big,” Trump said Sunday on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We’re bringing wealth back to America. That’s a big thing. … It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.” Asked whether he thinks a recession is imminent, Trump said, “I hate to predict things like that.” He later added, “Look, we’re going to have disruption, but we’re OK with that.”

NBC News: Elon Musk Calls Sen. Mark Kelly a ‘Traitor’ Over His Social Media Posts in Support of Ukraine

In the Zeitgeist

Megan Moroney recently won best new artist at the Country Music Association Awards, and this Tiny Desk Concert from Friday makes us confident that she’s one to watch.

Let Us Know