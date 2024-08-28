Israeli Military Rescues Hostage From Hamas Tunnel

Happy Wednesday! We live pretty day-to-day here on our daily morning newsletter, but if it’s ever called for, we hope we will have the ability to play the long game like John Sainsbury: He funded a wing of London’s National Gallery and hated the false columns in the lobby so much that he dropped a letter panning the design choice in the wet concrete of the column, to be discovered when they were demolished decades later.

“If you have found this note you must be engaged in demolishing one of the false columns that have been placed in the foyer of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery,” he wrote. “I believe that the false columns are a mistake of the architect and that we would live to regret our accepting this detail of his design.”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Who Will Blink First?

While Israelis slept on Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) went to work. In a matter of minutes shortly before 5 a.m. local time, Israeli air force jets struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon that were poised to fire on Israel.

That didn’t stop the Iranian-backed terrorist organization from …

Former Trump staffer Kash Patel’s motivating principle is loyalty to former president Donald Trump. That makes him dangerous, Elaina Plott Calabro reported for The Atlantic. “When Patel was installed as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense just after the 2020 election, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised him not to break the law in order to keep President Donald Trump in power,” Plott Calabro wrote. “When Trump entertained naming Patel deputy director of the FBI, Attorney General Bill Barr confronted the White House chief of staff and said, ‘Over my dead body.’ … Even in an administration full of loyalists, Patel was exceptional in his devotion. This was what seemed to disturb many of his colleagues the most: Patel was dangerous, several of them told me, not because of a certain plan he would be poised to carry out if given control of the CIA or FBI, but because he appeared to have no plan at all—his priorities today always subject to a mercurial president’s wishes tomorrow. (Patel disputes this characterization.) What wouldn’t a person like that do, if asked?”

It was not too long ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was rumored as a potential last-minute presidential candidate. Now, with Vice President Kamala Harris having taken that mantle, where does that leave Newsom? “The Democratic governor had a brief cameo role delivering the state’s delegates to the vice president, in a ceremonial vote that ratified Harris as the party’s presidential nominee,” Mark Barabak wrote for the Los Angeles Times. “That was it for Newsom.” The two Californian politicians are no strangers. “The governor and vice president, both products of San Francisco’s elbows-out political culture, have been running side by side for more than two decades. They shared many of the same donors and the same geographic base. For a time, they had the same team of campaign strategists. … It was curious, then, to hear an interview released a day after Democrats closed up shop in Chicago, wherein Newsom sarcastically referred to the ‘30-minute’ convention that yielded Harris as the Democratic nominee. ‘We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process,’ he joked on the ‘Pod Save America’ podcast. ‘It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say!’”

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Dr. Phil:

If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, okay? In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter—I do great with the Hispanics, great, I mean, at a level no Republicans ever done—but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.

BBC: Boy Accidentally Smashes 3,500-Year-Old Jar On Museum Visit

