Israeli Military Rescues Hostage From Hamas Tunnel

Happy Wednesday! We live pretty day-to-day here on our daily morning newsletter, but if it’s ever called for, we hope we will have the ability to play the long game like John Sainsbury: He funded a wing of London’s National Gallery and hated the false columns in the lobby so much that he dropped a letter panning the design choice in the wet concrete of the column, to be discovered when they were demolished decades later.
“If you have found this note you must be engaged in demolishing one of the false columns that have been placed in the foyer of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery,” he wrote. “I believe that the false columns are a mistake of the architect and that we would live to regret our accepting this detail of his design.”
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday in former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case, removing allegations made in the original indictment that Trump attempted to use the Department of Justice (DOJ) to push false claims about the results of the 2020 election but otherwise keeping all four of the charges originally filed against the former president. The updated indictment also removes one person from the case—identified only as “Co-Conspirator No. 4”—who is widely believed to be former Trump administration DOJ official Jeffrey Clark. The revisions were likely prompted by the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling in Trump v. United States, which held that the president was immune from prosecution related to some official actions. Trump accused Smith of trying to “resurrect a ‘dead’ Witch Hunt” in order “to save face.”
- Trump announced on social media on Tuesday that he has agreed to a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on September 10, hosted by ABC News. After the two candidates went back and forth over whether the microphones would be muted while the other was speaking—Harris wanted them left on, while the Trump camp preferred they be muted—Trump claimed the rules would be the same as the CNN presidential debate in June, in which he and President Joe Biden used no notes, made no opening statements, and had muted microphones. The Harris campaign, however, pushed back on that assertion. “Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates,” Harris campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said on Tuesday. “But it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!”
- CNN announced Tuesday the network will conduct the first sit-down interview with Vice President Kamala Harris since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race more than a month ago. Host Dana Bash will interview the Democratic presidential nominee—who will be joined by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz—on Thursday afternoon, and the interview will run at 9 p.m. ET that night.
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday rescued Qaid Farhan al-Qadi—a 52-year-old Israeli whom Hamas terrorists kidnapped in the October 7 attacks—from a tunnel beneath southern Gaza. Al-Qadi, now back in Israeli territory and reunited with his family, was checked into a hospital but is in a “stable medical condition,” per the IDF. “We work tirelessly to return all of our abductees,” Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, welcoming the safe return of al-Qadi. Israeli commandos discovered al-Qadi alive and unguarded when they were clearing a Hamas tunnel network.
- The IDF also launched a wide-scale counterterrorism operation in four West Bank cities beginning Wednesday morning. As of TMD’s publication time, at least nine people had been killed, according to Palestinian health officials. The IDF said those nine individuals were “armed terrorists” and that it had confiscated weapons, ammunition, “military materials, and had dismantled several explosives in its operation.
- Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday that the country’s military had used Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets for the first time to thwart Russian missiles and drones, though Tuesday’s attack across several regions of Ukraine killed at least six people and injured dozens more. The airstrikes came one day after a much larger Russian onslaught that saw some 100 missiles and 100 drones rain on Ukrainian territory and killed at least seven people.
- Meanwhile, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces now control about 500 square miles of Russian territory in the Kursk oblast, an area about the same size as Phoenix, Arizona. The Ukrainian leader said that Russia had moved about 30,000 soldiers to the Kursk region in an attempt to fend off the Ukrainian counteroffensive that, according to Syrskyi, has led to the capture of 100 Russian settlements and nearly 600 Russian soldiers.
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador—who will be succeeded by President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1—on Tuesday paused diplomatic relations with the United States and Canadian embassies in Mexico after both countries’ ambassadors to the country criticized his proposed judicial reforms, which would see the vast majority of Mexican judges be elected to their office, not appointed. “I believe popular direct election of judges is a major risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy,” U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said last week. “Any judicial reform should have the right kinds of safeguards that will ensure the judicial branch will be strengthened and not subject to the corruption of politics.” However, Obrador criticized Salazar’s comments—and similar remarks made by Canada’s ambassador—and said the pause would remain until the embassies respect Mexican independence in its internal political affairs. Sheinbaum has embraced Obrador’s planned changes.
- Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii were reportedly tapped on Tuesday as honorary co-chairs of Donald Trump’s potential transition team, just days after their respective endorsements of the former president. “I’ve been asked to go onto the [Trump] transition team, and, you know, to help pick the people who will be running the government,” Kennedy said Monday in an interview with Tucker Carlson. “I don’t know what would happen if they—if we lose.”
- A New Hampshire resident of an unidentified age and gender died on Tuesday from a mosquito-transmitted viral disease, eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), state officials announced. Last weekend, the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed its public parks and fields at night, citing a “high risk status” of EEE. Although EEE is generally rare in the United States—there have only been four reported cases this year, and the death was the first in New Hampshire caused by EEE since 2014, according to state officials—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the virus is fatal in approximately 30 percent of cases.
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Monday that the Biden administration in 2021 “repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content.” In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, who has been vocal in claiming tech companies are censoring conservatives, Zuckerberg said he regretted some of his actions during the pandemic. “I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he wrote. “I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.” He also said Facebook shouldn’t have suppressed a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop while it awaited a fact check—a policy Zuckerberg says Facebook has since changed.
Who Will Blink First?
While Israelis slept on Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) went to work. In a matter of minutes shortly before 5 a.m. local time, Israeli air force jets struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon that were poised to fire on Israel.
That didn’t stop the Iranian-backed terrorist organization from …
As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,264-word item on the Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran is available in the members-only version of TMD.
Worth Your Time
- Former Trump staffer Kash Patel’s motivating principle is loyalty to former president Donald Trump. That makes him dangerous, Elaina Plott Calabro reported for The Atlantic. “When Patel was installed as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense just after the 2020 election, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised him not to break the law in order to keep President Donald Trump in power,” Plott Calabro wrote. “When Trump entertained naming Patel deputy director of the FBI, Attorney General Bill Barr confronted the White House chief of staff and said, ‘Over my dead body.’ … Even in an administration full of loyalists, Patel was exceptional in his devotion. This was what seemed to disturb many of his colleagues the most: Patel was dangerous, several of them told me, not because of a certain plan he would be poised to carry out if given control of the CIA or FBI, but because he appeared to have no plan at all—his priorities today always subject to a mercurial president’s wishes tomorrow. (Patel disputes this characterization.) What wouldn’t a person like that do, if asked?”
- It was not too long ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was rumored as a potential last-minute presidential candidate. Now, with Vice President Kamala Harris having taken that mantle, where does that leave Newsom? “The Democratic governor had a brief cameo role delivering the state’s delegates to the vice president, in a ceremonial vote that ratified Harris as the party’s presidential nominee,” Mark Barabak wrote for the Los Angeles Times. “That was it for Newsom.” The two Californian politicians are no strangers. “The governor and vice president, both products of San Francisco’s elbows-out political culture, have been running side by side for more than two decades. They shared many of the same donors and the same geographic base. For a time, they had the same team of campaign strategists. … It was curious, then, to hear an interview released a day after Democrats closed up shop in Chicago, wherein Newsom sarcastically referred to the ‘30-minute’ convention that yielded Harris as the Democratic nominee. ‘We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process,’ he joked on the ‘Pod Save America’ podcast. ‘It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say!’”
Presented Without Comment
Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Dr. Phil:
If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, okay? In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter—I do great with the Hispanics, great, I mean, at a level no Republicans ever done—but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.
Also Presented Without Comment
BBC: Boy Accidentally Smashes 3,500-Year-Old Jar On Museum Visit
In the Zeitgeist
Stop crying your heart out: The English rock band Oasis is returning for a reunion tour next summer. Fifteen years after a feud between bandmates and brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher caused the band to split, the brothers decided to no longer look back in anger.
Toeing the Company Line
- Why do young men find Trump appealing? Is court packing on the Democratic agenda? What’s happening in Sudan? Kevin was joined by Drucker, John, Mary Katharine Ham, and Grayson to discuss all that and more on last night’s Dispatch Live (🔒). Members who missed the conversation can catch a rerun—video or audio-only—by clicking here.
- In the newsletters: Nick explored (🔒) why Harris and Trump seem to be moving toward one another on policy.
- On the podcasts: Jonah is joined on The Remnant by American Enterprise Institute scholar Roger Pielke to discuss energy, climate, and politicized science.
- On the site: Brian Riedl rolls out a report on how to begin addressing the national debt, Sam Raus writes about Nippon Steel and the Appalachian community he grew up in, and Jonah argues that calls for “unity” are nothing more than appeals to power.
Please note that we at The Dispatch hold ourselves, our work, and our commenters to a higher standard than other places on the internet. We welcome comments that foster genuine debate or discussion—including comments critical of us or our work—but responses that include ad hominem attacks on fellow Dispatch members or are intended to stoke fear and anger may be moderated.