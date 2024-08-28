Israeli Military Rescues Hostage From Hamas Tunnel

Happy Wednesday! We live pretty day-to-day here on our daily morning newsletter, but if it’s ever called for, we hope we will have the ability to play the long game like John Sainsbury: He funded a wing of London’s National Gallery and hated the false columns in the lobby so much that he dropped a letter panning the design choice in the wet concrete of the column, to be discovered when they were demolished decades later.

“If you have found this note you must be engaged in demolishing one of the false columns that have been placed in the foyer of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery,” he wrote. “I believe that the false columns are a mistake of the architect and that we would live to regret our accepting this detail of his design.”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Who Will Blink First?

While Israelis slept on Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) went to work. In a matter of minutes shortly before 5 a.m. local time, Israeli air force jets struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon that were poised to fire on Israel.

That didn’t stop the Iranian-backed terrorist organization from launching more than 200 rockets and missiles at targets across northern Israel, a barrage that Hezbollah officials said was part of its response to the assassination of one of their top commanders, Fuad Shukr, several weeks ago.

Israelis still remain on edge as they await Iran’s potential response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month. Hezbollah’s muted response—and Iran’s lack thereof—may deescalate Israeli fears for the movement. But while all this plays out, Israel’s ceasefire negotiations with Hamas drag on even as the country rejoices in the rare news that its military rescued another hostage from Gaza.

In the wake of Sunday’s exchange, Israeli intelligence said that many of Hezbollah’s rocket launchers and drones had been sitting ready to fire on Israeli military and intelligence targets in northern and central Israel, including near Tel Aviv, on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, confirmed later Sunday evening in a speech that the subsequent Hezbollah strike was intended to hit the Glilot base—home to a specialized intelligence unit and close to the headquarters of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad—just north of Tel Aviv. Nasrallah claimed the strike was successful, though Israeli officials said no military bases had been damaged. One Israeli Navy sailor was killed by shrapnel from an Israeli interceptor during the Hezbollah attack.

After the largest exchange of fire between the two parties since October 8—when Hezbollah began its steady attacks on Israel after Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel—both Israel and Hezbollah seemed to step back from the brink. In speeches on Sunday, Nasrallah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t rule out future attacks, but major exchanges have not followed in the intervening days. “Israel played it smart and gave Hezbollah a way to basically climb down the ladder,” said Joe Truzman, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who specializes in Hezbollah and Palestinian militant groups.

“What [the Iranian proxies are] trying to do is demonstrate that they’re willing to impose consequences for taking on their top leadership or making attacks within their territory without triggering something that is going to prompt a massive attack from Israel that they can’t handle,” said Gabriel Noronha, a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America and a former State Department official who worked on Iran.

The threat of a war that could involve the United States and Iran, as well as Hezbollah and Israel, has loomed since Israel’s dual assassinations several weeks ago. Israel claimed responsibility for the assassination of Shukr, a Hezbollah military leader and terrorist wanted in relation to the 1983 attack on U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon that killed more than 200 U.S. service members. Hezbollah has a significant arsenal of rockets and missiles that, if fired in conjunction with an Iranian attack, could overwhelm Israeli air defenses.

In an indication of the perceived threat of a conflagration—and as an act of deterrence—U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this month ordered an offensive, guided missile submarine to the Mediterranean. On Monday, the Pentagon extended the deployment of one of the two aircraft carrier strike groups in the region following the Israel-Hezbollah exchange on Sunday. “We continue to assess that there is a threat of attack [from Iran], and we again remain well postured to be able to support Israel’s defense as well as protect our forces should they be attacked,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Monday.

But it remains to be seen whether Iran—which has yet to respond to the killing of Haniyeh, though Israel has never formally taken responsibility for the assassination—will meaningfully retaliate. “The more days that pass by, the less likely Iran is to respond, especially in a super overt manner,” Truzman told TMD. “If the Iranians are led to believe that there’s likely to be a ceasefire in the coming weeks—or maybe in a month—they’ll hold fire.” Tehran, Truzman argued, sees a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as potentially the only way to preserve Hamas, its proxy.

Still, even if Iran doesn’t pursue a major attack directly on Israeli territory—as it did in April—there are other potential responses. “I would expect them to set off a bomb by an Israeli embassy, in, say, Armenia or Azerbaijan,” Noronha told TMD. “Where … [Iran is] going to make it kind of obvious that it was them, officially deny it, and then sort of say, ‘Hey, this is what you get if you take out our people.’”

There’s certainly been some strong mood music from U.S. officials on the ceasefire front. Though Hamas last week predictably rejected a so-called “bridging agreement”—the details of which were unclear—National Security Council spokesman John Kirby pushed back on claims the talks had stalled after high-level discussions concluded Sunday with no agreement. “The talks actually progressed to a point where they felt like the next logical step was to have working groups at lower levels to sit down to hammer out these finer details,” Kirby said of negotiations in Cairo, Egypt.

The negotiations are based on a three-phase framework that was laid out by U.S. President Joe Biden in May. The plan would initiate a temporary ceasefire to allow for the return of Hamas-held hostages—there are about 100 remaining, including the remains of roughly 30 who have died since Hamas and other allied terrorists abducted them on October 7—and the release of Palestinian terrorists and others convicted by Israel and serving time in Israeli jail. The temporary ceasefire would, under the proposal, give way to a permanent cessation of the conflict after another period of negotiations.

Though details are sparse, one of the major sticking points—as we wrote last week—seems to be continuing Israeli presence in parts of Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor, a strip of territory in southern Gaza that abuts the border with Egypt. The area is rife with tunnels that Hamas has used to smuggle weapons into the enclave and, if left unaltered or undefended, could allow Hamas to reconstitute its military capabilities after hostilities have ended.

Even as talks to return the hostages through a diplomatic agreement continue, the IDF on Tuesday recovered one of the captives in a Hamas tunnel. Israeli commandos had been exploring the tunnel network for days, expecting either hostages or terrorists. They discovered Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, an Israeli Bedouin who’d been abducted on October 7, unguarded in the tunnel. The 52-year-old is reportedly in good health.

But such rescues—intentional or serendipitous, as al-Qadi’s return seemed to be—are few and far between, and unlikely to be an effective method to free the remaining hostages. “We hope there will be a celebration not just by us, but all the families of hostages will experience this joy,” al-Qadi’s brother told Israeli state TV, urging the parties to come to an agreement to free the remaining hostages.

Assassinating Yahya Sinwar, the Gaza-based Hamas leader who formally replaced Haniyeh after his death, would likely give Israel an edge in negotiations and allow Jerusalem to end the war on its terms. But Sinwar, who seems uninterested in a deal, has evaded both Israeli and U.S. intelligence. In the meantime, Truzman says, negotiations will remain unpredictable: “It’s only a guess who blinks first.”

Worth Your Time

Former Trump staffer Kash Patel’s motivating principle is loyalty to former president Donald Trump. That makes him dangerous, Elaina Plott Calabro reported for The Atlantic. “When Patel was installed as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense just after the 2020 election, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised him not to break the law in order to keep President Donald Trump in power,” Plott Calabro wrote. “When Trump entertained naming Patel deputy director of the FBI, Attorney General Bill Barr confronted the White House chief of staff and said, ‘Over my dead body.’ … Even in an administration full of loyalists, Patel was exceptional in his devotion. This was what seemed to disturb many of his colleagues the most: Patel was dangerous, several of them told me, not because of a certain plan he would be poised to carry out if given control of the CIA or FBI, but because he appeared to have no plan at all—his priorities today always subject to a mercurial president’s wishes tomorrow. (Patel disputes this characterization.) What wouldn’t a person like that do, if asked?”

It was not too long ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom was rumored as a potential last-minute presidential candidate. Now, with Vice President Kamala Harris having taken that mantle, where does that leave Newsom? “The Democratic governor had a brief cameo role delivering the state’s delegates to the vice president, in a ceremonial vote that ratified Harris as the party’s presidential nominee,” Mark Barabak wrote for the Los Angeles Times. “That was it for Newsom.” The two Californian politicians are no strangers. “The governor and vice president, both products of San Francisco’s elbows-out political culture, have been running side by side for more than two decades. They shared many of the same donors and the same geographic base. For a time, they had the same team of campaign strategists. … It was curious, then, to hear an interview released a day after Democrats closed up shop in Chicago, wherein Newsom sarcastically referred to the ‘30-minute’ convention that yielded Harris as the Democratic nominee. ‘We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process,’ he joked on the ‘Pod Save America’ podcast. ‘It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say!’”

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Dr. Phil:

If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, okay? In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter—I do great with the Hispanics, great, I mean, at a level no Republicans ever done—but if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California.

BBC: Boy Accidentally Smashes 3,500-Year-Old Jar On Museum Visit

In the Zeitgeist

Toeing the Company Line

Why do young men find Trump appealing? Is court packing on the Democratic agenda? What’s happening in Sudan? Kevin was joined by Drucker, John, Mary Katharine Ham, and Grayson to discuss all that and more on last night’s Dispatch Live (🔒). Members who missed the conversation can catch a rerun—video or audio-only—by clicking here.

(🔒). Members who missed the conversation can catch a rerun—video or audio-only—by clicking here. In the newsletters: Nick explored (🔒) why Harris and Trump seem to be moving toward one another on policy.

Nick explored (🔒) why Harris and Trump seem to be moving toward one another on policy. On the podcasts: Jonah is joined on The Remnant by American Enterprise Institute scholar Roger Pielke to discuss energy, climate, and politicized science.

Jonah is joined on by American Enterprise Institute scholar Roger Pielke to discuss energy, climate, and politicized science. On the site: Brian Riedl rolls out a report on how to begin addressing the national debt, Sam Raus writes about Nippon Steel and the Appalachian community he grew up in, and Jonah argues that calls for “unity” are nothing more than appeals to power.

Let Us Know