Dispatch Live: Is Trump Spiraling?

Kevin Williamson is hosting tonight’s Dispatch Live, and he will be joined by Scott Howard to discuss Donald Trump’s appeal with young men. After that, a special Dispatch Politics panel featuring David Drucker, John McCormack, and Mary Katharine Ham will join to discuss the latest flip-flops in Trumpworld. Finally, Grayson Logue will close out the hour with an update on the overlooked crisis in Sudan.

On the Agenda:

Why young men are turning to Trump

What does the RFK Jr. endorsement do for Trump?

Trump’s messaging on abortion and guns

What’s next for Josh Shapiro?

Reshaping the Supreme Court

Getting around the filibuster

Sudan’s humanitarian crisis

Show Notes:

Grab a drink, prepare your questions, and join us on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.

Who: Kevin, Scott Howard, David, John, Mary Katharine Ham, Grayson

When: Tuesday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Add event to calendar:

Dispatch Live is a weekly virtual gathering for members featuring Dispatch writers, editors, and special guests. Attendees can ask questions of our panelists and interact with other members via the YouTube chat feature, but they can also just sit back with their beverage of choice and watch the proceedings. While you can see the panelists, they can’t see you. (Note: A Google account is required to use the YouTube Live chat. You can create one with your normal email by clicking here.)

Not able to tune in tonight? No worries.