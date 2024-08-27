Dispatch Live: Is Trump Spiraling?

Kevin Williamson is hosting tonight’s Dispatch Live, and he will be joined by Scott Howard to discuss Donald Trump’s appeal with young men. After that, a special Dispatch Politics panel featuring David Drucker, John McCormack, and Mary Katharine Ham will join to discuss the latest flip-flops in Trumpworld. Finally, Grayson Logue will close out the hour with an update on the overlooked crisis in Sudan.
On the Agenda:
- Why young men are turning to Trump
- What does the RFK Jr. endorsement do for Trump?
- Trump’s messaging on abortion and guns
- What’s next for Josh Shapiro?
- Reshaping the Supreme Court
- Getting around the filibuster
- Sudan’s humanitarian crisis
Show Notes:
Who: Kevin, Scott Howard, David, John, Mary Katharine Ham, Grayson
When: Tuesday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Where: YouTube
