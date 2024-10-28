Israeli Strike on Iran Provides Potential Off-Ramp to Hostilities

Happy Monday! We have to hand it to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade for keeping his composure when the Heat unveiled a new statue of him that looks … literally nothing like him.

But even if he kept a straight face, we all knew what he meant when he stood behind the podium and self-deprecatingly said, “This is crazy—who is that guy?”

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Up or Down the Escalation Ladder?

On October 1, Iran fired some 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in only its second-ever direct attack on the Jewish state—at least notionally as retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah—killing one Palestinian in the West Bank and injuring two Israelis.

For 25 days, Israel promised a harsh response, and early on Saturday local time, it finally came, in the form of the largest Israeli attack on Iran in history—and one of the few for which it openly and immediately claimed responsibility.

It’s not clear whether or how Iran will respond to what Israel called “targeted and precise” attacks on Iranian military targets, though the strikes certainly make Iran more vulnerable to future waves of Israeli attacks if it responds by escalating the conflict between the two foes.

In the aftermath of the October 1 attack, the United States—which had helped fend off ballistic missiles with U.S. naval assets stationed in the region—at first appeared supportive of a forceful Israeli response, though the support became more qualified in the intervening days and weeks. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the G7 countries urged Israel to respond “proportionately” in the days following Iran’s attack, and Biden and other U.S. senior officials publicly discouraged Israel from striking Iranian energy infrastructure—like oil refineries or petrochemical plants—or sites associated with the Iranian nuclear program, for fear it could fuel an escalatory spiral.

“We listen to the opinion of the U.S., but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier this month in response to reports that he had given Biden assurances in a phone call that Israel would not strike energy or nuclear program sites.

When Israel’s attack did come overnight on Friday, it appeared to heed U.S. pleas, employing seemingly calibrated strikes against Iranian military sites. Israel struck Iranian targets in waves over four hours. Israel reportedly deployed some 100 aircraft, including U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter jets, flying a first sortie through hostile airspace in Iraq and Syria to destroy air defenses there before subsequent waves targeted Iran.

In subsequent strikes, Israeli jets fired on Iranian military targets, including air defense systems and missile production capabilities. Several Israeli fighter planes reportedly breached Iranian airspace, though many of the Israeli jets involved attacked from outside Iranian territory.

Though the full extent of the damage is unclear, Israel reportedly struck facilities involved in the production of ballistic missiles like the ones used to bombard Israel earlier this month. Axios’ Barak Ravid reported that the missile production facilities sustained enough damage to impede Iran’s ability to resupply its proxies in the region like Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen. The attacks could also affect the Iranian regime’s calculus in retaliating. “I think the inventory is still there, but they’re going to be much more cautious about using it, given the fact that their production capabilities for missiles have been so damaged,” Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told TMD.

The targets—even if they were in line with U.S. requests—came close to crossing that line. Israeli jets reportedly destroyed the air defense systems guarding oil and petrochemical refineries and a large oil field, though it didn’t strike the energy assets themselves. Israel also reportedly hit the Parchin military site, which, according to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency, was once used as a testing site for the Iranian nuclear weapons program—though Israeli forces apparently refrained from striking any active nuclear research sites.

The strikes are strategic, should there be another series of tit-for-tat retaliations: Iran’s major military assets are now largely undefended by Iranian air defenses and vulnerable to subsequent Israeli attacks. “The message is that we don’t want an escalation but if Iran decides to escalate and attack Israel again, this means that we have increased our range of freedom of movement in the Iranian skies,” an Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal.

At an event marking the anniversary on the Hebrew calendar of the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas—a symbolic date for an Israeli strike—Netanyahu said Israel’s attack had been a success. “The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, achieving all of its objectives,” he said. Israel’s retaliation always seemed likely to come before the U.S. presidential elections next week.

Iranian state media seemed to try to minimize the damage in the immediate aftermath of the strike, and while Iranian officials said they had a right to retaliate, they didn’t issue any immediate promises to do so. The damage from the strikes “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, opaquely, on Saturday.

U.S. officials said Saturday that the U.S. would come to Israel’s defense—as it did earlier this month, and during the previous Iranian attack in April—if Iran decided to strike again. “Should Iran choose to respond, we are fully prepared to once again defend against any attack,” a senior administration official said. “We recently deployed a THAAD battery, which is a ballistic missile defense system, to Israel. And we have worked to strengthen Israel’s air defense systems in the run-up to tonight’s response.”

If there is another back-and-forth, the first round could be a harbinger of what’s to come in the next. “I think the messaging [from Israel] was also very important,” Dubowitz said. “If this continues, ‘We’re going to take out your energy infrastructure. We’re going to take out your nuclear sites, even though, this time around, we just took out your air defense systems that protect it.’”

Iran seems likely to wait until after the U.S. election to act, if it acts at all, calibrating its response to whether it will see a Harris or Trump administration come January. And after weeks of an Israeli onslaught, Hezbollah—previously considered a reliable insurance policy against Israeli action against Iran, with its once-robust missile and rocket arsenal trained on Israel—likely doesn’t have the capabilities to provide the deterrent effect it once could, further complicating a potential Iranian response.

But even a degraded Iran is still dangerous. “If that’s the case, and Khamenei is seeing himself now as increasingly defenseless,” Dubowitz told TMD, “this may be the time where he does move on a nuclear weapon and plays the nuclear ‘queen’ in order to protect the regime ‘king.’”

Worth Your Time

America’s 250th anniversary is coming up in 2026, and the American Enterprise Institute is commissioning essays on its main themes by dozens of major thinkers. “That we can mark the anniversary of such a moment offers us an opportunity for gratitude and celebration,” Yuval Levin wrote in the introductory essay. “The authors of the Declaration of Independence, and the people whom they led and represented, would surely have been surprised that their achievement has lasted for two and a half centuries—and that the nation they launched has become the most prosperous and dynamic society in history. We should be thankful to be the beneficiaries of their sacrifices and to have the chance to build on what they left us.”

Is the NFL recovering from the “concussion crisis” of the 2010s? Yes, argued Reeves Wiedeman at New York Magazine—but that doesn’t mean the sport has become much safer. “Even the people most affected by those hits—the ones reporting their concussions—don’t seem to want to take the violence completely out of football. On Wednesday, the same day Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Dolphins practice field, Grayson McCall, the 23-year-old starting quarterback for North Carolina State University’s football team, announced that he was retiring from football in the middle of the season. McCall has a history of concussions and suffered another brutal hit earlier this month when three defensive players crashed into him at once and sent his helmet flying through the air. ‘I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from,’ McCall wrote in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. But he wasn’t turning his back on football. McCall said he wanted to get into coaching, to ‘serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream.’”

The Guardian: [Washington Post Owner Jeff] Bezos Faces Criticism After Executives Met With Trump on Day of Post’s Non-Endorsement

The Post on Friday announced it would not endorse a candidate in the 5 November election after its editorial board had already drafted its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Friday’s announcement did not mention Amazon or Blue Origin. But within hours, high-ranking officials of the latter company briefly met with Trump after a campaign speech in Austin, Texas, as the Republican nominee seeks a second presidency.

Minnesota Star Tribune: [Gov. Tim] Walz Plays Madden NFL Video Game Live on Twitch With AOC

In the Zeitgeist

Our hearts go out to Declan after this crazy Hail Mary scoring pass from Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels to Noah Brown as time expired secured an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears for the Commanders.

Toeing the Company Line

In this month’s Dispatch Monthly Mailbag , Employee No. 1 Valerie Smith answered your questions about going to Wheaton College, Dispatch culture, and what it was like to work for a company with no name.

, Employee No. 1 Valerie Smith answered your questions about going to Wheaton College, Dispatch culture, and what it was like to work for a company with no name. In the newsletters: The Dispatch Politics crew reported on the GOP’s Nevada push, Nick explored (🔒) the limits of cross-political friendship, Jonah examined how “fascism” lost its power as a political insult, Chris gave us seven counties to watch on Election Night, and Father Robert Sirico reflected on the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality in Dispatch Faith .

The crew reported on the GOP’s Nevada push, Nick explored (🔒) the limits of cross-political friendship, Jonah examined how “fascism” lost its power as a political insult, Chris gave us seven counties to watch on Election Night, and Father Robert Sirico reflected on the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality in . On the podcasts: In this weekend’s edition of The Remnant , Jonah reflects on Tucker Carlson and “the ‘F’ word”—that is, fascism.

In this weekend’s edition of , Jonah reflects on Tucker Carlson and “the ‘F’ word”—that is, fascism. On the site over the weekend: Ryan Shinkel wrote about the evolution of horror films, Luis defended “Pulp Fiction” 30 years after its release, Paul D. Miller argued that the Yankees-Dodgers rivalry is the greatest in baseball, Nadya Williams reviewed a new series of essays reflecting on the famed poet and author Wendell Berry by the agrarian ethicist Norman Wirzba.

Ryan Shinkel wrote about the evolution of horror films, Luis defended “Pulp Fiction” 30 years after its release, Paul D. Miller argued that the Yankees-Dodgers rivalry is the greatest in baseball, Nadya Williams reviewed a new series of essays reflecting on the famed poet and author Wendell Berry by the agrarian ethicist Norman Wirzba. On the site today: John Aziz takes a look at what Gaza could be like post-Sinwar, and Kevin Carroll argues the CIA has responded woefully to its workplace sexual assault problems.

Let Us Know