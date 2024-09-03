Israelis Take to the Street to Mourn Slain Hostages

Happy Tuesday. Let’s get straight into the news.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A message from Reason Reason: a real alternative to mainstream media. Looking for principled, pro-market perspectives? Look no further. Reason, the magazine of free minds and free markets, has been delivering factual, reliable journalism and commentary from a clear, philosophically consistent perspective since 1968. If you are done with mainstream media groupthink, have some reservations about government expansion into more and more aspects of our lives, or if you—an unrepentant thought criminal—simply enjoy reading a range of intelligent perspectives, Reason is for you. Dispatch readers: Get Reason’s feisty take on the daily news with Reason Roundup. It’s free. You can unsubscribe any time. Subscribe today.

‘A National Trauma’

At the Democratic National Convention last month, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg took the stage in Chicago, their hometown, with pieces of masking tape stuck to their shirts. On the tape was the number 320: the number of days since their son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a dual Israeli and American citizen, was taken hostage by Hamas.

While the crowd at the convention chanted “Bring them home!”—a call for the release of the hostages remaining in Gaza after their abduction by members of Hamas and its allied terrorist groups on October 7, 2023—Hersh’s mother, Rachel, collapsed onto the podium in tears.

Her son had been attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel when he was taken in Hamas’ brutal onslaught. A terrorist’s grenade blew off Hersh’s left hand and forearm—his dominant one—and he was last seen alive in a hostage video recorded by his Hamas captors in April. Before the DNC crowd, Rachel lovingly described her 23-year-old son as “obsessed” with music and music festivals and fascinated by maps, geography, and travel.

Since his abduction, “We live on another planet,” Rachel said at the DNC. She had stopped listening to music, doing crosswords, and wearing makeup when her son was taken, and was eating just one meal a day as she and her husband traveled the world to advocate for the release of Hersh and the other Hamas-held hostages. “Anyone who is a parent—or has had a parent—can try to imagine the anguish and misery that Jon and I and all the hostage families are enduring,” she said.

But now, only days after Rachel’s DNC speech, her son is dead. Hamas terrorists executed Hersh and five other hostages before the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops reached their location in a tunnel under Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza, on Saturday.

The discovery of the six murdered hostages set off …

As a non-paying reader, you are receiving a truncated version of The Morning Dispatch. Our 1,558-word item on the murder of six Israeli hostages in Gaza is available in the members-only version of TMD.

Worth Your Time

In The Atlantic, Jerusalem Demsas identified a major hurdle preventing local housing development projects: local government. “In America, we’ve delegated the power over how our land is used to the local level, and seeded the process with various veto points,” she wrote. “We’ve done this under the misguided assumption that decentralization will make the process more democratic. In reality, this system has resulted in stasis and sclerosis, empowering small numbers of unrepresentative people and organizations to determine what our towns and cities look like and preventing our democratically elected representatives from planning for the future. … NIMBYs win because land politics is insulated from democratic accountability. As a result, widespread dissatisfaction with the housing crisis struggles to translate into meaningful change.”

As America’s “loneliness epidemic” continues to impact Americans nationwide and foster increased social tension, there could be a simple cure: “Make a new friend,” our old friend David French argued in the New York Times. “There is a class divide in the percentage of Americans who can rely on someone to give them a ride to the doctor, lend them a small amount of money in an emergency or offer a place to stay. Another way of putting this is that the Americans who are most vulnerable to losing the informal social safety net of friends and relatives may be the people who need it the most. … The thought that so many millions of our fellow citizens feel as if they don’t belong, as if they can’t call anyone for help or simply lack the pure joy of fellowship with close friends should grieve us all. It should change the way we behave. It should make us be more intentional about reaching out to people. And it should call us to action in our own neighborhoods and communities.”

Politico: Convicted Fraudsters Launch AI Lobbying Firm Using Fake Names

Washington Post: RFK Jr. Fought To Get On [North Carolina] Ballots. Now He’s Suing To Get Off Them.

In the Zeitgeist

Brian Kelly, Louisiana State University’s head football coach, was understandably frustrated on Sunday after his 13th-ranked Tigers lost to the 23rd-ranked University of Southern California Trojans in their first (r)outing of the season—so frustrated, in fact, that he sent his water bottle flying off the table when he banged his fist on it. And that sucker had some real hang time.

Toeing the Company Line