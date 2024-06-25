Lithium’s Boom-and-Bust Cycle

Happy Tuesday! The U.S. Postal Service announced last week that it will issue a new Forever stamp next month that looks like a Jeopardy prompt and includes the text, “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW ‘JEOPARDY!’ FOR 37 SEASONS.”

Upside-down, along the bottom border of the stamp, lies the answer—or rather, the question: “Who is Alex Trebek?”

A Critical Catch-22

Fracking has long been a controversial undertaking in Pennsylvania. Panned by environmentalists for the knock-on effects and praised by its proponents for unlocking previously unreachable energy stores, the process of injecting water into wells in the earth to force oil and natural gas to the surface became a point of contention during the 2020 presidential race, when then-vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris had to walk back her own stated opposition to the practice in a vice presidential debate to clarify then-candidate Joe Biden’s vague stance.

And they had no idea that all that fracking was potentially unlocking their own green energy agenda. This spring, a Ph.D. student at the University of Pittsburgh analyzed samples of the wastewater from fracking at the Marcellus Shale formation in Pennsylvania and discovered enough lithium in the otherwise toxic water to cover some 30 percent of the current domestic lithium demand, once it can be separated from the wastewater. Eureka, as they say.

Lithium is a must-have mineral for the transition to greener forms of electricity, and the U.S. has no shortage of it—as the recently discovered deposit illustrates. But getting it out of the ground—or the wastewater—takes money, and investing that money might be a tough sell as the price of lithium fluctuates. The delay in getting mines off the ground potentially throws a wrench in a Biden administration priority and highlights the catch-22 of green energy policies built on expected demand for green technologies.

The device on which you’re reading this newsletter almost certainly contains a lithium-ion battery, of which lithium is—as you might expect—a critical component. Such batteries are lightweight but can hold a substantial charge and, crucially, be recharged, making them essential in most renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, as well as electric vehicles (EVs). EVs use a tremendous amount of energy, and a functional battery is the difference between a new-age, high-speed motor vehicle and an overpriced go-cart.

Lithium isn’t a rare mineral—there are plenty of known and suspected deposits, but only eight countries worldwide are in the lithium-mining business. “There isn’t a shortage of available lithium,” said Adam Webb, a product director for Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a company that assesses prices and supply chains in the metal commodities market. “It’s the money needed to access it.”

The U.S. currently produces just 1 percent of the global lithium supply in its single lithium mine—in Silver Peak, Nevada, which turned to lithium extraction in the late 1960s after the gold and silver in the region began to dry up. The other 90-plus percent of lithium is mined from three countries: Australia, Chile, and China. That could change in years to come, as last week Serbia moved forward with a lithium mine project proposal and India—in partnership with the U.S.—plans to launch a similar project in South America.

Geologists suspect the U.S. has one of the largest untapped lithium deposits in the world, and it seems as though every third state in the union thinks it’s on the verge of a gold rush-style lithium boom. There are lithium mine projects in development in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, and Washington—and Texas also seems to have a promising lithium deposit. Two mines in development—Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in northern Nevada and southern California’s Salton Sea project—are each projected to produce more than one-third of the current global lithium annual supply once completed.

Demand for lithium has mostly tracked with demand for EVs—and consequently, the batteries that power them. EV sales began to skyrocket in recent years, catching some manufacturers flat-footed as they tried to keep up with demand. But 2023 was a different story. Growth in EV sales slowed precipitously, especially in the back half of the year. Sales are still growing in 2024, but there’s a high barrier to entry for prospective EV buyers: The average price of an EV is just under $60,000 and interest rates have remained high, making money expensive and making buyers wary of big purchases.

That rapid growth in EV sales goosed the price of lithium and other essential minerals found in batteries, like cobalt. Lithium prices reached their zenith in November 2022 before collapsing entirely as demand for EVs cooled more than the markets had expected and China, in particular, built out its EV battery capacity to such an extent that battery supply was eclipsing demand.

While a glut of this incredibly useful resource may be a good thing in the short term, the bottomed-out prices make it difficult for developers to justify standing up a new mine or processing plant. Plus, the timeline for a lithium mine development—from discovery to extraction—can range from two to ten years, Webb told TMD, so a surplus now could make it difficult to catch up to increased demand later. “To take the lithium pores from the mine, to convert it into a chemical … can be difficult,” he said. “And [it] does require capital investment, but also the relevant expertise.” Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, pulled the plug earlier this year on a planned $1.3 billion lithium processing plant in South Carolina to support a mine it’s trying to reopen in North Carolina. The company also laid off 4 percent of its workforce at the beginning of this year in an effort to cut costs.

That boom-and-bust cycle is a cautionary tale for the Biden administration as it tries to increase demand for clean technologies and EVs with tax incentives while simultaneously increasing the supply of batteries and the lithium to produce them. In June 2021, the Department of Energy projected that global demand for lithium-ion batteries would multiply between five and ten-fold by 2030. To meet what it expected to be rising demand, the White House has tried to boost domestic lithium production.

Last month, for example, the Biden administration increased tariffs on foreign lithium-ion batteries from 7.5 percent to 25 percent, mostly to protect the U.S. industry from Chinese dominance. But as Scott Lincicome pointed out at the time, the move is unlikely to work as expected. “Prices will likely be higher,” he wrote in Capitolism, “discouraging consumption of the very environmental goods the government is trying to promote and harming downstream American manufacturers that need access to low-cost inputs.”

But tariffs aren’t the only arrow in the Biden administration’s quiver. It also granted a $2.26 billion loan for the Thacker Pass mining project earlier this year, and, two years ago, federal agencies teamed up with the AFL-CIO labor union to form the Lithium-Battery Workforce Initiative, a $5 million project intended to increase domestic production by training workers in the battery manufacturing industry.

Mining’s cost isn’t the only roadblock, however; state regulations have also delayed lithium projects. A proposed lithium mine in Maine has been held up for violating the state’s environmental regulations, though the state is considering a possible exemption to allow the project to move forward. Indeed, some conservation advocates highlight the environmental harms of lithium mining. The process of extraction emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere—15 tons per ton of lithium mined—and runs the risk of polluting the air with harmful chemicals and depleting or contaminating the water supply. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently reviewing whether the brine mining that would be involved in the proposed Thacker Pass mine project could push a minuscule snail species to the brink of extinction. In California, environmental non-profit groups have challenged the proposed Salton Sea lithium mine by suing county officials for granting permits for the project, contending the proposal is in violation of county and state environmental laws.

Property disputes with Native American tribes have also delayed lithium mining projects. A group of Nevada tribes sued to block the Thacker Pass mine last year, arguing the land is a sacred memorial site and the historical location of an 1865 native massacre by U.S. forces. A federal judge ruled against the native tribes in November and construction on the site has since continued.

But for the companies putting their money where their mouths are—with the Biden administration’s backing—to brave the vicissitudes of the industry, there’s ultimately only one thing that matters when it comes to the viability of a lithium deposit, per Webb: “Can you make money from it?”

Worth Your Time

What will the future of war look like? Writing for UnHerd, Edward Luttwak explained the growing phenomenon of “post-heroic warfare” and who is likely to benefit from this change in military will. “Why is it that, with larger populations than ever before, our tolerance for casualties is increasingly low?” he asked. “Back in 1994, I offered a simple theory: the wars of history were fought by ‘spare’ male children. … Today, however, with the average fertility of women across Europe less than two and still falling—the EU average was 1.46 in 2022—there are no spare children.” In light of this theory, Luttwak believes we have been getting great power politics all wrong. “All across Europe, entire military institutions are colluding from top to bottom to sustain the illusion that they are capable of combat. … But to some extent, the same can be said of their adversaries in Russia and China. In our current post-heroic age, everyone’s calculations of the true balance of power need to be revised.”

Writing for the New York Review of Books, Mark Lila explored what he considers to be the pitfalls of the Catholic post-liberal project. “It is possible to attend right-wing conferences whose speakers include national conservatives enamored of the Peace of Westphalia, secular populists enamored of Andrew Jackson, Protestant evangelicals enamored of the Wailing Wall, paleo-Catholics enamored of the fifth-century Church, gun lovers enamored of the nineteenth-century Wild West, hawks enamored of the twentieth-century cold war, isolationists enamored of the 1940s America First Committee, and acned young men waving around thick manifestos by a preposterous figure known as the Bronze Age Pervert,” he wrote. “And they all get along. The reason, I think, is that these usable pasts serve more as symbolic hieroglyphs for the right than as actual models for orienting action. … The post-liberals are stuck in a repetition of mistakes made by many right-wing movements that get so tangled up in their own hyperbolic rhetoric and fanciful historical dramaturgy that they eventually become irrelevant.”

Shelby Busch, the first vice chair of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, said in March she would “lynch” Stephen Richer, a Republican who serves as the county recorder and who rejected lies about the 2020 election being stolen:

But if Stephen Richer walked in this room, I would lynch him. I don’t unify with people who don’t believe in the principles we believe in and the American cause that founded this country. And so I want to make that clear when we talk about what it means to unify.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asked by Anderson Cooper whether she has “confidence” in the Supreme Court:

“No, I think they’ve gone rogue. It’s most unfortunate.”

New York Post: Trump Camp Claims He Was ‘Tortured’ in Fulton County Jail—as It Peddles Coffee Cups With His Mugshot

In the Zeitgeist

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup in more than 30 years. And this year, the Edmonton Oilers lost to *checks notes* the Florida Panthers—even after the Panthers blew a 3-0 lead in the series. Florida Man strikes again.

