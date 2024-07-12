NATO Summit Concludes with Clunky Biden Press Conference

Happy Friday! The Killers stopped their concert at London’s O2 arena on Wednesday to show the end of the England vs. Netherlands semifinal game of the European Cup. The crowd watched England score the game-winning goal in the final regulation minute, and—with the game still on the big screen—the band launched into their iconic, crowd-pleasing hit, “Mr. Brightside,” to close out the night.

It’s frankly hard to imagine the transcendence of that moment.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Politics at the Water’s Edge

WASHINGTON—As the 75th NATO summit wound to a close on Thursday, representatives of the alliance’s member countries gathered to sign a security agreement with the leader of Ukraine.

“I’d now like to turn it over to the president of Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said, “who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin!”

There was shock in the room as Biden moved away from the podium before he darted back with eyes wide. “President Putin?” he said before ceding the podium to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We’re going to beat President Putin! President Zelensky.”

It wasn’t the last time Biden mixed up a name on Thursday, just a few hours later calling Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump”—as his advisers in the audience winced—during the opening response of his highly anticipated press conference that capped the summit.

In the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance two weeks ago, concerns over the president’s fitness shrouded the landmark meeting of the 32-member alliance. His infirmity—and sinking poll numbers—brought to the fore world leaders’ worries about a potential second Trump administration as the NATO allies moved to institutionalize support for Ukraine.

Since the debate last month, Biden has been under increasing pressure …

Worth Your Time

Bryan Caplan, a professor at George Mason University, thinks he’s solved every problem all at once, though common sense says it can’t be true. “[I]t is awkward for me to declare that I know of something close to a panacea policy: one big reform that would raise living standards, reduce wealth inequality, increase productivity, raise social mobility, help struggling men without college degrees, clean the planet and raise birth rates,” he wrote in the New York Times, “The panacea policy I have in mind is housing deregulation. … Neither Democrats nor Republicans have embraced housing deregulation yet. YIMBY activists lean left, but they are only one voice in the progressive coalition. Republican states usually have less housing regulation, but more from tradition than from principle. Yet, given housing deregulation’s many demonstrated benefits, this policy agenda deserves bipartisan support. Democrats should cheer the effects on equality, social mobility, and the environment. Republicans should be delighted to see free markets spreading broad prosperity, creating new working-class opportunities, and fostering family formation. In a rational world, the panacea policy of housing deregulation would be a done deal. Hopefully whoever wins the next election will agree.”

Melania Trump has maintained a low profile throughout her husband’s campaign, having attended just two public appearances since he launched his third presidential bid—his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home and a brief appearance in March when she accompanied her husband to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

In the Zeitgeist

Zach Bryan is currently one of the biggest stars in country music, and on his newest album—The Great American Bar Scene, out this week—he teamed up with John Mayer for a song that’s the perfect distillation of both their sounds.

Toeing the Company Line