NATO Summit Concludes with Clunky Biden Press Conference

Happy Friday! The Killers stopped their concert at London’s O2 arena on Wednesday to show the end of the England vs. Netherlands semifinal game of the European Cup. The crowd watched England score the game-winning goal in the final regulation minute, and—with the game still on the big screen—the band launched into their iconic, crowd-pleasing hit, “Mr. Brightside,” to close out the night.

It’s frankly hard to imagine the transcendence of that moment.

Politics at the Water’s Edge

WASHINGTON—As the 75th NATO summit wound to a close on Thursday, representatives of the alliance’s member countries gathered to sign a security agreement with the leader of Ukraine.

“I’d now like to turn it over to the president of Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said, “who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin!”

There was shock in the room as Biden moved away from the podium before he darted back with eyes wide. “President Putin?” he said before ceding the podium to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We’re going to beat President Putin! President Zelensky.”

It wasn’t the last time Biden mixed up a name on Thursday, just a few hours later calling Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump”—as his advisers in the audience winced—during the opening response of his highly anticipated press conference that capped the summit.

In the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance two weeks ago, concerns over the president’s fitness shrouded the landmark meeting of the 32-member alliance. His infirmity—and sinking poll numbers—brought to the fore world leaders’ worries about a potential second Trump administration as the NATO allies moved to institutionalize support for Ukraine.

Since the debate last month, Biden has been under increasing pressure from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and party bigwigs to step aside. As we’ve detailed several times in recent days, the president has attempted to assuage concerns about his age and fitness with a handful of public appearances.

His opening speech at the NATO summit on Tuesday evening was one more test, and his delivery from the teleprompter was without incident—though it did nothing to change the narrative about his poor health, which continued to develop on Wednesday.

He concluded those remarks by taking the rare step of awarding NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg—the former Norwegian prime minister who has served as the head of NATO since 2014—the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honor. This was the much-lauded Stoltenberg’s last NATO summit as the alliance’s chief as he prepares to pass the torch in October to outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte—who happens to have a reputation as a “Trump-whisperer.”

“I realize—I’ve spoken to your wife—I personally asked you to extend your service,” Biden joked to Stoltenberg, whose term as secretary general was extended four times. “Forgive me.”

Biden asked no forgiveness—and seemed intent on keeping the torch for himself—during his press conference at the end of the summit on Thursday, striking an at times defiant tone when asked about his fitness for office and a bevy of foreign policy issues. His answers meandered and his sentences trailed off, often punctuated by “anyway …” when he realized a thought was getting away from him.

It was, however, a performance much closer to Biden’s norm than last month’s debate. And even as Democratic members of Congress continue to call for him to step aside—including several after last night’s performance—Biden remained unmoved before reporters. “I’m determined on running,” Biden said. “But I think it’s important that I allay fears by seeing me out there.”

And as Charlotte pointed out in a piece on the site this week, Biden’s fitness and electoral chances aren’t simply a domestic political issue:

Several European diplomats privately voiced concerns about Biden’s debate performance, and one senior European official told the New York Times they were “shocked” by Biden’s seeming physical decline at the June G7 summit. Others are worried about the potential ramifications for European security should voters’ concerns about Biden’s age ease Trump’s path to another term. “If they can change the horse, they should,” a European diplomat told CNN, referring to the possibility of Democrats replacing Biden on the November ballot. … Amid this uncertainty, Biden needs to be up to the task of reassuring the alliance and its enemies of America’s continued commitment to European security.

Biden bristled during the press conference at a question that implied his Zelensky-Putin gaffe was part of a pattern that had forced key international allies to “make excuses” for him, which is now “damaging for America’s standing in the world.”

“Did you see any damage to our standing in my leading this conference?” Biden shot back, leaning over the podium slightly. “Have you seen a more successful conference?”

“Well, anyway,” he added, “I thought it was the most successful conference I’ve attended in a long time, and find me a world leader who didn’t think it was.”

The summit was certainly full of geopolitical significance on its own terms, whether or not that was to Biden’s credit. Though Ukraine and Putin’s invasion were no doubt the centerpieces, the alliance also forcefully condemned China as the “decisive enabler” of Putin’s war for sending dual-use technology and propping up the enfeebled Russian economy through trade, the first time NATO has directly tied China to the conflict.

The allies were eager to avoid a repeat of last year’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, that left Ukrainian officials publicly frustrated with what they considered insufficient action from the alliance on its path to membership. “The Washington summit is too big to fail,” Sean Monaghan, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who worked on NATO issues for the British defense ministry, told TMD.

Though Zelensky clearly wants an explicit timeline for Ukraine’s NATO membership—and he wants it yesterday—the 32 members of the consensus-based alliance provided what seems to be the best they could agree on. “Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” the allies wrote in the summit’s official communiqué. “We welcome the concrete progress Ukraine has made since the Vilnius Summit on its required democratic, economic, and security reforms. As Ukraine continues this vital work, we will continue to support it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership. We reaffirm that we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.”

The inclusion of the term “irreversible” was the result of months of haggling among allies over how to up the ante on support for Ukraine without going so far as officially inviting the war-torn country to join the defensive alliance bound by a mutual defense treaty. Members settled on an “irreversible” guarantee of eventual membership. “[The term] signals to me that there’s increased momentum among the 32 allies to actually provide concrete, meaningful language to reassure Ukraine in the midst of this fight,” said Douglas Lute, former U.S. ambassador to NATO and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served as a deputy national security adviser to President George W. Bush. “But also, importantly, to send a message to Moscow that this is not something that’s going to be bargained away, and that [Ukraine’s NATO membership] is inevitably, irreversibly an outcome of the war.”

Ukrainian officials, for their part, seemed content with the outcome—or at least had learned to say so publicly, whatever their true feelings. “We are satisfied with the result of the Washington summit,” Andriy Yermak, a Zelensky adviser, said Thursday. “The language of the document is really strong. … The next stop is Ukraine needs to receive the invitation.”

As the alliance looks to the future—including to Ukraine’s potential membership—the prospect of a second term for former President Donald Trump, a NATO skeptic, seemed front of mind in both the negotiated agreements and Stoltenberg’s own statements.

Asked on Wednesday—just a day after Trump told a crowd in Florida he “didn’t know what the hell NATO was” before he took office—about what Trump 2.0 would mean for the alliance, Stoltenberg gave a succinct three-point answer that sounded like one he could deliver in his sleep.

“I expect the United States to remain a staunch and, of course, important NATO ally—just by the fact that the United States is by far the biggest ally—and I expect that for at least three reasons,” he said. He pointed to U.S. security interests and a deep well of bipartisan support for NATO membership. But he also addressed Trump’s main critique of the alliance: that members don’t spend enough on their own defense. “The main criticism from former President Trump, but also from other U.S. presidents, has not been against NATO,” Stoltenberg said. “It has been against NATO allies not investing enough in it. And that has changed.” Indeed, 23 out of 32 members now spend at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense, in line with a goal set a decade ago when only three member states did so. The increase is likely owed to the more urgent threat from Russia over the last ten years.

The alliance has moved in recent months to institutionalize NATO support for Ukraine as the conflict shows no signs of abating. Allies have tried to set spending pledges, have signed multiyear bilateral defense pacts, and, as announced this week, set up a new NATO command in Germany that will be in charge of dispersing allies’ lethal aid to Ukraine and providing Ukrainian troops with additional training. “It’s a sea change in NATO’s role in supporting Ukraine,” Monaghan told TMD. “NATO is now at the center; it was on the periphery.” The U.S. had previously handled the provision and distribution of lethal aid donations.

The caveat, of course, to the efforts to lock in support for NATO is that the consensus-based alliance could see any ally exercise its functional veto at any time. “Some people call this Trump-proofing, but that’s a little crude,” Lute told TMD, referring to the new NATO command. “The idea here, I think, is to be more efficient.”

There are other loose cannons in the alliance, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who took the opportunity to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. “And there could be significant changes among other nations, too,” Lute added, pointing to recent elections in the United Kingdom and France.

But it’s surely the U.S. election that seems most likely to give allies pause: At this point, the options are a president who, perhaps willfully, misunderstands and is disdainful of the whole NATO project or an elderly, if supportive, president for whom getting through a single press conference is considered a feat of strength.

While Biden effortfully completed Thursday’s test, it didn’t stop Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut—the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee—from calling for him to step down Thursday evening.

“We are watching every speech, every rally, every debate, and asking ‘How did he do today?’” Himes said Thursday. “And that’s just not the way to think about the presidency of the United States.”

Bryan Caplan, a professor at George Mason University, thinks he’s solved every problem all at once, though common sense says it can’t be true. “[I]t is awkward for me to declare that I know of something close to a panacea policy: one big reform that would raise living standards, reduce wealth inequality, increase productivity, raise social mobility, help struggling men without college degrees, clean the planet and raise birth rates,” he wrote in the New York Times, “The panacea policy I have in mind is housing deregulation. … Neither Democrats nor Republicans have embraced housing deregulation yet. YIMBY activists lean left, but they are only one voice in the progressive coalition. Republican states usually have less housing regulation, but more from tradition than from principle. Yet, given housing deregulation’s many demonstrated benefits, this policy agenda deserves bipartisan support. Democrats should cheer the effects on equality, social mobility, and the environment. Republicans should be delighted to see free markets spreading broad prosperity, creating new working-class opportunities, and fostering family formation. In a rational world, the panacea policy of housing deregulation would be a done deal. Hopefully whoever wins the next election will agree.”

The Hill: Biden Says No Poll or Person Is Telling Him He Can’t Win

CNN: Melania Trump to Attend Republican Convention in Milwaukee Next Week

Melania Trump has maintained a low profile throughout her husband’s campaign, having attended just two public appearances since he launched his third presidential bid—his campaign kickoff in November 2022 at their Mar-a-Lago home and a brief appearance in March when she accompanied her husband to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

Washington Post: Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest Eater Apologizes After Cheating Accusations

Zach Bryan is currently one of the biggest stars in country music, and on his newest album—The Great American Bar Scene, out this week—he teamed up with John Mayer for a song that’s the perfect distillation of both their sounds.

