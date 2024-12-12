New Details Tie Suspect to CEO Brian Thompson’s Murder

Happy Thursday! We thought Sarah Isgur and David French were being clever when we saw the show notes for the latest edition of Advisory Opinions linking to the case of “U.S. vs. Approximately Two Dogs.”

Police Charge Suspect in Insurance CEO’s Death

Last Wednesday, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed in a brazen attack in Midtown Manhattan. It was 6:45 a.m., and he was making his way to UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor meeting. His killer approached him on the sidewalk from behind and fired several rounds, striking Thompson in the back and leg. The 50-year-old was a 20-year veteran of the health insurance company. He left behind a wife and two teenage sons.

The week since Thompson’s murder has featured reactions that ranged from the expected sympathy for the victim of a brutal murder to tacit endorsements of the killer’s purported cause to explicit justifications for the targeted killing. Public figures—and even some lawmakers—have fallen short of wholeheartedly condemning the murder as his suspected killer looks set to face justice.

On Monday, police arrested the suspected shooter at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania after a five-day manhunt. New York prosecutors on Tuesday charged Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect, with second-degree murder and additional charges could follow. Authorities seem confident they’ve found their man, with police saying the suspect’s fingerprints matched prints at the crime scene. When arrested, Mangione had with him a gun that has since been matched to the one used in the killing, a notebook that reportedly detailed the plan to assassinate the CEO, and a manifesto that attacked the health care industry and in which Mangione …

WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging app, isn’t widely used in the United States. But elsewhere, it’s dominant. “With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is not just the most popular messaging app in the world—it’s a digital lifeline,” Sonia Faleiro reported for Rest of World. “Its closest competitors, WeChat (1.3 billion users) and Facebook Messenger (1 billion users), pale in comparison. In many parts of the world, WhatsApp is synonymous with the internet itself. For Nigerian content creators, Brazilian shopkeepers, and Indian aunties, it is often the only app they need. On WhatsApp, you can chat with friends and family, attend school, run a business, catch up on the news, shop, and even bank. Increasingly, it’s where people watch TV, book medical appointments, and arrange dates. … WhatsApp, originally developed as a lightweight tool for sending simple texts to friends, has by now become something infinitely bigger, more complicated, and more surprising. The app has been repurposed and remade by niche communities and for diverse cultural activities in ways that many in the West could never imagine—and in ways that its creators never expected.”

Chinese Christians are adapting their Advent and Christmas celebrations, Eva Chou reported for Christianity Today. “For Robert Wang, observing Advent is a new Christmas tradition. In the past, his house church would hold large Christmas gatherings with around 60 first-time visitors in attendance,” Chou wrote from Shanghai. “Because the Chinese government passed tighter religious regulations in 2018, the 150-member church has split into several smaller churches, one of which is pastored by Wang. Today, Wang has changed how the congregation celebrates Christmas, not because of government restrictions but out of a desire to better integrate Christmas into the life of the church. Instead focusing on one isolated event, he wants church members to walk through the Advent season and make evangelism part of their weekly rhythm. ‘Through meditative reflection during Advent, learning Christmas hymns, prayer, and worship, the preparation for the season has become the most anticipated and exciting time of the year for our church,’ Wang said. The changes at Wang’s church are happening all over the country.”

Politico: Judge Rejects Sale of Alex Jones’ Infowars to The Onion

The Guardian: North Korea Decries ‘Dictatorship’ in South in Wake of Martial Law Attempt

The Hill: Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Make ‘Flag Planting’ in Ohio State Stadium a Felony

Someone was cutting onions near us while we watched this Coldplay music video for the band’s song “All My Love,” featuring 99-year-old entertainer Dick Van Dyke.

sniffle

