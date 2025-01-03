New Orleans Reels After New Year’s Attack

Happy Friday—and New Year! It’s a bittersweet day here at The Dispatch, as this is the final edition of TMD that will have Mary Trimble’s byline on it. After nearly three years with us—first as a summer intern, then as a reporter, and most recently as an editor—she is trading her pen and notebook in pursuit of a new career opportunity.

Those of you who’ve read Mary’s work here don’t need anyone to tell you how terrific it was. But she’s also been an exemplary colleague, an adept leader of the TMD team, and a great friend to all of us on staff. She managed to make a very difficult job look easy, and her impeccable music taste will be missed.

Next week, you’ll see two new names in your inbox alongside Grayson and James: Charlotte Lawson, who has been with us since 2020 and is based in Tel Aviv, and Cole Murphy, who interned for The Dispatch last summer. They’ve both done fantastic work for us, and we’re very excited for the next chapter of TMD. And to Mary: We hope the high road leads you home again.

—Declan Garvey, Executive Editor

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Feds Investigate Bourbon Street Terrorist Attack

Just a few hours into the New Year, revelers were still gathered on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter.

At about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man drove a white Ford pickup truck at high speeds into the pedestrian area, swerving around the police vehicle that was stationed at the top of the street to block cars. The driver careened down nearly three blocks of Bourbon Street, intentionally plowing through the crowd before hitting another vehicle. The man emerged from the car, firing at police—striking and wounding two officers—who ultimately shot and killed him.

“There were people everywhere,” a witness, Kimberly Strickland of Mobile, Alabama, told Reuters. “You just heard this squeal and the rev of the engine and this huge loud impact and then the people screaming and debris—just metal—the sound of crunching metal and bodies.”

A little before 4 a.m., police reportedly discovered a pipe bomb along Bourbon Street that had not been detonated, and a second bomb was discovered later that morning. Both were apparently concealed inside ice chests, and the FBI said Thursday it has surveillance video of the driver himself placing the IEDs.

Investigators are still probing for details about the attack and the assailant, who killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others. Officials now believe the driver—an Army veteran apparently inspired by the Islamic State—was a lone wolf, adding that there is “no definitive link” between the New Orleans attack and another in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, though the investigation is ongoing.

Among those killed in the Bourbon Street attack were a former college football player, a student at the University of Alabama, an 18-year-old aspiring nursing student, and a mother to a four-year-old son. Mexican and Israeli nationals were among those injured. “It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Wednesday morning. “He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

FBI officials said Wednesday that it was investigating the attack as an act of terrorism. Earlier on Wednesday, a local FBI official had contradicted the New Orleans mayor, saying the incident was not terrorism.

Law enforcement has identified the truck’s driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas-born Army veteran who was on active duty from 2007 to 2015, during which time he did a tour of duty in Afghanistan. When he carried out the attack, the 42-year-old was an employee of Deloitte, a consulting company. He had also been involved in selling real estate.

An ISIS flag was apparently found inside the rented pickup truck that he used in the attack, and law enforcement officials said he had posted videos to his Facebook page on Tuesday night detailing threats to kill his own family and pledging allegiance to ISIS. According to Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, Jabbar said in those videos that he abandoned the plans to murder his family because the subsequent news headlines would not have focused on the “war between the believers and the disbelievers.”

Jabbar had converted to Islam only recently and, according to family, was acting erratically in the months before the attack. As a result of his strange behavior, his ex-wife limited his contact with his two daughters. “He was 100 percent inspired by ISIS,” Raia said, adding the bureau is looking closely at his “path to radicalization.” Three phones were apparently found inside his truck.

Louisiana’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, said on Wednesday that a house fire at an Airbnb in New Orleans on Wednesday morning was “connected to this event,” adding that law enforcement believed IEDs were being made at the rented home. Raia seemed to indicate Thursday that the house was being actively searched by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and that two laptops had been discovered there. An ATF official said the fire started after Jabbar was already dead.

In the early hours of the investigation, officials at first suggested Jabbar was not working alone. FBI officials originally said they didn’t believe Jabbar was “solely responsible” for the attack. CBS News reported that video footage originally thought to show accomplices actually just showed bystanders.

The FBI has since reversed its original concern about a cell. “We’re confident that, at this point, there’s no accomplices,” Raia said during a Thursday morning press conference, adding that early reports of people besides Jabbar placing the coolers with IEDs were in fact revelers checking for drinks.

ISIS-inspired attacks have been rare in the United States since the fall of the terrorist group’s caliphate in 2019. But a lone-wolf attack, while not suggesting the presence of a cell, is not reassuring. “It may be counterintuitive, but I’d argue that a lone wolf is far more worrisome and dangerous for US counterterrorism officials, as it is so much harder for both law enforcement and the intelligence community to penetrate the operation itself,” said Marc Polymeropoulos, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. “This is exacerbated further if the attacker self-radicalized, receiving inspiration and guidance virtually from ISIS propaganda, for example.”

President Joe Biden delivered brief remarks from Camp David on Wednesday, confirming some details of the investigation and offering his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. “For all the people of New Orleans who are grieving today, I want you to know I grieve with you, our nation grieves with you,” he said. “We’re going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come.”

Biden also addressed another New Year’s Day incident. At around 8:40 a.m. local time, a Tesla Cybertruck—apparently loaded with fireworks and gasoline—exploded in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Only the driver of the vehicle, inside the truck at the time of the explosion, was killed. Like the truck used in the New Orleans attack, the vehicle in Las Vegas was rented using the Turo app. “Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there’s any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans,” Biden said. “Thus far, there’s nothing to report on that score, at this point.”

An FBI official in Las Vegas said Wednesday that there was no further danger to the public after the explosion. The intelligence agency has since repeatedly referred to the Vegas attack as an “isolated incident.” CNN reported on Thursday that the driver was a sergeant in the U.S. Army, on leave from a posting in Germany with the 10th Special Forces Group, and local law enforcement indicated Thursday the explosion was a suicide. Law enforcement ramped up their presence in front of Trump Trump in New York City on Thursday.

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the New Orleans attack with a post on his social media site, Truth Social. In it, he seemed to refer to an erroneous report from Fox News, since retracted, suggesting the assailant had driven the truck across the southern border just days before the attack. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership,” he wrote in the early hours of Thursday. “The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country.”

In a subsequent post on Thursday, Trump doubled down on the claim that the suspect, who’s confirmed to be a U.S. citizen, came from across the southern border. “With the Biden ‘Open Border’s Policy’ I said, many times during Rallies, and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe,” he said.

New Orleans was set to host the Sugar Bowl—a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game between Notre Dame and the University of Georgia—on New Year’s Day. Officials postponed the game until Thursday in the interest of “public safety.” The city will also play host to the NFL Super Bowl in February, though the organizers said in a statement Wednesday that they were “confident” the event would be safe.

But there are also brewing questions about New Orleans’ security failures. The bollards, barriers that typically block the entrances to the pedestrian areas of Bourbon Street, had been removed for replacement ahead of next month’s Super Bowl, and law enforcement in place to try to block cars ultimately failed to do so with the attacker’s truck. The Department of Homeland Security also recently issued two warnings to local law enforcement about the potential for lone-wolf vehicle attacks.

But local officials expressed confidence ahead of last night’s game, and opened Bourbon Street to the public again on Thursday. “What we plan to do is ensure that as we remember those folks that we put New Orleans back in a position where people can come and have a good time,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said Thursday morning. “We believe that the city, I’m convinced the city, is safe.”

“At the end of the day, we need not let fear paralyze us,” he said of the rescheduled college football game. “When we do that, terrorists win.”

