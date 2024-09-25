NYC Mayor Eric Adams Administration Dogged by Investigations

Happy Wednesday! This is a friendly reminder to check your filing cabinets in case you have, oh, we don’t know, maybe a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution stuck between folders of 15-year-old receipts and W-2s from three jobs ago.

Unpacking the NYC Corruption Investigations

“I don’t think there’s been a mayor in history who says how much he hates rats. I dislike rats,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said last week at the first National Urban Rat Summit. The mayor was talking about the animals, but one would be forgiven for thinking he might have been talking about snitches, considering that snowballing corruption investigations have led to a wave of resignations from his embattled administration.

With resignations and reports of new investigations a fairly regular occurrence—three top city officials have resigned in the past several weeks amid four separate federal investigations—the Adams administration has taken on the quality of a slow-moving trainwreck. The whiff of scandal is likely to forever taint the ambitious Democrat’s time in office.

Adams, elected in 2021, positioned himself as a different kind of Democrat than the progressives who had recently dominated New York City politics, as well as cities around the country. A gun-carrying former cop who could both sell himself as tough on crime and as a credible voice for police reform seemed like exactly the sort of politician who could lead urban Democrats through the post-George Floyd era.

The mayor certainly seems to view himself as a kind of political messiah. He declared himself “the future of the Democratic Party” when elected, and enters press conferences to hip-hop beats. In response to the investigations, he has attempted to …

In the Wall Street Journal, former GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin—who chaired the Select Committee on the Chinese Community Party while in Congress—draws the line between the Israeli beeper attack and Chinese technology in the United States. “Look at the damage done by exploding pagers,” he wrote. “Then imagine the chaos caused by haywire power grids, or the economic consequences of frozen ports. The Biden administration recently warned that Chinese-made port cranes could be ‘controlled .. from remote locations.’ European companies found that Chinese groups may have gained access to the systems that control cargo ships. Billions of endpoints connect to the internet, including sensors and devices that physically interact with critical infrastructure. Anyone with control over a portion of the technology stack such as semiconductors, cellular modules, or hardware devices, can use it to snoop, incapacitate or kill.”

In the last six years, 38 states and D.C. have legalized sports gambling. Did it matter? “The rise of sports gambling has caused a wave of financial and familial misery, one that falls disproportionately on the most economically precarious households,” answered Charles Fain Lehman in The Atlantic. Studies reveal increased financial hardships associated with sports betting and even an increased likelihood of domestic violence. “Because of the studies’ design, these results reveal what sports gambling causes, not merely what it correlates with. And the numbers they reveal are of course not only numbers but human lives. Sports gambling is addictive; although many people can do just a little of it, some keep playing compulsively, well past the point of no return. This yields not only debt and bankruptcy but emotional instability and even violence. The problems don’t stop there: Gambling addiction has been connected to anxiety, depression, and even suicide. … If the states are ‘laboratories of democracy,’ then the results of their experiment with sports gambling are in, and they are uniformly negative. Better to end the study now than prolong the suffering.”

The Jewish Chronicle: [U.K. Prime Minister Keir] Starmer Accidentally Calls for Release of ‘Sausages’ in Labour Conference Speech

House Speaker Mike Johnson, when asked if the House would certify the results of the presidential election even if Vice President Kamala Harris wins:

Well, of course—if we have a free, fair, and safe election, we’re going to follow the Constitution, absolutely.

We’re pretty sure an advanced degree is now required to keep track of the goings-on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we still intend to watch this installment (because of Florence Pugh, mostly), coming in 2025.

