NYC Mayor Eric Adams Administration Dogged by Investigations

Happy Wednesday! This is a friendly reminder to check your filing cabinets in case you have, oh, we don’t know, maybe a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution stuck between folders of 15-year-old receipts and W-2s from three jobs ago.
Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories
- President Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for the final time as president. He warned that the world is at an “inflection point,” and offered a lesson for the leaders at the meeting: “Some things are more important than staying in power,” he said, in reference to his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. The president also urged continued support for Ukraine and expressed his hope that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas would be completed soon—though members of his administration have privately said that a deal before he leaves office in January is unlikely. Meanwhile, also speaking from New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel of carrying out a genocide in Gaza while signaling the regime was in favor of reopening negotiations for a nuclear deal.
- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said it killed the commander of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket force, Ibrahim Qubaisi, in a targeted strike on Beirut. Israel and the Iran-backed terrorist organization continued exchanging cross-border fire on Tuesday after the IDF said it had hit some 1,600 targets across Lebanon on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, Hezbollah launched a “Qader 1” ballistic missile toward central Israel, triggering air raid sirens for millions of people living in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The attack, which was intercepted by air defenses, marked Hezbollah’s first attempted strike on Israel’s second-most populous city and economic center.
- USNS Big Horn—the oiler assigned to refuel the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group currently deployed to the Middle East—sustained damage while anchored off the coast of Oman overnight on Monday, Navy officials confirmed Tuesday, adding that the crew was safe. It’s not clear what caused the damage, though a Navy spokesperson said an investigation is underway and there are currently no indications of an oil leak. The Big Horn is the only Navy oiler currently operating in the Middle East serving to fuel the aircraft associated with the carrier strike group, as well as the associated vessels that do not run on nuclear power as the USS Lincoln does. It’s not clear when a replacement will be in the area.
- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday affirmed her support for ending the Senate filibuster—functionally a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation in the upper chamber of Congress—in order to codify Roe v. Wade. In response, independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, formerly a Democrat who voted to maintain the filibuster, said he would be withholding his endorsement of the vice president. “She knows the filibuster is the holy grail of democracy,” Manchin, who is retiring at the end of his term in January, said Tuesday. “It’s the only thing that keeps us talking and working together. If she gets rid of that, then this would be the House on steroids.”
- Federal investigators on Tuesday arrested the son of Ryan Routh—the man arrested in connection to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump last week—on charges of possessing child pornography. Investigators searching Oran Routh’s home on Saturday in relation to his father’s arrest found “hundreds of child pornography files” on an SD card at his residence, according to a court filing.
- U.S. consumer confidence saw its largest drop since 2021 from August to September, according to the Confidence Board metric. The decrease—consumer confidence in September was 98.7, compared to 105.6 in August—is likely owed to concern about the U.S. labor market, which has shown signs of weakness in recent months.
- The Department of Justice on Tuesday sued Visa, alleging the financial giant has illegally monopolized debit payment networks and instituted “a web of exclusionary agreements on merchants and banks” that makes it difficult for alternative systems to compete and drive up prices for consumers. Visa, which the DOJ says processes 60 percent of all debit transactions, described the suit as meritless. This is one of several recent antitrust lawsuits the DOJ has filed against large U.S. companies.
Unpacking the NYC Corruption Investigations
“I don’t think there’s been a mayor in history who says how much he hates rats. I dislike rats,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said last week at the first National Urban Rat Summit. The mayor was talking about the animals, but one would be forgiven for thinking he might have been talking about snitches, considering that snowballing corruption investigations have led to a wave of resignations from his embattled administration.
With resignations and reports of new investigations a fairly regular occurrence—three top city officials have resigned in the past several weeks amid four separate federal investigations—the Adams administration has taken on the quality of a slow-moving trainwreck. The whiff of scandal is likely to forever taint the ambitious Democrat’s time in office.
Adams, elected in 2021, positioned himself as a different kind of Democrat than the progressives who had recently dominated New York City politics, as well as cities around the country. A gun-carrying former cop who could both sell himself as tough on crime and as a credible voice for police reform seemed like exactly the sort of politician who could lead urban Democrats through the post-George Floyd era.
The mayor certainly seems to view himself as a kind of political messiah. He declared himself “the future of the Democratic Party” when elected, and enters press conferences to hip-hop beats. In response to the investigations, he has attempted to …
- In the Wall Street Journal, former GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin—who chaired the Select Committee on the Chinese Community Party while in Congress—draws the line between the Israeli beeper attack and Chinese technology in the United States. “Look at the damage done by exploding pagers,” he wrote. “Then imagine the chaos caused by haywire power grids, or the economic consequences of frozen ports. The Biden administration recently warned that Chinese-made port cranes could be ‘controlled .. from remote locations.’ European companies found that Chinese groups may have gained access to the systems that control cargo ships. Billions of endpoints connect to the internet, including sensors and devices that physically interact with critical infrastructure. Anyone with control over a portion of the technology stack such as semiconductors, cellular modules, or hardware devices, can use it to snoop, incapacitate or kill.”
- In the last six years, 38 states and D.C. have legalized sports gambling. Did it matter? “The rise of sports gambling has caused a wave of financial and familial misery, one that falls disproportionately on the most economically precarious households,” answered Charles Fain Lehman in The Atlantic. Studies reveal increased financial hardships associated with sports betting and even an increased likelihood of domestic violence. “Because of the studies’ design, these results reveal what sports gambling causes, not merely what it correlates with. And the numbers they reveal are of course not only numbers but human lives. Sports gambling is addictive; although many people can do just a little of it, some keep playing compulsively, well past the point of no return. This yields not only debt and bankruptcy but emotional instability and even violence. The problems don’t stop there: Gambling addiction has been connected to anxiety, depression, and even suicide. … If the states are ‘laboratories of democracy,’ then the results of their experiment with sports gambling are in, and they are uniformly negative. Better to end the study now than prolong the suffering.”
