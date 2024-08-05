Poor Jobs Report Sparks Recession Fears

Happy Monday! The word “weird” has been doing a lot of heavy lifting in the last few weeks as applied to the Republican ticket. Not to be outdone, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted in a video filmed with … Rosanne Barr over the weekend that he dumped a dead bear cub—that he’d found hit by a car—in Central Park a decade ago and tried to make it seem like it had been hit by a bike.

Recession Watch?

Economic analysts have been predicting a recession for years at this point, with the thought being that the economy would eventually need a hard correction to account for levels of inflation not seen in 40 years. But just about every economist has been wrong at some point over the last two years about the precise timing of when that inevitable recession would come, and many had begun to think the economy could manage a “soft landing,” in which the inflation rate falls back to normal without an accompanying rise in the unemployment rate.

Well, it was nice while it lasted. A weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday—which came just two days after the Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates at their current elevated levels—signaled that the much-anticipated downturn could finally be here.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report released on Friday—up from 4.1 percent in June. Employers added just 114,000 new jobs last month, well short of economists’ consensus expectations of 175,000. The report revised May and June’s numbers downwards, meaning there were fewer new jobs in the last three months than previously thought, and the number of weekly unemployment claims reached an 11-month high last week—all further signs of …

Worth Your Time

In the New York Times, our old friend David French interviewed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch ahead of the release of Gorsuch’s new book—Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law—later this week. “I’ve been a judge for about 18 years now,” Gorsuch told French of the reasoning behind the book. “And I just have seen so many cases in which ordinary, hard-working, decent Americans, trying to do their best and intending no harm to anyone, just get caught up in a wall of rules or laws that they didn’t know existed. … The founders also knew that too much law poses some dangers as well. James Madison talked about that in The Federalist, and he said a couple of things happen. One, you start losing your liberties. And two, it impacts different populations differently. So the moneyed and the connected can find their way through a maze of litigation and through a maze of regulation. But what about ordinary Americans?”

A widespread push to oust controversial professors from their academic positions—what some may call “cancel culture”—is often a left-wing problem. Writing in Newsweek, Rachel Dobkin showed that’s not always the case. “An increasing number of academics are speaking out about Christian colleges, claiming they were forced out of their jobs because of the rising intensity of conservative politics on campuses,” she wrote. The professors say they’ve been booted for “being perceived as too liberal, even if they didn’t identify as such. … Matt Warner started at Grace College in Indiana as a communications professor in the fall of 2023. Six weeks into his employment, local activists came across his social media posts spanning 10 years. … He claimed they then started a ‘smear campaign’ and ‘tried to get him fired.’” They ultimately succeeded, and Grace College chose to not renew Warner’s contract. “Warner claimed that people like himself can be forced out of their institutions for a multitude of reasons, which are almost always outside the bounds of the institutions’ written policies: ‘Whether that’s opposition to [former President] Donald Trump, whether that’s not having strong convictions on LGBTQ+ issues … whether it’s support of Black Lives Matter … or even being a member of the wrong denomination.’”

Washington Post: Trump Congratulates [Russian President Vladimir] Putin Over Deal That Brought Evan Gershkovich Home

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Jimmy Carter’s Next Goal is Voting for Kamala Harris for President

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

It was a big, history-making weekend for Americans at the Olympics. Bobby Finke set a world record in the 1,500-meter freestyle swim; Noah Lyles was crowned “fastest man alive” when he won the 100-meter dash by mere thousandths of a second, breaking a 40-year drought for the U.S.; Katie Ledecky won her ninth career gold medal, after winning the 800-meter freestyle race that started it all for her when she was just 15; Simone Biles won gold in the vault competition and teammate Jade Carey took bronze; Scottie Scheffler came from behind to win the golf competition; and cyclist Kristen Faulkner stunned with an unexpected victory in the 98-mile road race that finished in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

So, you know, just another day at the office.

