Southern Baptists Tackle Big Issues at Annual Meeting

Happy Tuesday! We have a very special edition of Dispatch Live (🔒) tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET: Steve will be joined by Fred Ryan—former publisher of the Washington Post, co-founder and CEO of Politico, onetime chief of staff to former President Ronald Reagan, and current chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Ryan is also the author of Wine and The White House: A History, a book about the wines presidents have served. We’ll give you one guess what Steve wants to talk to him about. Members should keep an eye out for an email later today with info about how to tune in.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘We Got to Quit Arguing and Start Going Back to Work’

“Your enemy is not in this room,” Dean Inserra, a Southern Baptist pastor from Florida, told attendees of the denomination’s annual meeting in a sermon delivered last week, warning fellow Baptists against attacking their own members over political “side streets.”

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC)—the country’s largest protestant Christian denomination, boasting nearly 13 million members and 46,906 affiliated churches—met in Indianapolis last week to elect a new president, consider a contested constitutional amendment regarding the role of women in the church, and define the denomination’s position on the morality of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

More than 10,000 representatives of SBC churches, known as “messengers,” attended the meeting, voting to elect Clint Pressley—the pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina—as the next leader of the denomination. The new president—who beat out five other candidates and secured 56 percent of the vote in a two-way run-off—is known as a theological and political conservative within the convention, according to sources within the SBC with whom TMD spoke on the condition of anonymity, but he’s also less focused on politics than other vocal conservatives in the SBC, like Albert Mohler Jr., the president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“We got to quit arguing and start going back to work,” Pressley said last week, emphasizing the need for unity in the SBC and a renewed focus on evangelism and the church’s mission. “I think that’s part of what the president’s job is: To do all you can by way of influence to make sure as a convention of churches we are focused [on] what our mission is.”

In recent years, the denomination has been rocked by an ongoing sexual abuse scandal. The convention approved a series of reforms at its meeting in 2022 to address sexual abuse, but the denomination has yet to implement planned changes—like a database of credibly accused pastors, employees, and volunteers for congregations to review before hiring staff. Victims of abuse and members of the Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force have expressed frustration with the barriers the reforms have faced. “We took this work as far as we were allowed to take it,” Josh Wester, the chair of the task force, said last week. The convention last week voted to affirm the task force’s recommendations and transfer responsibility for implementing them to the SBC’s executive committee.

In a denomination that believes in congregational autonomy and is composed of independently governed churches over which the convention exercises no formal authority, finding unity can be challenging. Churches voluntarily agree to be in “friendly cooperation” with the convention, pooling resources through the SBC’s Cooperative Program. The SBC can end cooperation with churches that don’t abide by the convention’s statement of faith, however, and it has done so in recent years over debates regarding the role of women in church leadership—the most discussed issue heading into this year’s convention.

Messengers at the convention voted down an amendment to the SBC constitution that sought to more strictly enforce the denomination’s view that only qualified men can serve as pastors in the church. Sixty-one percent voted for the change, but the measure fell short of the two-thirds majority required for amendments. Known as the Law Amendment—after a Virginia pastor, Michael Law, who first introduced the amendment at the 2022 annual meeting—the proposal would add an additional stipulation in the constitutional requirements for churches to be in cooperation with the convention: allowing “only men as any kind of pastor.”

The SBC’s statement of faith currently bars female pastors and the constitution already requires churches in cooperation with the convention to have “a faith and practice which closely identifies” with the statement of faith. Proponents of the amendment argued that it’s necessary to reaffirm the complementarian position—that men and women were meant for distinct but complementary roles—through a constitutional provision given the high-profile ejections of some churches from the convention for ordaining female pastors. The SBC voted just last week to eject the First Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, for allowing women to serve as senior pastors. Critics of the amendment pointed to the ejections as evidence that the measure is not necessary and argued that the language “any kind of pastor” is vague and risks upending the roles of women in church that are consistent with the SBC’s statement of faith. Pressley supported the amendment but said after the vote that its outcome doesn’t signal a shift away from the SBC’s view of men and women in the church. “It’s not necessary [in order] for our convention of churches to maintain a real sense of complementarianism,” the new president said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We are just as complementarian as we were before that vote ever came into play.” Indeed, 92 percent of messengers at the convention affirmed that churches with female pastors should not remain part of the SBC.

The convention’s resolution on IVF signaled less consensus on an issue that has become a feature of public debate in the wake of an Alabama Supreme Court ruling concerning legal protections for frozen embryos. The resolution stated that IVF “routinely generates more embryos than can be safely implanted … [and] most often participates in the destruction of embryonic human life.” It called on “Southern Baptists to reaffirm the unconditional value and right to life of every human being, including those in an embryonic stage, and to only utilize reproductive technologies consistent with that affirmation especially in the number of embryos generated in the IVF process.” Such resolutions are non-binding and serve as expressions of the SBC’s official stance on issues.

The convention had never passed a resolution on IVF before, and the SBC leaders who worked on the statement seem aware that many Southern Baptists don’t consider the destruction of embryos during IVF treatment to be morally objectionable—as a form of abortion—even though the denomination is staunchly pro-life and believes life begins at conception. “For some people, it may be the first time they’ve started to draw some of these connections,” said Jason Thacker, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the public policy arm of the SBC, who advised the resolutions committee on the IVF statement. “Southern Baptists and pro-life Christians in general, when they slow down to consider the ethical ramifications of the production and commodification of children, will land exactly where this resolution lands.”

But many in the denomination believe that IVF can be used ethically, and some messengers shared their positive experiences with the treatment. “I’m against the idea that this technology is so wicked that it cannot be employed,” said Zach Sahadak, an Ohio messenger who told the convention he and his wife had one child through IVF and are now expecting another using the same method. Sixty-three percent of white evangelicals believe access to IVF is a good thing, according to an April Pew Research Center poll. A separate Pew survey last year found that 44 percent had used some form of fertility treatment to have children, or knew someone who had.

In Washington, Republican senators—the vast majority of whom are pro-life—backed away from the SBC’s potentially divisive stance on such a popular issue. All 49 members of the Senate GOP last week backed a statement put forward by Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas reaffirming support for fertility treatment. “We strongly support continued nationwide access to IVF, which has allowed millions of aspiring parents to start and grow their families.” With only a couple of exceptions, Senate Republicans that same day voted down a proposal from Senate Democrats that would have established a nationwide right to IVF services and made insurers cover them, arguing the phrasing of the bill was overly broad and could threaten religious liberty.

Pressley suggested last week that the debate on the issue inside the SBC and the broader Christian evangelical world will likely continue: “We’ve just not thought about it very much.”

Worth Your Time

Responding to an article in the Economist, Noah Smith dug into how serious China’s scientific research lead is. “China’s domination of global science, either in terms of citations or spending, isn’t really quite as dramatic as the Economist article makes it out to be,” Smith wrote for his Substack, Noahpinion. “But in the applied physical sciences —especially in materials science, chemistry, and engineering—China has definitely zoomed ahead of the West. … An important question is whether the U.S. and its allies should shift spending out of biology and into materials science, engineering, and chemistry. … Changing that balance could be the key to competing with China in the applied physical sciences. Anyway, I think the reports of China’s scientific dominance shouldn’t be causing policymakers in the West to panic. But it’s becoming pretty undeniable that China has now taken a commanding lead in applied physical science research, and Western leaders need to ask themselves whether they can really afford to cede leadership in those fields.”

Remember when Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was being touted as a possible last-minute, Trump-alternative, GOP presidential candidate? “Hardly a week went by when wealthy Republican donors, a Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet or both wouldn’t send a flare up over Virginia’s capital in hopes Gov. Glenn Youngkin would make a late entry into the GOP presidential primary,” Jonathan Martin reported for Politico. “That was then. That was before Youngkin’s all-in effort to take full control of Virginia’s Legislature flopped, before Virginia lost the next FBI headquarters to Maryland, and before Youngkin’s splashy deal to lure a new arena complex to Alexandria ended with the governor’s fellow D.C.-area dealmaker, sports owner Ted Leonsis, stating in the Washingtonian ‘I’m a living testament now to say it was easier, more efficient to do business in Washington, D.C., than it was in Virginia.’ … Now those financiers and the conservative-leaning press have made their peace, yet again, with Trump as the Republican standard-bearer. Youngkin is attempting to do the same.”

NBC News: Trump Confuses the Name of His Doctor When Bragging About Taking a Cognitive Test

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday confused the name of his former White House physician just moments after he said President Joe Biden should take a cognitive test. The mix-up happened as Trump bragged that he had “aced” a cognitive test. Trump also criticized Biden, saying, “I think he should take a cognitive test like I did.” “I took a cognitive test, and I aced it. Doc Ronny—Doc Ronny Johnson,” Trump said, confusing the name of his White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, now a member of the House. “Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor.”

New York Post: Chuck Schumer Deletes Father’s Day Photo Tweet in Front of Grill After Critics Slam His Spatula Skills

In the Zeitgeist

Paul McCartney turns 82 today, and although it’s not exactly how he envisioned spending his golden years, he announced on Sunday his Got Back tour in Europe, featuring live performances in London, Manchester, Paris, and Madrid.

We’re a little disappointed he’s not performing stateside, but we can look back on when some unknown band called The Beatles played a recently released song written by McCartney and John Lennon on the Ed Sullivan Show 60 years ago:

Toeing the Company Line

The Dispatch’s intern class is officially trained up and ready to get to work! Aayush Goodapaty will be working with us on TMD for the next few weeks, but we’d also like to officially welcome Cole Murphy, Anna Kriebel, Max Whalen, Leah Schroeder, Grant Lefelar, and Katelyn Cai to the team. Keep an eye out for their bylines!

for the next few weeks, but we’d also like to officially welcome Cole Murphy, Anna Kriebel, Max Whalen, Leah Schroeder, Grant Lefelar, and Katelyn Cai to the team. Keep an eye out for their bylines! In the newsletters: Kevin explained (🔒) the economic efficiency of free trade policies, the Dispatch Politics crew reported on the Biden campaign’s efforts to woo disaffected Republicans, and Nick predicted (🔒) how each party will react if they lose in November.

Kevin explained (🔒) the economic efficiency of free trade policies, the crew reported on the Biden campaign’s efforts to woo disaffected Republicans, and Nick predicted (🔒) how each party will react if they lose in November. On the podcasts: On Advisory Opinions , Sarah and David explain how the media’s obsession with the outcomes of Supreme Court cases obscures the court’s complexity.

On , Sarah and David explain how the media’s obsession with the outcomes of Supreme Court cases obscures the court’s complexity. On the site today: Kevin zeroes in on Donald Trump’s new tariff proposal, Chris dives into shifting presidential election trends, and Rebeccah Heinrichs argues the United States needs to update its nuclear warheads and weapon systems.

Let Us Know