Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Takes Shape

A Hard-Line Immigration Agenda

Federal agents carried out raids in cities across the country this week, arresting 538 people in what appears to be the opening salvo of President Donald Trump’s long-promised crackdown on illegal immigration. “A couple of the guys couldn’t show their identification,” the owner of a seafood wholesaler in Newark, New Jersey, said of a Thursday operation that targeted his employees. “Twenty-six years in business, I never seen anything like this.”

The arrests followed a wave of executive orders aimed at restricting illegal—and even some forms of legal—immigration from the White House this week. If implemented, the initiatives would radically reshape not just federal immigration policy but the U.S. approach to citizenship itself. As with Trump’s other week-one mandates, several of the orders face a host of legal challenges and logistical constraints. But those that are put in place could significantly restrict the number of people entering the United States illegally and legally—and soon.

The highest-profile—and most legally dubious—order seeks to dramatically limit the scope of birthright citizenship by putting forth a new understanding of the 14th Amendment. If implemented, it would …

Writing for New Lines Magazine, Andrew Ryvkin told the story of Saint Petersburg State University and its role in forming Russia’s Middle East policy. “Studies often emphasized the U.S.-Soviet rivalry in the Middle East,” Ryvkin wrote. “The region, we were told, was like a Gordian knot, but unlike the crude Americans who wanted to cut through it, we Russians needed to untangle it. … But it soon became clear that the university was not established to foster discussions on the future of the Middle East. … The university produced the people who formed the core of the paranoid, repressive and security-obsessed Russian state. We entered the university with romantic notions about the Middle East, lapping up the myriad manuscripts and artworks that prerevolutionary Russia managed to snatch from Persia and the Levant. By the time we left, most of us had been transformed into loyal servants of the state. The system funneled talent into roles that served the Kremlin, leaving little room for personal choice or dissent.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the heroic sled dog relay to deliver life-saving antitoxin serums to a remote Alaskan town suffering from a diphtheria outbreak. In a piece for The Atlantic, David Axelrod argued that the centenary offers a lesson about the importance of modern vaccines as the Senate considers the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health and human services secretary. “It is not too obvious, in 2025, to state that vaccines work,” he wrote. “In 1921, before the scientific breakthrough that led to the Tdap vaccine, approximately 200,000 Americans were infected with diphtheria, and 15,000 died. By the turn of the century, thanks to compulsory vaccination of schoolchildren, the number of cases dwindled to almost nothing. From 1996 to 2018, America experienced an average of fewer than one case a year. Polio, measles, and many other potentially deadly diseases also were virtually eradicated by vaccines. Yet a rising anti-vax movement, fueled by click-hungry demagogues and a growing populist revolt against experts, institutions, and mandates, threatens to drag America backwards.”

USA Today: Elephants Are Not Human, Colorado High Court Rules for Zoo in Animal Rights Group’s Suit

Washington Post: [Speaker] Johnson Aide Advised Against [Cassidy] Hutchinson Subpoena Over Concerns About Lawmakers’ ‘Sexual Texts’

An aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson advised Republican colleagues against subpoenaing former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson as part of their investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in an effort to prevent the release of sexually explicit texts that lawmakers sent her, according to written correspondence reviewed by The Post and a person familiar with the effort.

After a delay due to the Los Angeles fires, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards dropped on Thursday. Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars in March, but here’s one of our favorite opening numbers back when Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Terhj8mjPwY

