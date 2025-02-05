Trump’s Shakeups Face Opposition

Happy Wednesday! Waffle House is renowned for its aversion to closing, including during extreme weather conditions. But even the beloved restaurant chain isn’t impervious to the effects of rising egg prices, announcing this week a 50 cent-per-egg surcharge.

Given the number of eggs your Morning Dispatchers consume on a weekly basis and the occasional necessity of patronizing 24-hour food establishments like Waffle House, we’re considering a poultry surcharge of our own.

(Editor’s Note: No, we’re not.)

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

A Trumpist Takeover

In the wake of Elon Musk’s efforts to access classified Treasury Department information over the weekend, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York sounded alarm bells on what he described as the “hostile takeover” of Washington by an “unelected shadow government.”

For Musk—the South African-born tech CEO and newly appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or “DOGE”—the top Senate Democrat’s warning served as proof of concept for his efforts to reshape the federal government. “Hysterical reactions like this is how you know that [DOGE] is doing work that really matters. This is the one shot the American people have to defeat BUREAUcracy, rule of the bureaucrats, and restore DEMOcracy, rule of the people,” he wrote on X Tuesday. “It’s now or never. Your support is crucial to the success of the revolution of the people.”

Less than three weeks into President Donald Trump’s second term, it seems that Musk’s revolutionary zeal has caught on. As the administration moves to kneecap federal agencies and purge personnel, White House officials have been reluctant to let procedure—or likely legal constraints—stand in their way. Meanwhile, a patchwork of federal employees, unions, and advocacy groups have begun …

Worth Your Time

Writing for Foreign Policy, Matthew Kavanagh and Luis Gil Abinader argue that—despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s criticisms of USAID for not cooperating closely enough with his department—the agency’s independence is actually an asset when it comes to addressing crises like the Marburg virus outbreak in Tanzania. “A Jan. 27 report from the Africa CDC indicates that there have already been nine deaths from the Marburg outbreak—surpassing the total number of deaths from the last outbreak in Tanzania,” they wrote. “If the virus is not quickly contained, it could develop into a regional epidemic, as occurred in West Africa in 2014 when a small Ebola outbreak spread to more than 13,000 cases in a matter of months. Although they occurred primarily in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, infections spread as far afield as the United States and Spain. It took two years and the deployment of the United States military to contain it. But the Tanzanian government has little interest in talking to the U.S. State Department about its outbreaks. … China, not the United States, is the country’s largest trading partner, while India is the largest investor. Tanzania has worked hard to build a middle position between Washington and Beijing, and as such, U.S. diplomats are engaged across multiple strategic areas with the government of Tanzania—from military bases to trade to human rights and democracy. The independence of agencies such as USAID and the CDC allows them to engage differently.”

Associated Press: Cats Won’t Be Banned in Scotland, the Government Confirms

Bloomberg: Trump Taps ‘Sharpiegate’ Scientist to Lead U.S. Weather Agency

The Trump administration has tapped Neil Jacobs, a scientist cited for misconduct related to the “Sharpiegate” hurricane forecasting controversy, to lead the agency that oversees U.S. government weather predictions and climate research. … As acting administrator of NOAA in 2019, he reprimanded employees for contradicting President Donald Trump’s inaccurate claim that a hurricane would strike Alabama. The agency later said Jacobs’ actions violated its code of ethics.

In the Zeitgeist

The trailer for the new Fantastic Four movie dropped yesterday. The film, which will hit theaters on July 25, brings Marvel’s “First Family” back to its comic book origins and is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s universe.

