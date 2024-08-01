Two Deadly Blows to Iranian Proxies

Editor’s Note, August 1, 2024: We apologize for the delayed delivery of this newsletter, we are experiencing an issue with our email plug-in and are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Twin Strikes Kneecap Iranian Proxies and Embarrass Tehran

There’s perhaps no better example of a “pinpoint” strike than a missile hitting the exact room—in a multistory residential guest house operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran—where the head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was asleep in his bed. And there’s significant evidence that Israeli forces did just that at around 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday, not that they’ll ever admit it.

It was one of two high-profile assassinations in recent days after an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike earlier this week killed Fuad Shukr, senior Hezbollah commander, in Beirut, Lebanon. Israeli officials confirmed earlier this morning that a separate strike on July 13—targeting Hamas’ military leader Mohammad Deif—had successfully achieved its objective, killing one of the main architects of the terrorist group’s October 7 attacks.

All three strikes represent significant setbacks for the Iranian proxies threatening Israel—Hezbollah from Lebanon and Hamas from Gaza. Plus, the strike that killed Haniyeh marked one more in a string of embarrassing recent security failures for the Iranian regime. It remains to be seen exactly how Iran—or Hamas or Hezbollah—might retaliate against Israel, as what is already a multifront regional proxy war closes in on its tenth month and is once again at risk of escalating.

With the region on a knife’s edge, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t mention Haniyeh’s death in Iran in an address to Israelis Wednesday, though Israel rarely …

Worth Your Time

“A politician designed in a lab to help Democrats win pivotal Rust Belt swing states would probably look a lot like Josh Shapiro,” Yair Rosenberg wrote Wednesday in The Atlantic, eviscerating the antisemitic push on the far-left to keep the Pennsylvania governor off the Democratic ticket. “Today, Shapiro is the only veep contender subject to an organized campaign to capsize his prospective nomination. Put together by hard-left congressional staffers and members of Democratic Socialists of America, among others, the push is ostensibly about Shapiro’s support for Israel. ‘Tell Kamala and the Democrats now,’ reads the site NoGenocideJosh.com, ‘say no to Genocide Josh Shapiro for Vice President.’ … But as its name implies, the “Genocide Josh” campaign is not about applying a single standard on Palestine to all VP contenders; it’s about applying them to one person, who just so happens to be the only Jew on the shortlist. And to make matters more absurd, Shapiro’s positions on Israel don’t come close to fitting the epithet.”

Wall Street Journal: Delta CEO Says CrowdStrike Tech Outage Cost It $500 Million

Former President Donald Trump at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday, discussing Vice President Kamala Harris:

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black. And now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know—is she Indian or is she black? … She was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went—she became a black person.”

New Jersey Globe: While on Trial [For Graft], [Democratic Sen. Bob] Menendez Stayed at Luxury N.Y. Hotel and Charged It to His Campaign Account

In the (Olympic) Zeitgeist

Home-field advantage—and a whole lot of Léon Marchand—must be giving the French a boost, but we still have the incomparable Katie Ledecky.

