Unpacking Trump’s ‘Energy Emergency’

[House Speaker Mike] Johnson said the panel, which would be part of the Judiciary Committee, would continue “exposing the false narratives peddled by” the previous select committee that had investigated the riot and what led to it. He called that committee, which had placed blame for the assault squarely on Mr. Trump and his effort to overturn the 2020 election, “politically motivated.”

“We are establishing this select subcommittee to continue our efforts to uncover the full truth that is owed to the American people,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement.