What Antitrust Enforcement Will Look Like Under Trump

Antitrust Horseshoe

“A lot of my Republican colleagues look at [Federal Trade Commission Chair] Lina Khan … and they say, ‘Well, Lina Khan is sort of engaged in some sort of fundamentally evil thing,” Sen. J.D. Vance said at a tech policy conference in February. “I look at Lina Khan as one of the few people in the Biden administration I actually think is doing a pretty good job.”

Khan also spoke at the same conference and praised Vance as a leader on competition policy.

Khan will be replaced as FTC chair when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January, but at least some of her approach to antitrust policy could prove more enduring, sustained by populists like Vance who will have an outsized role in the second Trump administration. Indeed, Trump’s recent selections for top antitrust enforcement roles, including Andrew Ferguson, Khan’s replacement, signal a loosening of the leash on mergers and acquisitions, but they also reflect the Republican Party’s evolution on competition policy, particularly its souring on Big Tech.

What’s been happening in the world of antitrust? Under the leadership of Khan, Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter, and (now former) White House competition czar Tim Wu, the Biden administration pursued a remaking of competition policy in the image of the much more aggressive “hipster antitrust” or Neo-Brandeisian school of thought. Progressive antitrust advocates were enthused with the picks—they had the coffee mugs to prove it—and some of them landed senior positions at enforcement agencies.

This shift in antitrust enforcement away from the legal consensus that emerged in the 1970s and ’80s—known as the Chicago School—that prioritized lower prices and “consumer welfare” toward what Wu described as a “New Deal-style antimonopoly campaign” that sees market concentration as inherently harmful to competition and economic equality was nearly a decade in the making.

The shift in approach was quickly evident once Khan and Kanter were in their respective positions. The agency secured a win for the “hipster antitrust” movement just last week, when judges blocked a proposed supermarket merger between Kroger and Albertsons. The $25 billion deal would have been the largest grocer merger in U.S. history, but Albertsons terminated the agreement after a federal judge ruled in favor of the FTC’s challenge, which claimed that, if the companies were allowed to combine, the new entity would raise prices and degrade employees’ collective bargaining power.

That said, plenty of Khan’s efforts at the FTC have been pared back or knocked down,

The Khan-Kanter era witnessed some high-profile losses, including the FTC’s failed effort to block Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard. The FTC and DOJ also have a range of outstanding challenges and investigations targeting high-profile companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta. The fate of those challenges, some of which began during the first Trump term, will soon lie in the hands of the president-elect’s new antitrust enforcers.

That team is starting to come into focus. On Tuesday, Trump announced that he would elevate Andrew Ferguson, a current FTC commissioner who has already been Senate-confirmed, to chair the agency. Before joining the FTC, Ferguson served as Virginia’s solicitor general, and he also held staff roles in the Senate, serving as chief counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell and assisting with judicial confirmations during the first Trump administration. “Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country,” Trump wrote in his announcement. “Andrew will be the most America First, and pro-innovation FTC Chair in our Country’s History.”

Ferguson’s pitch memo to the Trump team for his selection as chair—published by Punchbowl News—confirmed Ferguson’s plans to roll back some of Khan’s initiatives while maintaining her laser-like focus on Big Tech. The commissioner would “reverse Lina Khan’s anti-business agenda” and “stop Lina Khan’s war on mergers,” according to the memo. “Most mergers benefit Americans and promote the movement of the capital that fuels innovation.” Ferguson signaled that he’d end the “FTC’s attempt to become an AI regulator,” but he would also “focus antitrust enforcement against Big Tech monopolies, especially those companies engaged in unlawful censorship.”

Ferguson’s selection puts into perspective the wave of tech CEOs now making the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago and donating millions to Trump’s inauguration fund.

The new chair’s antitrust thoughts seem to be somewhat of a bridge between a traditional pro-business orientation and a more populist skepticism of corporate power. Ferguson explained on the “Dynamist” podcast last month that social media censorship during the pandemic catalyzed his evolution. “2020, sort of led to this, not a complete rethinking, but a substantial openness to skepticism that private power is never dangerous,” he said. “I lost my sort of Pavlovian ‘the government should never do anything,’ and I became open to the prospect that there are agglomerations of private power that can be very dangerous to human liberty.”

But if Ferguson is somewhere in the middle of the antitrust spectrum, Trump’s selection of another Republican commissioner for the FTC and his pick to lead the antitrust division at the Justice Department appear even more sympathetic to Vance and Khan’s thinking.

Trump announced Tuesday that Mark Meador would be his nominee to the FTC to take Khan’s slot. Meador previously served in staff roles at both the FTC and the Justice Department antitrust division, and he worked for Sen. Mike Lee—one of the Republican voices advocating more robust antitrust enforcement. Unlike Ferguson, Meador has been more openly critical toward the advocates of the older antitrust consensus. “I’m personal friends with Jonathan Kanter, I think they’ve done a lot of great work at the agencies,” Meador said of the administration’s enforcement on a podcast this summer. He’s described Google and Ticketmaster as monopolists, and he’s been openly critical of the business practices in the health care industry from actors like Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The FTC filed a lawsuit against the three largest PBMs last week, and Trump himself suggested earlier this month that PBMs would be scrutinized in his administration.

Trump also tapped Gail Slater to become the assistant attorney general for the antitrust division. Slater previously worked on tech policy in the first Trump administration’s National Economic Council and is currently a policy adviser to Vance, potentially offering the future vice president-elect a direct window into Justice Department enforcement priorities. Vance has called for the break up of Google’s parent company Alphabet, and the Justice Department is currently in the middle of a case targeting Google’s ad business.

While “hipster antitrust” advocates have found their greatest allies in Biden’s appointees, plenty believe Trump’s nominees could still advance some of their antitrust goals. “Trump could have sought to reverse the Biden antitrust agenda, instead he’ll adopt and accelerate parts of it,” argued Matt Stoller, the director of research at the anti-monopoly American Economic Liberties Project.

Regardless, what’s most clear is that antitrust’s front-seat status in economic policy debates will continue when Republicans take power.

Writing for the New Yorker, Jon Lee Anderson recounted his visit to Sednaya, Syria’s most notorious political prison, to report on the search by relatives of men held there for their still-missing loved ones. It’s a harrowing, horrifying illustration of the brutality of the deposed Assad regime. “The searchers who gathered on Wednesday morning, moving through dank stairwells and across the flat prison roof, were traversing a place that they could have seen only in their horrified imaginations,” Anderson wrote. “A militiaman in camouflage played me a cell-phone video—sent, he claimed, by a former jailer—that purportedly showed the layout of the prison and of a set of tunnels. The militiaman held out his hands uncertainly; even with the video, no one could find the tunnels. No one had even found a registry of prisoners who had been held there. I met an elderly couple from Aleppo—a man in a red-and-white-checked kaffiyeh and a woman in a dark hijab. ‘Where are the lists?’ the man asked, and then answered himself: ‘There are no lists.’ Moving away, he said, ‘All I want to know is if they are alive or dead.’”

Our own Sarah Isgur took to the pages of the New York Times to write that, even though she’s on potential FBI director Kash Patel’s “enemies list,” she won’t be accepting a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden if one is offered. “This past spring, arguing in a brief to the Supreme Court that Mr. Trump shouldn’t have immunity from prosecution, Mr. Biden’s Justice Department reminded the justices that ‘the executive branch and the criminal justice system contain strong safeguards against groundless prosecutions.’ Many former government lawyers—including a number of us on Mr. Patel’s list—were quick to publicly agree, stressing how dangerous and unnecessary such a grant of blanket immunity would be,” she wrote. “We emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the trust we had in the jury system. Yet now that the shoe is on the other foot, suddenly we would accept total immunity from prosecution for anything we did during our time in government?”

New York Times: The Message: Impeach South Korea’s President. The Tune: ‘Feliz Navidad.’

While calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal, tens of thousands of South Korean protesters have danced to traditional percussion, sung a pop genre called trot and blasted “Whiplash,” a hit by the girl group Aespa. They’ve also left rallies with the melody of “Feliz Navidad” stuck in their heads. The adaptation’s repeated opening verse: “Impeachment is the answer.”

Gothamist: [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams’ Meeting With Trump Border Czar Brokered by Dr. Phil

Pro Football Talk: Official Mistakenly Stopped Clock With Nine Seconds Left in Commanders-Saints

The stoppage, which by our estimation lasted 2.7 seconds, gave the Saints time to line up and spike the clock. Which gave them enough time to throw a touchdown pass that brought the game to within one point, setting the stage for a win-or-lose two-point try.

In the Zeitgeist

Nate Bargatze, a Dispatch favorite, has a new special coming out on Christmas Eve. If your family is looking for something to watch that is genuinely funny and won’t inspire political debates, he’s your man.

