What to Expect on Election Night

What to Expect When You’re Expecting A Close Election

Happy (or whatever emotion you prefer) Election Day from the crew at TMD! All the analysis, projections, and predictions are now mostly done—all that’s left is to do is vote, and then, crucially, count.

As you’ve probably heard ad nauseam at this point, it’s possible and even likely that we will not know who won the presidential election by the time most sane people are in bed tonight. But there’s lots we can and will know—about when voting finishes, about how and when states count votes, and what happens if the margins are tight—by Wednesday morning that could give us a sense of where this thing is headed and what might happen next, for those of you not breathing into a paper bag or rooting for SMOD.

Seven states will likely decide the next occupant of the White House: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. So when in the night will we hear from our first voters in those states? Georgia—which took its sweet time counting in 2020—will be the first of the swing states to close its polls, at 7 p.m. ET. Because counties there are allowed to start counting early and mail-in votes on Election Day, there will probably be large, and likely blue-leaning tranches of votes ready to report shortly after polls close—likewise in North Carolina, whose polls close at 7:30.

One couple in Reading, Pennsylvania, got a surprise visitor at their doorstep Monday evening: Vice President Kamala Harris. The Democratic nominee spent part of her campaign’s waning hours knocking on doors in likely the most important swing state of the election. Today’s vote will prove whether Harris’ effort reflected a campaign leaving it all out on the field in a victorious bid or the final scrambling of a failed candidacy.

Harris and former President Donald Trump closed the book on their respective campaigns yesterday with a flurry of stops in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Michigan, concluding a frenzied race after Joe Biden’s exit in July. But the chaos ultimately gave way to remarkable stability in the polls, which are now as tight as they’ve ever been.

With nothing left to do but wait for returns to come in, most election data wonks have resigned themselves to the fact that the race is just that close. “Nationwide or across the key battlegrounds collectively, neither Kamala Harris nor Donald J. Trump leads by more than a single percentage point,” the New York Times’ Nate Cohn noted Monday.

As we prepare ourselves for whatever comes next, it’s worth remembering that for millions of people around the world, this country is still the gold standard. “As the 2024 presidential election nears its close, rhetoric is flying. Some describe America and Americans as ‘garbage,’ ‘dipshits,’ ‘weird,’ and even suggest that some people need to be ‘shot,’ Others claim that, in a matter of months, America will no longer resemble the country we know today,” James Pindell reported from a naturalization ceremony for the Boston Globe. “Francine Mukungilwa can’t wait to be part of it. With a broad smile, Mukungilwa feverishly waved a small American flag jumping out of her seat during a rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ at an official naturalization ceremony last week in Methuen. She is now one of America’s newest citizens, joining a nation of immigrants. ‘I love America. America welcomed me with grace and opportunities I couldn’t find anywhere else,’ said Mukungilwa, a day care provider who lives in Lowell with her eight children. … Melvin Wleh, 34, of Dracut by way of Liberia, offered the same reason after 13 years in the country. ‘I consider myself an American, but now I get to do the most American thing, which is to vote,’ he said.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner warns against intimidating voters on Election Day:

Anybody who thinks it’s time to play militia: F around and find out. Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people: F around and find out.

