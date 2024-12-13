What’s Next For Ukraine?

Happy Friday! It seems like Christmas tree decorations get more unconventional every year, but the Library of Congress is (accidentally) taking things to new heights. Instead of adorning the top of the tree with a historic “Liberty Cap”—a little hat—the contractors who decorated the Library of Congress’ Christmas tree plopped a … psychedelic “liberty cap” mushroom on top.

Groovy.

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

As Winter Sets In, Ukraine Faces a Turning Point

French President Emmanuel Macron recently hosted both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President-elect Donald Trump to discuss how the incoming American leader will approach Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Coming out of the meeting, Zelensky sounded a conciliatory note commending Trump for “his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end.”

The flattery continued: “I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China,” Zelensky tweeted. “And that’s the truth—only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace.”

But Zelensky’s warm words may be wishful thinking.

Trump’s imminent ascension to the White House comes as Russia slowly but surely advances on increasingly outnumbered Ukrainian defenders, with both sides becoming more war-weary. As the current administration scrambles to rush aid to Ukraine, it increasingly looks like the returning president will be a pivotal player in deciding whether potential negotiations promise peace for Ukraine or merely a brief ceasefire.

With neither Russia nor Ukraine able to force a decisive breakthrough after nearly three years of war, the battlefronts in Eastern Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk region …

Worth Your Time

China’s Xi Jinping is trying, and mostly failing, to crack down on gambling by his citizens—within China and without. “Overlooking the ocean atop Singapore’s glitzy Marina Bay Sands casino, the Chinese Communist Party is out of sight but, for at least a few patrons, probably not out of mind,” The Economist reported. “Earlier this year the Chinese embassy in the city-state sought to ‘solemnly remind’ its citizens that gambling while abroad, even in lawfully operated casinos, remains illegal. ‘Keep yourself clean’ and report fellow Chinese caught having a flutter, diplomats instructed. … Some state-owned firms have made staff sign a pledge to abstain from gambling. The navy has warned sailors that online betting will end in addiction, a fate akin to being ‘possessed by demons’. Yet China’s love of wagering endures. In Macau, the world’s casino capital, it is an economic necessity. Gambling provides 85% of state inflows and employs one in five workers. The former Portuguese colony, on China’s south coast, raked in $35bn in gaming revenue in 2019, about three times the amount in Las Vegas.”

For his Substack Very Serious, Josh Barro reflected on the life of Jordan Neely, the homeless man who died in the New York subway last year after a bystander, Daniel Penny, put him in a chokehold. “One through-line in the story is the immense amount of government resources that were thrown at trying to keep Neely out of trouble,” he wrote. “Through police, courts, jails, homeless outreach, and treatment facilities, New York’s taxpayers spent lavishly on an effort to keep Neely alive, in mental health care, and not posing a danger to the public or himself. But it didn’t work because he was insane and he was not forced to accept the care he needed—except during a stint he spent in jail on Rikers Island, when he was successfully medicated. … I do think it would behoove progressives with pat takes about how what Neely really needed was housing and care to know that he was offered these things over and over again by that extremely well-funded apparatus. If you wanted him to have housing and care, you needed to be prepared to force them upon him; and if you weren’t, then you don’t have a solution to the problems of people like him.”

