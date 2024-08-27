Will the RFK Endorsement Move the Needle?

Happy Tuesday! We’re still taking applications for our Fall Podcast Internship! One perk of interning in the fall—in addition to avoiding the D.C. summers—is that our colleague James Scimecca can’t pressure you to play on the company softball team. (Though there are rumblings about a fall bowling league.) Check out the posting and apply today if you are interested!

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

‘Make America Healthy Again’?

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign keeps delivering the unexpected, whether it’s asking workers at a Philadelphia cheesesteak stand why they don’t use Swiss cheese, advocating for women’s reproductive rights under the mantle of the Republican Party, or gaining the endorsement of the member of the Kennedy family who also has a brain worm.

Kennedy suspended his long-shot independent bid for the presidency on Friday, appearing with Trump generated splashy headlines for the Trump campaign over the weekend …

Worth Your Time

It’s now been three years since U.S. forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Writing in Reason, Fiona Harrigan talked to an Afghan ally of U.S. forces who recounted the fallout from those chaotic days. “The Taliban were not supposed to enter Kabul,” an Afghan man, identified as Baryalai, told Harrigan. “Baryalai spent the next two and a half years on the run. Since he had worked with the U.S., the risk of Taliban retribution was high. Interpreters have been hunted down, tortured, and killed since the Taliban took power. ‘I was living in hiding with my family. From one city to another, changing locations,’ he says. Things weren’t supposed to go this way. In return for his service to the U.S., Baryalai was eligible for a sanctioned escape—a visa pathway specifically designed for allies like him, a reward for years of faithful military service. If that pathway wasn’t backlogged and addled by bureaucracy, he might have gotten out of Afghanistan far earlier. Instead of cashing in on a promise made by the U.S. government, Baryalai and thousands of other Afghan allies were forced to fashion their own paths forward.”

Can small acts of charity really make a difference? For Vox, Rachel M. Cohen explained how she redeemed volunteerism for herself. “As a left-leaning college student, I was persuaded by leaders who warned that personal consumer choices would never amount to real social change,” she wrote. “For real social progress, we’d need systematic policy shifts, comprehensive legislation, and political power. … In a way, it can feel safe to distrust the value of individual action. Being wary of philanthropy and charitable groups that promise to better the world resonates with the skepticism I’ve been trained to have, professionally and culturally. It also allows me to avoid making sacrifices; there’s no real vulnerability or bets required. But as time goes on, and as I think about the family I might one day raise, I’m coming to appreciate the value of letting go and taking gambles on hope, as long as they point generally in the moral direction I want to go.”

The White House: Statement by Vice President Harris on the Anniversary of the Terrorist Attack Outside Kabul Airport

As I have said, President Biden made the courageous and right decision to end America’s longest war. Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones.

CNBC: Trump Says [Elon] Musk Wouldn’t Have Time to Be in His White House Cabinet, but Could ‘Consult’

In the Zeitgeist

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resumed a baseball game that had been rescheduled after being suspended due to rain in late June. No big deal—except catcher Danny Jansen was traded from the Blue Jays to the Red Sox on July 27.

The result? He became the first player in Major League Baseball history to play for both teams in the same games, and—on the stat sheet at least—serve as both the batter and the catcher in the same at-bat.

